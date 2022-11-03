Just In
Venus Transit In Scorpio On 11 November 2022: Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
Venus, which is also known the most revered Daitya Guru Shukracharya will move in roughly 23 days, from its own sign Libra to Scorpio. Scorpio is the 8th zodiacal watery sign that governs the tamasic elements.
It governs two planets Taurus and Libra. Venus represents all things fine and beautiful in life including poetry music and designing. It is a sign that denotes extremes in anything and is in charge of ups and downs in our lives.
Indicator of our deep dark secrets, the sign Scorpio also acts as karaka for creativity as well as mineral and land resources, and gemstones. It also foretells the nature of accidents, injuries, and surgeries. Here are a few Venus-related Mantras you can recite during a Venus transit.
Mantras to Chant
- Om shuma shukraya namah:
- Om dram drim draum sah shukraya namah:
Let us judge how Venus Transit In Scorpio On 11 November 2022 is going to impact all the zodiac signs and the remedies that one can follow to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Any joint investment with your spouse will be the lucky step you will be taking towards enhancing your financial prospects. Outcome will certainly be profitable. If you are an ardent student of astrology this is the time to begin studying it seriously. Although your health poses not much problem, it is your partners that need your maximum attention. Eat nutrition rich food, and do not miss your exercise routine. Health apart, hygiene should be maintained.
Remedy - You may chant 'Om Shukraya Namah' 108 times a day.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You are lucky you have entered this phase, with Venus positioned right inside its own house. Wedding bells may soon ring for the eligible and those aspiring to get married. Partnership ventures will thrive phenomenally this time. You have all the time and inclination to work on the loopholes of your personality and make yourself a better and more presentable person. Grooming and general appearance take the top slot in your priorities this time.
There may be certain things over which you may have a couple of tiffs with your partner but they will fizzle out as they came. Those on long term relationships will take the right steps forward.
Remedy- Keeping a rose quartz stone in your bedroom will help ease out a lot of difficulties.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
It is not a very favourable situation for you this time, as you may put up with some minor irritants with respect to health. Stomach eye related ailments, and hormonal imbalances require your time and medical attention. Married person needs to stay away from stresses and strains and generally manage this period keeping a low profile. You may spend a fortune on your much awaited grandiose travel plans this time. Your reputation may be slandered by ill meaning persons and hence stay away from anything that puts you to untold embarrassment later.
Remedy- You may drink lemon juice every morning.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
This is generally a lucky phase for those in the designing, creativity fields as they will march towards progress in their respective fields. Those who are single, can find the right match. Those in a relationship may have to deal with ego clashes but finally realize that arguments are temporary and mutual understanding and adjustment go a long way in cementing a relationship. You may even tie the knot with this person. This is the right time to beget children. This is a fairly good time for Cancerians.
Remedy- You should worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her five red flowers on Fridays so that you will be blessed with good fortune.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Venus in your fourth, will contribute to your luxury at your home. Buying a luxury item or a vehicle is not a farfetched idea right now. The ambience of home will be peaceful. Think of working from home as it will spare you some moments with the family. You can include your younger sibling in your business venture. Your mother shares good vibes with you but be ware of her failing health during this transit. You may really have to start working from home if something goes awry in her health condition.
Remedy- You must meditate on the Venus Mantra daily during the Venus' Hora.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Writer and artists amongst you will get really busy creating your masterpieces now. Relationship with siblings will be unshakeable and strong. All of a sudden short distance trips may be awaiting. It could anything, right from a pilgrimage to a pleasure jaunt. Your kith and kin will be unusually cooperative, your creative efforts may receive good recognition. It may further boost your interest and ambitions to succeed further in your field.
Remedy- You should grow white flowers at your home on Friday and nurture them to avail better luck.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Sudden income through additional sources is a strong possibility this time. Plunge into long term investments as they are under very amiable stars. Any decision that you take should be backed by the advice from your spouse and decision has to be jointly taken. Hormonal flare ups may weigh you down or menopause may slowly set in. Those staying far away from their homes, feel an urgent need and sense of homesickness to plan a visit to their hometown. Don't indulge in speculation as it may turn into a messy deal.
Remedy- It is a must to wear good quality opal or diamond crafted in gold in your right-hand little finger to get good results from Venus planet.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
This is the time to focus on your appearance and health so that you reach your goals in these areas. Splurge on beauty enhancers that come packaged to improve looks. Love life and marital life will bloom to be amazing. If you are single, it is time to meet your match. Those in import export business can strike good profits and deals this time. Your marital life indicates dream fulfilment and also foretells a long distance tour, something like an overseas travel, this time, with your spouse. .
Remedy- Using lots of perfumes and fragrances every day especially the Sandalwood aroma will bring auspicious results.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
During this time you need to keep tight reins on your finances as you will likely splurge on items to fulfil your desires or on socializing. Long distance journeys are in the offing to just help you inch towards professional growth. If import export happens to be the nature of your business or you work in an MNC, propitious tidings come in to surprise you. Just don't avail loans as they can really pose difficulties. If you are into some creative pursuit, your creativity will work overtime and help you advance your steps in this field.
Remedy- Worshipping Goddess Vaibhav Lakshmi and offering prayers on Fridays would let you realise your dreams.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Sudden financial gains are likely. Seniors acknowledge your hard work and may respond with a salary hike. Your social status will take an upward climb. People will gather around you for advice and love to be seen in your company. If fashion, designing, entertainment and media is your forte, you can make progress in leaps and bounds. Your life will thrive on romance and kids will be your source of happiness too. If you are a student studying the fashion or design, you can grow in this field to leave your stamp in this world.
Remedy-Wearing cream or pink colour clothes on Fridays and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi will ensure you divine blessings.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Research and design is where Venus will allow you to shine. Your work and efforts will be recognized by seniors who will likely promote you to higher positions. It is an opportune time to buy a new vehicle or a luxury item for your home. You may soon be a part of a religious event in your house for which you will be spending a portion of your money. Your research interests will hit the peak and you will accrue benefits due to your logic and presentation.
Remedy- If you worship Goddess Vaibhav Lakshmi and offer her red flower on Fridays, it would be fulfilling your wants quickly.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You will be lucky with respect to every area of your life. Students enjoy a lucky spate of time and succeed in their academic goals. Those aspiring for higher education may reach the target. Occult sciences catch your fancy. Your excellent communication skills will help you if you are working as a counsellor or mentor. Support of your father, teacher and mentors are likely to help you set your aims higher.
Remedy- It proves very beneficial to donate white sweets in the temple on Fridays.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
Image sources: Wikimedia Commons
