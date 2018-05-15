15 Ways To Use Rosewater For A Glowing Skin

Rosewater has been an integral part of beauty regime since ancient times. It evens the skin tone and gives it a naturally healthy glow.

Rosewater is anti-inflammatory, rich in antioxidants, soothes your skin and keeps it moisturized. What's more, it is very safe and can be used by all skin types.

Benefits Of Rosewater

The following are just some of the benefits of this magic potion for the skin:

• Tones the skin

• Prevents acne

• Hydrates the skin

• Balances the skin's pH level

• Reduces puffiness

• Soothes sensitive skin and all other skin conditions

• Fades away sun tan

• Is anti-ageing, keeps fine lines and wrinkles away

• Cleanses and refreshes the skin

Ways To Use Rosewater For Skin Care:

Now that you know the benefits of rosewater for skin care, here are 15 ways in which you can use rose water for a glowing skin:

1. As a Facial Toner:

One of the best ways to use rosewater is to use it as a skin toner twice a day. Dip a cotton ball or a cotton pad in chilled rose water and dab it on a cleansed face. Its mild astringent properties help shrink your pores and remove the residual dirt and oil from the face, preparing for optimal hydration.

2. As a Moisturizer

Pour 3 tbsp of pure rose water, 1 tbsp each of glycerin and cold-pressed coconut oil into a small bottle. Shake well. Apply a small amount of this mixture on your skin. This mixture works as a natural moisturizer. This works effectively for dry to normal skin.

3. As a Cleanser

Add a few drops of glycerin to 1 tbsp of rosewater, mix well and wipe your cleansed face with the solution. The rose water removes dirt and grime build-up. If you are on the go, just spray pure rosewater all over your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and wipe it off.

4. As a Makeup Setting Spray

Rosewater spray can be used sparingly over the makeup as a setting product. It adds a beautiful healthy glow and finish.

5. As a Makeup Remover

Mix a few drops of rosewater and coconut oil to make the best makeup remover. Just add this on a cotton pad and gently cleanse your face. Apart from removing makeup, it deeply nourishes your skin.

6. As a Skin Brightener

Mix 3 tbsp rosewater with 4 tbsp of honey. Apply this like a mask, leaving it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Use this at least once or twice a week for effective results.

7. Sun Tan Removal

Mix together 2 tbsp gram flour with rose water and a few drops of lemon juice and make a smooth paste. Apply and leave on for 15 minutes to prevent the tanning of skin.

8. As a Face Pack

Peel about 2 inches of fresh cucumber, blend it with 2 tbsp of raw honey and make a smooth paste. Add a tbsp of rose water to this and mix well. Apply this face pack on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with cool water. This face pack adds an instant glow to your skin when used once or twice a week.

9. As an Anti-ageing Treatment

Mash together ½ ripe avocado with ½ ripe banana and 1 tsp of rosewater, make a thick mixture and apply the mask on your face evenly. Wait for 15 minutes and wash off with warm water.

10. To Treat Acne

Mix 1 tbsp of fuller's earth (Multani Mitti) with a tsp of rose water. Wash it after it dries off. This helps cleanse pores, controls excess oil and prevents acne.

11. To Treat Red, Itchy Skin:

Crush about 10 Tulsi (basil) leaves and add the paste to 200 ml rose water. Pour it into a spray bottle and spray the mixture on affected areas. Both Tulsi and rose water has cooling properties and are effective in soothing red itchy skin.

12. To Reduce Skin Puffiness

Rosewater is gentle enough to be used on the sensitive under-eye area. If you have puffy eyes, just dip cotton pad in chilled rosewater and place it on the eyes for 15 minutes. Apart from reducing puffiness, it relieves eye strain immediately.

13. To Hydrate the Skin

It is essential that the skin remains hydrated internally and externally for it to glow. Apart from drinking plenty of water, a hydrating spray like rose water can save your skin in hot and humid weather.

14. For Blemish-free Skin

Mix together 15 ml of rosewater with 30 ml of lemon juice. Soak a wash cloth in the mix till it is completely wet and cover over your cleansed face. Soak your skin for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry.

15. For Fragrance and Freshness

Add a few drops of rose water to some bathing water. It will soften your skin, adding freshness, leaving a rosy fragrance on your body.

Now that you know so many ways of using rose water for skin care, all you need to do is follow some of these tips regularly to add that nice glow on your face.