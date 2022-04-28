Saturn Transit In Aquarius On 29 April 2022: Impact Of Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get some good opportunities to prove your skills and talents. This will be a favourable period for you. Talking about your professional life, you may get a good hike in your salary. For all the government employees, luck will be in their favour. Freshers can look for a new start. You may also earn from some hidden sources. Remedy: You may put some black sesame seeds in your bathing water.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get the desired results from your hard work. You may come across the job opportunity of your dreams. Your luck and fortune will shine slowly so you have to be patient. You will indulge in religious practices due to some change in your belief. Workload will be too much so try to balance your professional and personal life. Remedy: You may wear an iron ring on your middle finger.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be curious to explore mysteries and take an avid interest in science. You need to take care of your health and release the burden of the past. Try some breathing exercises to keep your lungs healthy. Practice meditation and it will help you to relax. Some diseases may relapse so be careful. Your ability to make decisions related to your career will improve. Remedy: You need to light a mustard oil lamp in front of Lord Shani on Saturdays.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your marital life will not be smooth and there will be some hurdles. Business owners will come across obstacles that will block their progress. Be careful of your peers, they may try to tarnish your reputation. Your luck may not favour you and your plans may fall apart, which will result in stress. Talking about your personal life, you will find love. If you are married, then your issues with your spouse will be resolved. Remedy: You need to donate black clothes and slippers to the needy on Saturday.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Time will be favourable for people who are married, but there can be fights over petty things. You will be able to understand each other's perspectives. Some old diseases may relapse so please take care of yourself. There may be some injuries. Working professionals will see progress in their career and your seniors will acknowledge your hard work. Remedy: You need to feed black dogs with milk and bread in the evenings, especially on Saturdays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Students will go through a difficult time because they will have issues concentrating on their studies. If you are thinking for family planning then you may have to wait for a while. Talking about your professional life, you may get promotion and increment because of your hard work. Loans will be sanctioned without any hassle during this time and there will be some profits as well. Take good care of your kids. Remedy: Light a mustard oil lamp at Peepal tree on Tuesday and Saturday evenings.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to disagreements, there will be some issues in the house. There will be peace and happiness in your home. Your mother may go through some health related issues. For businessmen, this will be a favourable time as they will reap profits. You can take up some of your hobbies. You can also invest in some properties or houses because you will get a good deal. Remedy: You may wear black or blue coloured clothes on Saturday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will bond with the younger siblings of your family. You will be active during this time and participate in sports and other adventurous activities. You will be very particular about your fitness. Businessmen may face some problems in their business. Also, you need to take care of your health if you are suffering from some severe illness. Be careful while spending money. You will spend quality time with your family. Remedy: You need to donate black lentils at Lord Shani temple on Saturdays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about finances, you will save a lot of money during this time and there will be new sources of income as well. You will bond well with your family members. You will be inclined towards some spiritual lessons. Time is favourable for people who want to conceive. People who are doing research work will find success. Remedy: You need to donate mustard oil to the needy on Saturday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your financial condition will be good and you will earn from more than one source during this time. You will make good profits. People who are single will meet their life partner or love. Talking about your health, if you are suffering from a major illness, then it is wise to get yourself diagnosed and keep it in check. Before talking to someone, keep checking your speech else it may hurt someone. Remedy: You may wear a lapis lazuli on your middle finger.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are planning to study overseas, then the time is favourable for you. If you are suffering from chronic diseases, then take proper care of yourself by getting treatments. Love is in the air for people who are married. Your relationship with them will be healthy. On the professional front, you will come across some good opportunities. You may feel a bit lazy but if you work hard, you will get desired results. Remedy: Recite Shani Stotram and observe fast on Saturday