Venus Transit In Aries On 23 May 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will achieve all your dreams and all your goals will be fulfilled. People who are married their life will be full of bliss and love. You will meet new people and become quite popular. You will take care of your family members and stay connected to them. If you are in the creative industry, you will excel and start a new venture as well. You will be surrounded with positivity. Remedy - You may wear pink and cream coloured clothes on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be major changes in your life. You will come across numerous opportunities to make your life better. Working professionals will get a good increment or hike. Travel is on the cards. Businessmen will see profit and the time is right for them to invest in new ventures. You may spend a lot of money on healthcare. Eat the right food and exercise to stay healthy. Remedy- You need to recite ‘Om Shukray Namah' 108 times every day.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your financial condition will be good and you will flourish during this period. Businessmen will make profits. You can also take interest in your hobbies and monetize them. Working professionals may get a hike in their salary. Students who are in the creative field will progress. You will make a lot of contacts during this time. Talking about your personal life, you may spend some quality time with your children. Remedy- You may worship Goddess Saraswati and perform Saraswati Vandana on Friday to gain wealth and prosperity.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Time will be favourable for businessmen. Working professionals may have to deal with some politics at their workplace. Your financial condition will be slow so keep a check on it. There will be some arguments with your seniors. Businessmen may not be able to make good profits so they need to abstain from investing in new ventures. You need to plan a get-together at your house. Do not take too much stress and find ways to relax.



Remedy- You may worship Goddess Lakshmi and recite "Mahalakshmi" Ashtakam every morning.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be able to achieve your goals and be successful at the professional front. Also, you will come across new job opportunities. People who are associated with the tourism industry will see a rise. You will earn appreciation for your work. Talking about your personal life, you will spend a lot of time with your family members. Your financial condition will be good and you can also make some investments around this time. Remedy- You may offer white flowers to Goddess Saraswati on Friday and chant Venus mantra.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be some transition in your life and that can be switching your job or getting a new position. Businessmen will make some new contacts and get some new clients. There will be some investments made by you during this time and it will fetch good results. You will get benefits from some ancestral property. There will some conflicts with your family members, and your father's health may also deteoriate. Remedy- You may apply white sandalwood Tilak on your forehead and use sandalwood fragrances every day.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This period will bring a lot of change for you. You may be quite experimental with your work, careerwise. Travel is on the cards and it may have an positive impact on your work. You will gain name and fame. Businessmen will look for new strategies and they will succeed. Talking about your personal life, you will be surrounded by a lot of positive people. Time is good for people who are married. Remedy- You may wear a Rose Quartz on your ring finger or in a form of a bracelet in your hand.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be financial losses during this phase so beware of your expenses. This will be a turbulent phase for you. Opponents will try to harm you. You will make some travel plans, but it may turn out not to be very productive. Business owners need to be careful of their competitors. People who are married may have fights and arguments with their spouses. An old disease may relapse, so keep a check on your health. Remedy- You may donate garments and jewellery to young girls.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Working professionals will get a good increment. You will also work part-time which will fetch you a handsome amount of money. You are advised not to borrow money or take loans during this time. Students will be able to focus on their studies and this will bring them favourable results. People who are single will find love and the married ones may end up fighting on small issues. Their will be a new member in your family. Remedy- You may offer pink flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and recite "Sri Suktam".

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Working professionals will come across a lot of opportunities. People who are engaged in the fashion industry will witness growth. Your creative juices will flow during this time. Business owners will crack some new deals during this period. On the personal front, there will be happiness and joy; you will spend quality time with your family members. Time will be favourable for people who are married. Remedy- You may donate cosmetics to newlywed girls.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your career graph will rise higher and you may also get a promotion. Businessmen will make new deals. Time will be favourable for those who who are in the media industry. People who are travelling due to education related purposes, they will succeed. Your luck will support you. Businessmen can make new strategies to incur profits. You will be able to effectively communicate with people around you. Remedy- You may wear a silver ring on your ring finger or a silver chain around your neck.