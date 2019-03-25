ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Zodiac Signs That Are Highly Focused

    By

    We all have that one person in life who will rest only when the work is finally complete, no matter how long it takes. It is not easy, not to stop at nothing and keep going with hope.

    Zodiac Signs

    A lot of hard work, dedication, consistency and perseverance goes into setting oneself firmly towards the achievement of a goal. Astrology says that these people can be categorised on the basis of their zodiac signs. Check out how.

    Array

    Aries

    Supercharged, energetic and enthusiastic Aries do not dream very often, but once they have a plan in mind, they start off as soon as possible to implement and execute it. They do not know any other way of achieving the goals than to work hard and see through the completion of their work.
    Aries have a lot of questions in their mind. Unanswered queries just do not let them sleep. Their stubbornness is an add-on to their habit of not giving up.

    Array

    Virgo

    Mysteries attract Virgos. They can dig deep in order to find out a secret. However, what they are even more bothered about is the material possessions they have ever liked. Especially when it is about shopping, they just cannot ignore once they like an item. Whatever it might take them, they would surely buy the piece.

    Array

    Leo

    Being brave and solving a problem is what Leos are always much inclined towards. Then boasting about their achievement feeds their super high self-esteem. Also, what sounds challenging, attracts them even more. So be it easy or tough, they just do not like to leave the target before hitting the mark.

    Array

    Gemini

    Gemini base everything purely on logic and reasons. They think right, know all the how-to-dos of a task and the perfect time when an idea can be given shape. They also find difficult to digest it when they see somebody taking the shorter, smarter and false path to achieve a goal. Not are they hard workers but they also want others to be so sometimes.

    Array

    Taurus

    A Taurean is known for his patience. He uses this patience to wait for the desired result. Unlike an Arian, who wants the results to come out much sooner than the plan is laid, a Taurean executes a plan believing that positive results will surely come out, though it might take some time.

    Array

    Capricorn

    Dreamers, but cautious and practical. They set their aim high and work day and night to achieve it. They shoot as high as possible, slay all forms of distractions and display aggressive work habits. They understand that problems are meant to be solved. Probably that is why it is said that Capricorns, who deserve high designations, are born leaders.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue