Saturn Retrograde 2020: Know How It Will Affect Different Zodiac Signs

1. Aries (21 March- 19 April) Though you want to seek peace in your life, you may end up creating several problems for yourself. However, you will be filled with positive energy and motivation due to this Saturn Retrograde. You need to speak wisely and take good care of your loved ones. Yoga and meditation can help you in keeping yourself calm and relaxed even during difficult times.

2. Taurus (20 April- 20 May) It is better that you come out of the fiction and face the reality of life. It is better that you accept things the way they are. You may face some anxiety and feel stressed out. In such a case, you can seek help from your family members and loved ones. But at the end of the day, you must understand that your hard work and consistent efforts will help you reach your goals.

3. Gemini (21 May-21 June) This is the best time when you can grow and work hard. It is quite essential for you to quit laziness and your short-tempered attitude. You will be having a great start in terms of finance and emotional health. In order to make the best out of this time, it is essential that you leave behind the grudges from the past and move ahead in your life. For this, you can read some good books and eliminate toxic people. Also, take the best care of your father.

4. Cancer (22 June-22 July) It is good that you are staying optimistic and are hoping for things to get better. But it is also important you be who are and keep evolving into a better human. You may propose your partner for marriage. Students will receive support from their parents and will be doing in the field of education. With consistent efforts and hard work, you can shine and achieve your goals.

5. Leo (23 July- 22 August) It is advisable that you pay attention to what you are eating and work out more often. Doing Yoga and following a healthy balanced diet is extremely important for you. During this retrograde, you need to take proper care of your body to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Also, try to stay positive even during difficult times.

6. Virgo (23 August-22 September) Though you are a loving and extremely caring person when it comes to your loved ones, you need to eliminate those who are toxic and bad. You will be receiving huge support from your partner and will be able to overcome your laziness and other bad habits. Also, you will feel energetic and achieve your long pending goals.

7. Libra (23 September-23 October) This is the time when your hard work will give you the desired results. You will stay energetic and enthusiastic. Still, you need to work on yourself and enhance your skills, especially communication skills. Also, try not to get distracted and carried away. Take care of your health and focus on a healthy diet.

8. Scorpio (23 October-21 November) This will be a great time for you, as you will be spending quality time with your family members. Your hard work will bring you the desired results. You are advised to work hard to achieve your goals and fulfill your dreams. It is the best time for developing some new hobbies and learn some new skills.

9. Sagittarius (22 November-21 December) It is well known that you are always fond of adventure and are full of positive energy. You can gain some new experiences while you are in some new adventures. During this time, you will be spending some quality time with your family and loved ones. But you need to keep an eye on the amount of money that you are spending.

10. Capricorn (22 December-19 January) Saturn will be sending you some positive vibes that will further help you in reviving your inner values and chasing your dreams. But you need to analyse and think carefully, before making a decision. You can seek the help and advice of your parents while making any decision. Even though you are busy making your career, try to spare some moments to spend with your family members.

11. Aquarius (20 January-18 February) This is the time when you must be careful with your expenses. Try not to spend on unnecessary things. Instead of wasting time, you can learn some new skills and do some productive work. Things will get better between you and your father. Both of you will be spending some good time together.