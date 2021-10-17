Just In
- 3 hrs ago Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021: Greetings, Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages And Images
- 19 hrs ago Sooryavanshi: All Set For Promotions, Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Floral Lehenga
- 20 hrs ago Cinnamon: Health Benefits, Nutritional Profile And Side Effects
- 24 hrs ago Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance
Don't Miss
- News Madhya Pradesh: Child among 2 injured after speeding car rams into Durga procession
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli explains decision for opting Chahar over Chahal
- Technology Apple Has A Plan To Make Your Existing MacBooks Look Old: MacBook Pro With Notch Incoming?
- Finance 4 IT Stocks To Buy As Suggested By HDFC Securities
- Movies Kotigobba 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Shines Bright!
- Automobiles 2021 KTM RC200 Arrives At Dealership: Gets Dual-Channel ABS As Standard
- Travel Rajasthan's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Education CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exam Dates Tentative Announced, Check CBSE Class X, XII Date Sheet Release Details
Sun Transit in Libra On 17 October 2021: Effects 0n 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Sun is of vital importance even in Vedic astrology because without it, there would have been no sign of heat and light. Sun transit in Libra will be on 17 October 2021 and will bring major transformations in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs and the remedies one needs to perform. Sun represents power, position, dominance and authority and constitutes well with authoritative people. One may crave respect and authority. They may also become self-centred during this transit period. The transit of The Sun in the sign of Libra will happen on 17 October 2021 at 1:00 pm till it moves in the sign of Scorpio on 16 November 2021 at 12.49 pm. Scroll through the article to understand the opportunities and challenges this transit will bring for all zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Your ego can create problems at your work and in your relationships. The confrontations with your colleagues can even turn into arguments and fights. It may not be a favourable period for people in the government sector. Talking about your health, you may have some digestion issues. Students may face some insecurities, but they will overcome it. It will be a difficult time for people in a relationship, as one may develop trust issues but it will be solved soon.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra every day.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Taureans will have to deal with enemies, competition and debts. If you are planning to buy a house, you need to wait else you may end up buying disputed property. Students may have concentration issues, but will willpower they will overcome it. The government employees who are expecting transfers are fortunate. If you have high blood pressure or cholestrol, please be careful. Do not argue with your colleagues and it can be difficult for you to clear off your loans.
Remedy: Offer Arghya to Sun in a copper vessel
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
People who are engaged in a romantic relationship will have a good time. You will share a beautiful bond with your partner which will last a lifetime. Travel is on the cards. Students will be able to concentrate on their studies and score better grades. The relationship with your younger siblings will not be good. You need to focus more on your work and ignore discouraging statements from people around you.
Remedy: Worship Lord Rama every day and read Ramayana.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Happiness and prosperity will rule and therefore, you will be surrounded by a lot of opportunities. Your mother may have health-related concerns so better to check with a doctor. You need to check before you speak as it may offend some people. You will be attracted to new ventures. There will be new challenges during this period. Businessmen will have to put extra effort to get their business going or get favourable results.
Remedy: Worship the Sun and chant ‘Gayatri Mantra' 108 times every day.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
There will be a lack of energy and complexity during this period. You may face obstacles in completing your projects. There can be a stressful ambience at your workplace. Your competitors may create problems. This will bring stress and anxiety to your life. Take good care of your health because there can be some aches and pain in the neck or shoulder muscles. Do not let your ego ruin things. You will help and support your colleagues. Your stamina will also be poor. You are advised not to exert yourself.
Remedy: Wear a certified Manik in gold on your ring finger for auspicious results of Sun.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You will spend a lot during this period and this will have a huge impact on your savings. You are advised to maintain a budget and be cautious with your financial matters. People working in MNCs or dealing with foreign clients will have a better period. You may face some health issues and therefore, you need to stay away from junk food. You may be benefitted from your relatives in terms of finances.
Remedy: Feeding chapati and jaggery to cows will be auspicious for you.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You may be conscious of your appearance. You will follow a strict workout routine that will enhance your mental and physical strength. You may feel insecure in terms of finances. There will be some ego clashes with your friends or loved ones during this period. You will be interested and involved in new projects. You will be helping and caring towards the elders of your house. The outsiders may try to dominate you, so please be careful.
Remedy: Rise early in the morning and perform Surya Namaskar every day.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your personal, as well as professional life, will be bold and courageous. Those working in MNC will have new opportunities. People engaged in the government sector may face some challenges. You may also lose your job during this time. Businessmen may need to be careful because their business may go through a lot of issues and run into losses. You need to avoid travel during this time as it may not be fruitful. You may end up spending more but keep your finances under check.
Remedy: Put a few drops of eucalyptus oil in your bathing water.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your financial condition will be unstable and you will also have a troublesome relationship with your father. There can be some disputes or fights related to finances or property. Students pursuing higher education will not a have good time. Businessmen will look for new sources of income. You need to be cautious during investment else there can be a major setback later. You may also fall into unfair means of earning money.
Remedy: Donating red cloth and pomegranate in the temple on Sunday mornings will be favourable for you.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You may go through some hardships during this time. Your relationship with your boss will not be good during this time and therefore, you need to avoid comments. Do not be materialistic and focus on what you need and what you want. People who are married may have issues with their partners. You will also suffer financial losses during this time. If you work hard, you will be able to achieve success.
Remedy: Consume ginger in any form at least in one of the meals or snacks every day.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You may not be happy in your relationship. Your partner's health may also deteriorate. Relationship with your father may also get affected and therefore you need to solve the matter in a calm way. The ambience of the house will not be great and therefore, there can be constant challenges. If you fall into a wrong association, then you will drift away from your cultures and associations. Take care of your health.
Remedy: Donate wheat and jaggery in temples on Sundays.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Time will not be favourable for you. You may face obstacles in your tasks. You need to take care of your health because there can be digestion related issues. There will be stress as well so take care of your mental health. You may become materialistic and spend lavishly on certain things. You need to avoid gambling at this time since you will have to bear losses. Do not blame others for your actions and take responsibility.
Remedy: Donate copper coins on Sunday for an auspicious result.