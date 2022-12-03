Venus Transit In Sagittarius On 05 December 2022 Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Teachers, mentors, motivational speakers, and marriage aspirants or single eligibles come under the good influence of this planetary combination. Students aspiring for higher studies will be particularly favoured by the stars. Your father and mentors extend their selfless support to you. You will become spiritually inclined during this time.



Remedy- You may worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer lotus flowers on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Venus in this Transit causes mixed outcomes. You may get sick with a urinary infection or something similar. Watch your health and follow hygiene and a good diet, your recent inclination towards occult sciences is well favoured for you to pursue. Income will flood in and a lot can economise. Remedy- Reciting Mahishasura Mardini every day will get you what you want.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Venus Transit In Sagittarius promises wedding bells soon and also a long journey with your partner. Be wary of your partner's health. You are also likely to visit a foreign country which will rake in profits. Partnership business is under favourable stars. Learn to be a pleasant personality. Work on your looks and you will be a pleasant package, Remedy - You may keep a rose quartz stone in your bedroom.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Clashes between you and your mother can cause health issues for her. Watch out for extramarital impulses that can disrupt your marital peace and your social image. Don't give room to rumours of any kind. Do not overly rely on anyone as the closest of friends might turn into your enemies, due to planetary combinations. Remedy- Providing services and donations in institutions for the blind will help you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Those in the field of design, arts, creativity, and poetry will be buzzing with creative ideas. Relationship will strengthen between you and your partner. This phase is conducive to expanding the family. You may expect some good news on this front. There are strong chances for conception this time. Overall it's a good time. Remedy- It is lucky to wear cream or pink coloured clothes on Fridays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There is every likelihood that you will conduct some religious ceremony at home. Your domestic life will be pleasant and your mother, overly supportive of you. You will splurge on luxury items for your home and work on improving the décor of your home. This time augurs favourably for almost every venture, You are advised to enjoy this phase to the fullest, Remedy- Growing white flowers at your home on Friday and nurturing them will invite luck to your house.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your power of expression and communication skills will only expand and you will be on a creative spree. Your work quality will improve a lot due to this change, You will plan a short excursion with your younger sibling and create some good memories for yourself. You must watch out for some health complications in your younger sibling at this time. Remedy- it is good to wear good quality opal or diamond crafted in gold on your right-hand little finger to gain auspicious results of planet Venus.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be especially soft-spoken and in deep attachment with your family. Spending quality time with them seems like a welcome idea. You will gain financially overseas, Natives who are working with MNCs or are in the export-import business will find this period especially lucky. Accumulating wealth and investing in new channels is a possibility/. If occult science interests you, go ahead and indulge in it. Remedy -Chanting 'Om Shukraya Namah' 108 times a day will favour you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your focus will be more on grooming and as a result, you will look pleasant and fascinating. You will enjoy luxuries and the company of well-connected people and spend a lot of time with friends Additional income sources will upgrade you financially this time. Love and marriage-related matters will be discussed and the next steps are taken up. Remedy- Using lots of perfumes and fragrances every day, will bring auspicious results.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For Capricorn natives who are in the export-import business or working in an MNC will find thus period profitable. Overseas travel related to business will materialize. . Those in love should be careful about some misunderstanding cropping up. Do not splurge on luxury and entertainment, make a budget within your limits and start economising. Remedy- You must keep a piece of silver in your wallet on Friday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be on the lap of luxury and comfort and your materialistic desires will materialise into reality. You will be in the limelight and spend a good time with friends. The area of Education romance and children looks up. You will gain happiness from your kids and students in creative fields will grow to a considerable level in their pursuit. Remedy- You can worship Goddess Vaibhav Lakshmi and fast for her. Offer her red flowers on Fridays..