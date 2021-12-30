Retrograde Venus Transit in Sagittarius On 30 December 2021: Know Its Impact On All The 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are hard-working and therefore, you will get desired results. The ideas and effort you put in will take you places. Students who are appearing for competitive exams will get success. Your friends, peers and even elders will value your opinion. Your friends will treat you well during this period. Your dreams will be fulfilled during this period. Remedy: Read the incarnation tale of Lord Parshuram daily in the morning.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be a sudden financial gain during this period. You may also face some emotional struggles during this time. You need to be flexible while discussing problems with your partner. Love is in the air and therefore, it is a great time for you to get closer to your partner. You can also join professional courses around this time as you will have an inclination towards learning new things. Remedy: Wear opal on your right-hand finger as this will bring an auspicious result.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about your professional life, you need to maintain your goodwill. You close ones may not support you or cooperate with you. There will be arguments around this time. There will be new beginnings in your relationship. While doing business with a new partner, you need to be careful. You will make new personal relations during this time. Remedy: Donate beauty-related products to young girls.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This transit will throw challenges at you. One needs to be aware of their opponents during this time. You need to stay calm during this time. Talking about your work, you will get some new opportunities around this time. Jobs related to the communication sector may come your way. If you want to be part of health or research programs, now is the time. Also, you need to take care of your health. Remedy: Donate rice, sugar on Mondays and Fridays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to work on your creative skills and you may also start a new project. You need to analyse what you need from your love life. You will get the opportunity to work with children. Your task will get completed fast during this period. There will be an increase in finances and therefore, you can invest accordingly because you will get good results. Remedy: Taking blessings from the young girls before leaving for the important task

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your colleagues will be supportive and will cooperate with you at your workplace. Don't be stubborn, in all situations you need to stay calm. If you are planning for investment go ahead because you will reap profits. If you are a businessman then you can sign deals now and you will get favourable results. You will gain from investments done in the past. Remedy: Worship deity Lakshmi Narayana in the morning

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be some obstacles in your personal and professional life. You will have a lot of responsibilities to take care of. Travel is on the cards and therefore, you may plan a short trip. During this time you need to work on your communication skills. Writing and editing jobs can knock on your door so be prepared for new opportunities. You will also love to socialise during this period. Remedy: Wear crystal quartz Rosary beads to get benefits

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This is a very good time to start a new project or new venture. You may do business with a known person and friend. This will provide you with emotional and financial security. You have the power to persuade others and establish relationships with them. You need to take care of your partner's health as it may remain fragile during this period. Also, you need to spend some quality time with them. Remedy: Recite Ashtalakshmi Stotram daily in the morning.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Results will be favourable during this time. You will also have a serious discussion with your family during this time. There can be some deals related to real estate. You may also buy or sell new property. These good investments or benefits will help you to increase your confidence. There can also be similar investments in the future. Take care of your health during this time. Remedy: Feed sugar to ants every Friday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about your professional life, you need to settle any pending disputes. You also need to enjoy life to the fullest and this will also help you to achieve success. During this time you will get multiple opportunities to increase your income. Businessmen will get numerous proposals during this period. You need to take decisions only after considering all the pros and cons associated with it. Be careful about your spouse's health. Remedy: Recite "Sri Suktam daily in the morning.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Luck will be in your favour during this time and your income will increase as well. You need to maximise your effort and work hard to perform better at your workplace. You can express a new set of ideas or skills in front of your seniors and they will appreciate you for this. Your personal life will be great and your spouse will support you during this period. Exercise regularly to remain healthy during this period. Remedy: Chant the Venus Mantra during the Venus hora daily to get auspicious results from this transit.