Solar Eclipse 2021: Know The Impact Of Surya Grahan On 12 Zodiac Signs
The year 2021 is about to end and we all are hopeful for the new year 2022. But before that an important astronomical event that is going to take place. On 04 December, the second and last solar eclipse of this year can be seen. Eventhough, this total solar eclipse will be partially visible in India. But despite this, the effect of this eclipse will be seen on everyone in some form or the other. For some there will be opportunities, and for others there will challenges. Therefore, let's see how the solar eclipse going to have an impact on all the 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
The solar eclipse in December will not be special for the people. You should be cautious about your health, otherwise there may be a big problem. Be careful while using the vehicle.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
The last solar eclipse of the year is expected to be auspicious for you. Businessmen can get big benefits. Your prestige in the society will increase.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You can get good news. Any of your wishes can be fulfilled during this period. If you were troubled by some old dispute, then you will also get rid of it.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
They are advised to be careful. Keep restraint on your speech, otherwise you may have a fight with friends only. You may be worried about any problem of your child side.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
This eclipse is expected to be auspicious for you. You can receive some good news. Along with this, you can also get a solution to any problem going on in the past.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This eclipse is likely to be auspicious for the people of Virgo zodiac. You will feel courage and confidence in yourself. Your status in the society will increase.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
This solar eclipse will not be anything special for you. You are advised to control your speech. You may feel stress and tension during this time.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
People of this zodiac may have to face ups and downs. In the field of work, things will not go according to your plan, due to which your problems may increase. Take care of health
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
For the people of this zodiac also, this eclipse will not give any special results. You may remain troubled in unnecessary running. Also, increasing your expenses can spoil the budget.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
This eclipse will prove to be auspicious for Capricorns. The employed people can get progress in the field of work. At the same time, there can be a positive change in their career.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You can get good results because luck is in your favour. By getting new sources of income, there can be a big improvement in your financial condition.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You are advised to be cautious about the effects of this eclipse. There may be unnecessary disputes at home or office. Emotionally you may feel stressed. Be careful while driving a vehicle.