10 Simple Things You Can Do To Keep Oily Skin At Bay

Taking care of oily skin type can prove to be a daunting task. Often caused by over-active sebaceous glands, the excess oil makes the skin susceptible to infection and various troubling conditions.

People with oily skin type often spend a great deal of money on commercial skin care products that claim to reduce oiliness and ward off unsightly breakouts caused by clogged up pores.

However, commercial products are not the only treatments for oily skin type. In fact, there are tons of other simpler yet more effective things you can do to keep oily skin at bay.

Here, we've curated a list of simple things that can help your skin get rid of the greasiness and achieve a fresh look.

Give these simple things a try to get the kind of skin you've always dreamed of.

1. Tomato

Tomatoes are widely used for their numerous skin benefits. They are loaded with astringent properties and nutrients that can penetrate the deep layers of the skin and remove impurities, whilst reducing the greasiness. Just apply tomato pulp to your skin and gently massage for a few minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

2. Rub Slices Of Cucumber

Cucumber is a powerhouse skin care ingredient that contains vitamins and minerals capable of preventing excess sebum production in the skin. Just rub your freshly cleaned skin with a few slices of cucumber to help it become grease free. Once done, you can wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

3. Use An Oatmeal Face Scrub

Oatmeal is packed with exfoliating factors that can draw out the impurities from the deep layers of the skin and prevent it from becoming greasy. Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of oatmeal and 2 teaspoons of rose water. Gently scrub your skin with this blend to get rid of the excess oil from your skin. Once done, use lukewarm water to wash away the residue from your face.

4. Try Yogurt

Another useful thing you can do to keep oily skin at bay is to include yogurt in your skincare routine. It provides deep nourishment to the skin and absorbs excess sebum. Just put fresh yogurt all over your face. Leave it there for 10 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Doing this simple thing can help you obtain an oil-free skin.

5. Use Banana And Honey

Banana is replete with skin-benefiting vitamins and minerals, while honey is a great source of antibacterial properties. Teamed together, these two components can not only reduce the oiliness of your skin but also help your skin stay infection free. Mash a ripe banana and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the resulting material to the skin and after 15 minutes, wash it thoroughly with lukewarm water.

6. Use Egg White

Enriched with proteins, egg white is also a celebrated skin care ingredient for its oil-absorbing properties. Apply egg white to your face and leave it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Afterwards, use a light face wash and lukewarm water to wash off the residue from the face.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Overnight Treatment

Apple cider vinegar helps maintain the skin's pH balance and has antibacterial properties. It is an incredible remedy for reducing greasiness and warding off the related issues like acne breakouts. Just mix 3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar with 1 teaspoon of distilled water. Soak a cotton ball in the blend and gently dab it on your face. Let it stay overnight. In the morning, clean your skin with a light face wash and lukewarm water.

8. Try Lemon Juice Treatment

Presence of citric acid in lemon juice makes it a wondrous ingredient for keeping oiliness at bay. Just prepare a concoction of 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of water. Soak a cotton ball in the blend and dab it all over the skin. After a few minutes, rinse your skin with lukewarm water to get rid of the excess oil.

9. Apply Apple

Astringent in nature, apples can also be used to keep oily skin and unsettling breakouts at bay. Just grate half an apple and slather the resulting material all over your facial skin. Allow it to settle in your skin for 15 minutes before rinsing it off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

10. Treat Your Skin With A Homemade Green Clay Mask

Green clay is hailed as the ultimate remedy for oily skin type. It is capable of absorbing excess oil from the skin, whilst removing toxins and dead skin cells from the pores. Just create a face mask using ½ a teaspoon of green clay powder and 1 tablespoon of rose water. Spread the material on your face and let it dry for 10 minutes. Once done, use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.