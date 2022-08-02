Surya Shani Samsaptak Yoga Till August 17: These Zodiac Signs Will Get Auspicious And Inauspicious Results

Samsaptak yoga offers not many gains this time. You will be preoccupied with major issues with no time to think about the small pleasures that follow alongside. Eye related diseases are indicated during this time. There is a possibility of face injury, an accident due to which an eye surgery may have to be performed. Younger siblings may pose problems in the relationship. Your father may have to undergo a rough patch with respect to his career. Marriage can be the only saving factor during this time. Business may also continue on an even keel. You may expect financial benefits, promotion and incentives at work and business is favourably indicated.

Samsaptak yoga means considerable harm. Elderly people may experience dangerous falls, or get sick with some chronic disease. Avoid investing in the channel of business and be careful about ongoing litigations as it may drag you into unnecessary trouble. You may chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for peace and prosperity.

Samsaptak yoga is a painful patch as you may have to see your father suffer due to several reasons. A long-standing friendship at the workplace will see a painful closure. So, think twice before you speak. Chant Shani's Beej Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for better clarity and perspective. You may donate items that represent Lord Shani.

Samsaptak yoga can prove to be harmful as it is your spouse who will be sick on and off. It is necessary to mind her health closely. With respect to partnership at business, you may suffer some losses. It is best to stop thinking about partnership. You May chant the Beej Mantras of Shani and Mars.

Samsaptak yoga will augment your finances. Additional sources of income will keep you enthused. Those handling overseas business can really rake in profits. Your business starts looking up. Job switch is favourably aspected. You can expect sudden financial windfalls.

Your career and business front will see unexpected success. Business related tours, which will be beneficial, and worthwhile, will be undertaken. Any pending task at work can be comfortably completed. Business partnership can benefit from this planetary transit. The double raja yoga formed by Mercury and Venus conjunction will create unexpected financial windfalls.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You may hear good news which you can use positively for your benefit. New orders pour in in business. Profits will be on the rise. Your new found abilities to work continuously and meet deadlines, will find favour with your boss.

Global Effects Of Samsaptak:

On the whole, the transits of both Shani and Saturn can cause unprecedented changes in the lifestyle and attitude of people. Globally, people may be harmed in great numbers. The number of mentally disturbed will be on the rise, and physical disability is also a possibility with most people. Various health related problems surface in the lives of people. Politically major upheavals and international disputes may raise their ugly head to precipitate the already complicated global matters. This will cause a lot of instability in all the markets, not just the national stock market.

General Remedial Measures:

Remedial measures are to be followed to mitigate the effect of this planetary association. Worshipping the Sun and Saturn in the month of Sawan or performing Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva and worshipping Shani on every Saturday of Sawan brings a considerable change in the situation. Shani's malefic effects can be mitigated by worshipping Lord Shiva in Pradosh.

On the day of Karka Sankranti, one should wake up early in the brahmi muhurat and take ritualistic bath in any river or any other waterbody after which chant the Surya Mantra "Om hram hrim hraum sah suryaya namah", offering Arghya to Sun. One should also include worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. This process will rid you of sin and makes you peaceful tranquil and lucky. Donate sun-related items like jaggery, wheat, copper, ruby stones, red flowers, khus, mansil, by visiting a Sun temple. Donate food and jaggery to the needy. Charitable activities will help eliminate pitru dosh as well as ensure peace for the departed ancestors' soul. Most importantly, recite the most powerful stotra of Aditya Hrudaya.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.