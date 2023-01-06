Worshipping Deities According To Your Zodiac Sign: Check Out The Astrological Predictions

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Mars, or Mangal is the governing deity of the Aries sign which is why Surya or Sun is in exaltation in this house. Aries need to worship Lord Sun to incur positive influences of the Sun in all aspects of our lives. Jal Arghya and meditating on his form with a mantra chant, are the most effective ways to worship Sun. Also, other deities you could include in your prayers are Lord Surya dev, Hanuman, Shiva, Kartikeya and Narasimha.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May They come under the governance of Venus planet Moon is at an exaltation point at Vrishabha or Taurus. Moon is the cause of the emotional balance that Taureans internally have. The Moon sees that your body and mind are both harmonised well with each other and that ultimately gives you a personality characteristic. Ganesha, Kali, Shakti, and Saraswati are the presiding deities that bless these signs' beloved deities. Regular prayers should be offered to gain the maximum benefit.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June They have an airy element with a changeable character. You are under the sway of Mercury. The Deity that you are destined to worship is Lord Venkateshwara, worshipping whom you can be benefitted at various levels and areas of your life. Buddha, Narayana and Brahma are the guardian angels for this sign.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancer is the water element that manifests the essence of femininity. Cancerians are known to especially benefit from worshipping Lord Hanuman or reciting the Chalisa for courage and other positive mental attributes. They can also offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Goddess Saraswati to obtain luck, affluence, wealth and creativity. Visit the Hanuman temple, distribute sweets, and feed birds and squirrels with Jaggery. This is a surefire remedy to mitigate so many problems of life.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August They are a fiery sign that is governed by Lord Sun who has a very powerful influence on yourpersonality. Leos seem to have a marked fascination for Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva also is known to be fiery as the Sun and fire energies sync very well with each other. Every day, ksheerabhisheka and Jal abhisheka have to be performed on the Shiva Linga as Lord Shiva happens to be the Lord that is destined to be worshipped by the Leos.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September They are the Ddwisvabhaava or the sign with a changeable element that exudes feminine energy. They can worship Lord Vishnu who is the ruler of Mercury. Virgos have a natural affinity towards the worship of Lord Vishnu preserves the earthly inhabitants against vicarious forces. By extending respect to women you can see a quick boost in your luck and fortune

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Venus influences this Cardinal air sign. Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi are to be worshipped by the Librans. Mahalakshmi has to be worshipped for establishing a spiritual connection with her. Venus is also under Parvati's governance as she is the governing deity of the world. You could worship both the Goddesses or do the Shiva Parvati puja. Add a worship ritual of Lord Ganesha to the Shiva Parvati puja and it will rain benefits.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Planet Mars is the ultimate saviour for those born under this zodiac sign. Therefore, the only winning mantra is to worship Lord Ganesha and Hanuman on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hanuman can uplift them from any of the problems encountered in life. Offer the prasad of Modak to Lord Ganesha and Laddu to Lord Hanuman. Life will be hassle-free and hindrances will be remove by their worship.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are the dwisvabhaava sign or changeable sign that is of fiery element. Sagittarians are those who realise that a great deal of suffering inculcates several valuable lessons in life. Therefore, Lord Vishnu is the ultimate choice for a deity to worship, you to achieve success, status, and influential position in life. Perform Homa and Vishnu puja on Ekadashi.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Capricorn is an exalted position for Mars while Saturn is the planetary head of the sun sign and their lord Capricorn. Success in careers is guaranteed if these people worship Goddess Saraswati. It is advisable to keep peacock feathers inside the leaves of your textbooks. See that you do not place a book near, beneath, or under your feet. Devi Saraswati can bless with great renown and luck.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The Planetary deity for this sign is Saturn. Aquarius should worship Lord Shani and Lord Ganesha. On Saturday, donate food to stray animals, birds, and cattle for acquiring luck, health, money, and success. To achieve success in all facets of life including food, clothing, and blankets for the underprivileged and homeless, each Saturday, go to the Shani temple and chant the mantra for Lord Shani.