Venus Combust in Sagittarius On 4 January 2022, Know Its Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There can be ego related issues during this time and you may also run out of luck during this period. Your seniors may not be happy with you during this time and they may be less or no recognition. Businessmen may have problems with their partners and they may not reap profits as well. You may not seem to be happy during this time. You may also have arguments with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have some issues related to obesity, fatigue or eyes. Remedy: You need to perform homa for planet Venus on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may acquire a lot of wealth during this time. Due to concentration issues, you may not be able to finish your tasks. Your colleagues may also create some problems for you, Businessmen may also face challenges and they may not receive desired results. You will have some medical expenses. You may not be able to maintain a good relationship with your partner. Talking about health, you may suffer from a throat infection, digestion or pain in your thighs. Remedy: You may chant "Om Shukraya Namaha" daily 24 times.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be appreciated by your superiors and colleagues during this time and your performance will be acknowledged by people in your office. Business entrepreneurs will reap profits and will maintain a good relationship with their partners. Travel is on the cards and therefore you may go abroad for professional reasons. You will be able to value your intelligence and skills. You will be able to financially grow and save money during this time. You will also have a good understanding when it comes to establishing a relationship with your partner. Remedy: You may donate food to old age Brahmins on Thursday and take their blessings.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may meet uncertain situations in your professional life, but more or less it will be a smooth period for you. Businessmen can expect some challenges and the results may not be as expected. You may not reap profits. You may face high expenses during this period. You may borrow loans as well. You need to spend money on the health of your partner. You will adjust well with your partner for the betterment of your relationship. Remedy: You may donate food to crows on Saturdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There can be obstacles in your children's life. You may have some unwanted travels and transfers. This may also have an impact on your finances. Your profit levels may also see a rapid decline. If you want you can save a little money during this time if you spend wisely. You may also need to spend money on the health of your children as they may be prone to allergies. You need to take care of your health as well. Remedy: You may chant Durga Chalisa.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may get chances to meet new friends during this time. At your workplace, you will get recognition for your work. You will also get a promotion during this time. If you are in business, then you may earn good profits. You will be able to earn good money during this time. Bonding between you and your life partner will be good and over time it will become better. You may have pain in your legs but will be able to manage your health effectively. Remedy: You may chant Vishnu Sahasrnamam daily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face hidden opposition from your friends. You may go abroad and will get some opportunities related to jobs. You may have some issues with your boss. You may face problems with your business partner. Businessmen may reap some profits during this time. You may also face some problems with your business partner. You may also have arguments with your life partner which will result in less harmony in your relationship. You may not be facing some major health problems in your legs and thighs. Remedy: You may worship Goddess Durga in a temple on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This time may not be favourable for you and you may not be so happy. You may not be able to complete your deadlines at your workplace. Workload will be more and recognition will be less. Businessmen may not have desired results. They may also face loss. You may also have some high expenses during this time. There will be financial pressure and you may not be able to maintain your funds. There will be harmony in the relationship with your partner. You need to take care of your health and you may face eye-related issues. Remedy: You may chant Soundarya Lahiri.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be stress and workload at your workplace and despite putting effort you may not get recognition from your seniors. Businessmen may have issues with their partners and they may face some losses. Do not plan for any investment during this time. Your relationship with your life partner will not be good. Therefore, you need to adjust and cooperate as much as possible. Keep your health in check and meditate as well. Remedy: You may offer milk to Lord Shiva in the temple.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may face some challenging situations during this time. There will be a workload at your office and you will not be recognized for your efforts. Stay calm and you may carve the path to success. Businessmen will not reap profits and they may face issues with their partners. Avoid major decisions during this time. You may acquire wealth during this time. There will be arguments between you and your partner. Take care of your health as well. Avoid taking loans and take care of unexpected expenses. Remedy: You may donate curd rice to married women for 6 Fridays.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be lucky during this time and there will high level of success and happiness. Your peers and seniors will understand your efforts and appreciate your work. You can also get an increment or promotion. Businessmen will invest in new ventures and reap profits. Your partner will also support you. On the personal front, happiness will prevail in your relationship and your bond with be smooth with your partner. You will remain fit during this time. You need to exercise daily to maintain fitness. Remedy: You may worship Goddess Lakshmi daily and light ghee lamp.