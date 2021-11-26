Shani Gochar 2021 to 2023: Zodiac Signs Affected And Not Affected By Saturn’s Sade Sati And Dhaiya Zodiac Signs oi-Boldsky Desk

In astrology, Shani is considered as a god of justice who rewards or punished individuals based on their deeds. Among all the planets, Saturn is the slowest moving that changes the zodiac in two and a half years. This is why Saturn is known to have the longest effect on all the zodiac signs compared to other planets.

With the change in Saturn's zodiac signs, its Shade Sati and Shani Dhaiya will begin and end on some signs. In this article, know which zodiac signs will not be affected by Saturn's Sade Sati and Dhaiya.

What Is The Current Position Of Saturn?

At present, Saturn is in Capricorn and has been transited to this zodiac sign on 24 January 2020. As Saturn is currently in Capricorn, its Sade Sati is going on Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius and Saturn's Dhaiya are going on on Gemini and Libra.

What Will Be The Position Of Saturn In The Year 2022?

Next year on 29 April 2022, Saturn will move out of Capricorn and change its position to Aquarius. This will make the people of Capricorn free from Saturn's Sade Sati and the people of Gemini and Libra free from Saturn's Dhaiya.

Five zodiac signs are affected by Saturn transit. As aforementioned, Saturn transits from one zodiac to another in about two and a half years, whereas takes almost 30 years to make one complete revolution around the Sun, therefore, staying around two and a half years in every zodiac sign.

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By Saturn's Sade Sati And Dhaiya?

As soon as Saturn will enter Aquarius, its Sade Sati will start on Pisces, Aquarius and Capricorn. Saturn's Dhaiya will Start on Cancer and Scorpio. Saturn is expected to change the zodiac on March 29, 2025.

Planets affected: As per astrological calculations, in the year 2022, a total of 8 zodiac signs will be affected by the planet Saturn: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Gemini, Libra, Cancer and Scorpio.

Planets not affected: People of zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Leo and Virgo will remain free from the influence of Saturn throughout the year.

Saturn's Retrograde

Except for the Sun and the Moon, all the planets retrograde (moves in the reverse direction). Planets often retrograde from their path; when they retrograde, the effect of their retrogradation is seen to be different.

The planet Saturn will be retrograde for six months from 12 July 2022 to 17 January 2023. Due to retrograde, people suffering from Shani's Sade Sati and Dhaiya may have to face lots of trouble.

The zodiac signs in which Saturn enter may face problems like financial crisis, health problems and obstacles in career. They may also face day-to-day problems like sleeplessness, unnecessary disputes with people, loss of honour, court cases and debt.

After retrograde, Saturn will go back and transit in Aquarius.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:34 [IST]