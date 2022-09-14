Shukra Asta 2022/ Venus Combust in Leo On 15 September 2022: Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will have to exert extra efforts to get good results, as obstacles tend to stop your progress. You will pursue financial and domestic happiness this entire period. Career will see moderate progress. You have to curb your spiritual impulses and then work towards progress here. Business may face financial shortage but you will emerge successful at the end. You may gain financially but plan your finances for the future as this may help the rainy days. Some differences of opinions with spouse will be sorted out only if you show empathy towards your partner. Healthwise, you may only face digestive disorders and eye irritations. Meditation is eminently advisable. Remedy: It is best to chant "Om Shukraya Namaha" daily 42 times.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Lack of satisfaction will be experienced on the job front. Despite internal problems, you will emerge successfully out of it. Moderate profits are expected in business. You are in a hurry to amass more wealth. To fulfil some commitments, you may seek loans. A new house could be constructed using the money saved so far. Hassles in relationships with your relatives is going to be solved if you use your wisdom and determination. You may spend a major chunk of your money on your mother's allergy related issues/ Remedy: It is good to do Lakshmi Pooja on Friday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Change of job will prove challenging to handle but finally you will be in a position to sort it out successfully/. If you are a businessman, planetary movements predict a mixed bag of results. Start a new business overseas as it will flourish and become popular. Expect both gains and losses financially. You may land some inheritance this time so that you can save better. Personally children will be your source of worry, as they appear sluggish about their efforts, Plan an outing with them to put things back to working condition. Healthwise, travel should be avoided as you can easily get fatigued/ Meditate as this will surely help. Remedy: You may perform Homa/Yagna for planet Mercury and Venus.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Work related tours keep you busy. You may also face problems in your work relationships due to arguments cropping up. If in business, your profits will not be up to expectations. Use the ideas of your seniors to succeed. Financially, you may gain through inheritance. Household expenses may be on the rise. Communication problems with your spouse will be solved if you understand their mind. Health problems like eye irritations may occur due to planetary transit. Remedy: Pooja should be performed on planet Moon on Mondays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Overseas opportunities may open up. Your merits will receive a lukewarm acknowledgement from superiors. If you are running a business, targets may not be met successfully but with your willpower and planning, you will bring things back on track. Financially, there will be moderate gains although there is less scope to economise. You may lose some money out of carelessness. Siblings will pose problems to you due to the lack of mutual communication; ealth will not pose major issues but heart-related problems are to be anticipated. Pranayama and breathing exercises help. Remedy: It is propitious to perform Homa for Uma Maheshwara.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Careerwise, things will be challenging as you face conspiracies in the workplace. Expenses will outweigh your savings. Economise well or meet a financial advisor if needed. Business may not be that profitable. Harmony may not exist in your relationship. Digestion disorders are to be expected. Financially and businesswise this is not a very lucky patch. Do not invest in any new channels. Lack of communication will bog you when it comes to your domestic relationships. Remedy: Donating boiled rice to poor people on Wednesday will be utmost profitable.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Job prospects are good, and you will succeed due to your efforts. Profits in business, are slow to arrive. Unexpected monetary gains and good health picture will gladden you considerably. Business profits are reasonably satisfying. Take good care of your health, as you may fall prey to eye infections and skin disorders. With a thorough treatment, you will be able to overcome the health disturbances. Remedy: Lighting diya for Goddess Lakshmi in the temple on Fridays would be favourable.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your job front is not wholly satisfactory due to certain setbacks your business may not meet with profits as expected. Ego hassles may pose problems to your relationship with spouse. Due to excessive stress, your health will suffer and you may have to change your job for the same reason. Your colleagues may not be very cooperative. Profit margins will not level up to your expectaions. You need to learn the art of adjustment in order to stay in peace with your partner. Headaches due to tensions and stresses will plague you most of the time, but it is not an unmanageable issue. Remedy: Chanting "Om Bhaumaya Namah" daily 9 times will show the required way to success.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about business, you will reap moderate profits. Ego related problems may bog you down in your marital relationship. Healthwise, you will face problems related to heat. The job that you expected to get will not be procured so easily. The lack of support from your superiors may trigger additional stress. Hardwork is the only mantra that works at this time. You may not achieve a huge success margin in business this time. It pays to adjust with your superiors at work. You will be able to handle partnership related issues in business. Skin disorders may occur unexpectedly. Remedy: You should chant ‘Om Brihaspataye Namah" daily 12 times.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Relocation is a possibility due to change of job. Business will be double-faced with gains and losses. Personally, you will be worry ing about the wellbeing of your family. Eyes need to be taken care of. A sudden change in your job location might prove too uncomfortable. Unwanted conspiracies from your colleagues have to be faced as they will be jealous of your achievements. Unless you show positive progress in the area of your business, you will be forced to change the business line itself. Health will be your weak point as there are digestive problems and eye infections that may stop you from working towards your goals. Remedy: Performing Homa for Maa Lakshmi on Friday will prove very lucky.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Job scenario looks promising although fraught with the usual obstacles from colleagues. Your personal relationship will be the major cause of your happiness this time. You will feel fit and undertake overseas travel. Goodwill and reputation may be the result of the splendid performance that you are putting in on the work front. Conspiracies at work may annoy you. Profits at business will be reasonably good. You will add on a few more friends to your social circle. Healthwise, you are in top form. Remedy: Offering curd rice to old people on Saturdays will give you a lot of punya and blessings to combat the bad patch.