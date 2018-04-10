10 Makeup Tips To Make Your Face Look Thinner

Makeup can do wonders on one's personality, provided, you know how to go about it the right way. Take a look at some celebrities, and you can see the difference that makeup brings about in their appearance.

Makeup can cover the flaws of your skin, make small eyes look larger, can give you fuller brows, and can create an illusion by changing the appearance of your face. For instance, if you have a broad face or chubby cheeks, you can make your face appear thinner with some makeup tricks.

But, it may need some practice to reach perfection. Here are a few small makeup tricks that can go a long way in making your face appear thinner. Take a look.

1. Applying Foundation

Begin by applying your primer or foundation as you would normally do. In case you do not use foundation every other day, just substitute it with a tinted moisturizer.

2. Use A Concealer

Using a beauty blender, highlight the area of the face that you wish to draw attention to, such as covering under eyes to conceal dark circles, the centre of the forehead, the bridge of the nose, and the tip of the chin. Blend these sections with a damp beauty blender. Then apply a setting powder.

3. Face Contouring

This is one of the most effective makeup tricks that can help in making your face appear thinner. Contouring requires some patience, so you may not be able to do this every day. It is all about creating a contrast between the light and the shadow.

For instance, give a darker shade to the sides of your face, making it recede into the background, and highlighting with a lighter shade the features that you want to come to the fore.

To add shadows that create a thinning effect, choose a contour cream or powder that is two shades (choose matte shade) darker than your skin tone. This will help in giving a natural look.

4. Keep Fuller Brows

One great way to make your face appear thinner is to keep your eyebrows more prominent. Thin and over-plucked brows will make your face appear rounded. If you have thin brows, use an eyebrow pencil to fill in the sparse areas, so that it can make your face appear thinner.

5. Make Your Eyes Appear Bigger

Draw attention to your eyes by making them appear bigger. Use the usual tricks that make your eyes appear bigger such as using a light colour on the inner corner of the eyes, using an eyelash curler to open up your eyes, and use mascara. A cat's eye is also a good option to slim the face, as it elongates the eyes making them look larger.

6. Highlight Your Jaw Bone

Bringing a definition to your face by highlighting your bone structure, can make your face appear thinner. For this, apply a bit of light shimmery powder along the line of your cheekbones, as this will define your jaws and make it more noticeable, thereby making your face appear thinner. Sweep it on to your neck very lightly, and this will give a thinner look to a round face.

7. Use Bronzer On Your Chin

Another trick to make your face appear thin is to keep your chin a bit prominent by reducing the size of your chin with a bronzer. Applying bronzer to your jawline will also make your chin look slimmer. But, make sure that you blend in the bronzer well, or it will end up as noticeable stripes.

8. Use Powder To Make Your Nose Appear Thinner

Use contour powder and highlighter to make your nose appear thinner. As mentioned earlier, choose a matte dusting powder that is two shades darker than your skin tone. Brush down the sides of your nose from the top to just before the nostrils.

Then, just run the highlighter down the centre of your nose in a quick line. This will create an illusion of a thinner nose. This can also be used lightly on your temples and jawline, as this will help slim the look of your face.

9. Your Forehead Needs Attention Too

Finally, ensure that you focus on the structure of your forehead too, as it can help slim down the appearance of your face. For this, just apply some contour powder and blend in along the hairline and into the temples. This will define the angles of your bone structure.

10. Use A Neutral Lip Gloss For Lips

Keep your lips looking as natural as possible, because full and prominent lips can make your face seem bigger. Use a tinted lip balm and make it appear neutral. Only your eyes should have a prominent look, if you want your face to look thinner.