Sun Transit in Libra On 17 October 2021: Effects 0n 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your ego can create problems at your work and in your relationships. The confrontations with your colleagues can even turn into arguments and fights. It may not be a favourable period for people in the government sector. Talking about your health, you may have some digestion issues. Students may face some insecurities, but they will overcome it. It will be a difficult time for people in a relationship, as one may develop trust issues but it will be solved soon. Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra every day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Taureans will have to deal with enemies, competition and debts. If you are planning to buy a house, you need to wait else you may end up buying disputed property. Students may have concentration issues, but will willpower they will overcome it. The government employees who are expecting transfers are fortunate. If you have high blood pressure or cholestrol, please be careful. Do not argue with your colleagues and it can be difficult for you to clear off your loans. Remedy: Offer Arghya to Sun in a copper vessel

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June People who are engaged in a romantic relationship will have a good time. You will share a beautiful bond with your partner which will last a lifetime. Travel is on the cards. Students will be able to concentrate on their studies and score better grades. The relationship with your younger siblings will not be good. You need to focus more on your work and ignore discouraging statements from people around you. Remedy: Worship Lord Rama every day and read Ramayana.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Happiness and prosperity will rule and therefore, you will be surrounded by a lot of opportunities. Your mother may have health-related concerns so better to check with a doctor. You need to check before you speak as it may offend some people. You will be attracted to new ventures. There will be new challenges during this period. Businessmen will have to put extra effort to get their business going or get favourable results. Remedy: Worship the Sun and chant ‘Gayatri Mantra' 108 times every day.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be a lack of energy and complexity during this period. You may face obstacles in completing your projects. There can be a stressful ambience at your workplace. Your competitors may create problems. This will bring stress and anxiety to your life. Take good care of your health because there can be some aches and pain in the neck or shoulder muscles. Do not let your ego ruin things. You will help and support your colleagues. Your stamina will also be poor. You are advised not to exert yourself. Remedy: Wear a certified Manik in gold on your ring finger for auspicious results of Sun.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will spend a lot during this period and this will have a huge impact on your savings. You are advised to maintain a budget and be cautious with your financial matters. People working in MNCs or dealing with foreign clients will have a better period. You may face some health issues and therefore, you need to stay away from junk food. You may be benefitted from your relatives in terms of finances. Remedy: Feeding chapati and jaggery to cows will be auspicious for you.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may be conscious of your appearance. You will follow a strict workout routine that will enhance your mental and physical strength. You may feel insecure in terms of finances. There will be some ego clashes with your friends or loved ones during this period. You will be interested and involved in new projects. You will be helping and caring towards the elders of your house. The outsiders may try to dominate you, so please be careful. Remedy: Rise early in the morning and perform Surya Namaskar every day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your personal, as well as professional life, will be bold and courageous. Those working in MNC will have new opportunities. People engaged in the government sector may face some challenges. You may also lose your job during this time. Businessmen may need to be careful because their business may go through a lot of issues and run into losses. You need to avoid travel during this time as it may not be fruitful. You may end up spending more but keep your finances under check. Remedy: Put a few drops of eucalyptus oil in your bathing water.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial condition will be unstable and you will also have a troublesome relationship with your father. There can be some disputes or fights related to finances or property. Students pursuing higher education will not a have good time. Businessmen will look for new sources of income. You need to be cautious during investment else there can be a major setback later. You may also fall into unfair means of earning money. Remedy: Donating red cloth and pomegranate in the temple on Sunday mornings will be favourable for you.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may go through some hardships during this time. Your relationship with your boss will not be good during this time and therefore, you need to avoid comments. Do not be materialistic and focus on what you need and what you want. People who are married may have issues with their partners. You will also suffer financial losses during this time. If you work hard, you will be able to achieve success. Remedy: Consume ginger in any form at least in one of the meals or snacks every day.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may not be happy in your relationship. Your partner's health may also deteriorate. Relationship with your father may also get affected and therefore you need to solve the matter in a calm way. The ambience of the house will not be great and therefore, there can be constant challenges. If you fall into a wrong association, then you will drift away from your cultures and associations. Take care of your health. Remedy: Donate wheat and jaggery in temples on Sundays.