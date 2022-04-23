Just In
Venus Transit in Pisces On 27 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow
Venus is associated with the luxuries of life and creativity according to Vedic Astrology. When this planet is in one's favour, one will prosper not only in their professional life but also in their personal life.
Venus is known to be ruled by Libra and Taurus which means the two aspects of our lives- love and materialistic pleases will be impacted. During this phase, all limitations will diminish and strengths will emerge. You will spend quality time with your family members and there may be hurdles while making decisions that can result in confusion. One needs to stay focused and motivated during this time. Venus will transit in Pisces on 27 April 2022, Wednesday at 06:06 pm. Know what impact it will have on the 12 zodiac signs and the remedies that will help you to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
There will be some financial issues, however, business owners will make a good profit. Working professionals may come across some new job opportunities. There will be a possibility of a hike as well. In your personal life, love will be in full bloom. Do not take stress, eat healthily and meditate to stay well.
Remedy: Chant Venus beej mantra "ॐ शुं शुक्राय नम:।"
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will acquire a lot of wealth during this time and your professional goals will be fulfilled as well. You will feel peaceful and satisfied during this time. You will get some increments and promotions during this time. If you are suffering from any ailment then you need to take care of your health. Love is in the air for people in relationships.
Remedy: You may visit the Vishnu Lakshmi temple on Fridays.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Working professionals will get increment or promotion. You can plan a vacation with your partner during this time. Financially, you will reap profits. You need to travel with your partner. Time will be good for your children's success. You will face some anxiety during this period.
Remedy: It is favourable to take bath with curd daily.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your skills will be good and creativity will naturally flow in your life. Business owners will make a good profit. Travel is on the card. Mutual understanding and bond will increase in your personal life. You will remain fit and healthy during this time.
Remedy: You may wear clothes that are white or any bright colours.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
In your professional life, you will face a lot of hurdles. Talking about your expenses, there will be some issues as the expenses will be high. You will have to take care of your health as there will be issues related to your abdomen and eyes. For people who are married, time will be average for them.
Remedy: You must respect your life partner/spouse.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
For business owners, this is the best time to build their business. Time is perfect for travel. People will like you because of your charming personality. Professionally, you will get name and fame as well. There will be issues in your married life. Talking about your health, you will be fit.
Remedy: You may worship Goddess Lakshmi.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Success will not be easy during the phase as there are some hurdles in your professional life. Talking about your finances, your expense will increase. You must take proper care of your health. There will be some issues related to your property. Do not take stress, maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. You also need to be patient during this time.
Remedy: You need to maintain good character.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Careerwise, time is good for students who are willing to pursue their education in foreign. All misunderstandings will diminish during this period and relationships will become stronger. Love will be in the air for people who are married. Your health will be fine, but still, you need to take care of your diet and exercise on a daily basis.
Remedy: You may offer sweets to little girls or widowed women.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Luck will be in your favour during this time. You may purchase a new property or vehicle during this time. Items of luxury and comfort are something you will be fond of during this time. You will be spending more time with your friends and family. Talking about your health, you will feel fit and healthy.
Remedy: You may keep fast every Friday.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You will be maintaining good relations with your peers at the workplace. Travel is on the cards. You may spend way too much during this time, but you need to make correct decisions when it comes to finances. You will have a good time with your friends and family.
Remedy: You may wear gemstones such as diamonds, opal, white topaz, etc
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Careerwise, you will grow and success will be yours. You will socialise during this time and there will be get together in your house as well. Your personal life will be good. Your health will be fine. Love and romance will be in the air for people who are dating. You will spend on comfort and luxuries.
Remedy: You may donate clothes, silver, and rice to the temple.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Business owners will earn profit during this time. You will acquire a lot of wealth during this time. For people who are dating and planning for a long term relationship, the time is just right for them. Professionally, you will be riding high on confidence which will bring a positive change in your career. Take care of your health.
Remedy: You may feed the cows wheat flour and sugar.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
