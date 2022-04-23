Venus Transit in Pisces On 27 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be some financial issues, however, business owners will make a good profit. Working professionals may come across some new job opportunities. There will be a possibility of a hike as well. In your personal life, love will be in full bloom. Do not take stress, eat healthily and meditate to stay well. Remedy: Chant Venus beej mantra "ॐ शुं शुक्राय नम:।"

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will acquire a lot of wealth during this time and your professional goals will be fulfilled as well. You will feel peaceful and satisfied during this time. You will get some increments and promotions during this time. If you are suffering from any ailment then you need to take care of your health. Love is in the air for people in relationships. Remedy: You may visit the Vishnu Lakshmi temple on Fridays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Working professionals will get increment or promotion. You can plan a vacation with your partner during this time. Financially, you will reap profits. You need to travel with your partner. Time will be good for your children's success. You will face some anxiety during this period. Remedy: It is favourable to take bath with curd daily.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your skills will be good and creativity will naturally flow in your life. Business owners will make a good profit. Travel is on the card. Mutual understanding and bond will increase in your personal life. You will remain fit and healthy during this time. Remedy: You may wear clothes that are white or any bright colours.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In your professional life, you will face a lot of hurdles. Talking about your expenses, there will be some issues as the expenses will be high. You will have to take care of your health as there will be issues related to your abdomen and eyes. For people who are married, time will be average for them. Remedy: You must respect your life partner/spouse.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For business owners, this is the best time to build their business. Time is perfect for travel. People will like you because of your charming personality. Professionally, you will get name and fame as well. There will be issues in your married life. Talking about your health, you will be fit. Remedy: You may worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Success will not be easy during the phase as there are some hurdles in your professional life. Talking about your finances, your expense will increase. You must take proper care of your health. There will be some issues related to your property. Do not take stress, maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. You also need to be patient during this time. Remedy: You need to maintain good character.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Careerwise, time is good for students who are willing to pursue their education in foreign. All misunderstandings will diminish during this period and relationships will become stronger. Love will be in the air for people who are married. Your health will be fine, but still, you need to take care of your diet and exercise on a daily basis. Remedy: You may offer sweets to little girls or widowed women.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Luck will be in your favour during this time. You may purchase a new property or vehicle during this time. Items of luxury and comfort are something you will be fond of during this time. You will be spending more time with your friends and family. Talking about your health, you will feel fit and healthy. Remedy: You may keep fast every Friday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be maintaining good relations with your peers at the workplace. Travel is on the cards. You may spend way too much during this time, but you need to make correct decisions when it comes to finances. You will have a good time with your friends and family. Remedy: You may wear gemstones such as diamonds, opal, white topaz, etc

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Careerwise, you will grow and success will be yours. You will socialise during this time and there will be get together in your house as well. Your personal life will be good. Your health will be fine. Love and romance will be in the air for people who are dating. You will spend on comfort and luxuries. Remedy: You may donate clothes, silver, and rice to the temple.