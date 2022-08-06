Just In
Raksha Bandhan Horoscope 2022: Check Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs Of Brothers And Sisters On Rakhi Festival
Rakshabandhan marks the symbol of love, respect and duty between brothers and sisters and is celebrated through a festival. The term means 'a knot of protection'. The vibes experienced at the event of Raksha Bandhan are here to stay, for enriching your life with love and care.
This day is meant to celebrate the moment you both were born, as siblings, and the precious time you spent together in your growing years, to build an ivory tower of memories that belong to you both exclusively.
Sisters tie a Rakhi (an auspicious thread) around their brother's wrist on this day. During ancient times, Rakhi was treated as an emotional event. It was with a belief that those hands on which the emblem of protection is tied, will be the hands that will raise the sword of protection when a sister's security is threatened.
This year Raksha Bandhan falls on 11 August 2022 and therefore let us check out the lucky and unlucky zodiac signs of brothers and sisters On Rakhi festival.
Lucky Zodiac Signs During Rakshabandhan
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Prestige and honours will be yours for the asking today. Situations are conducive at the work front. Monetary gains from different sources are indicated. You can expect complete cooperation from your child, whose understanding of your problems will lead to gains. Gifts, especially unexpected ones, can warm your heart. Continue to be in harmony with your spouse. However, in terms of health, you will be fine. Think twice before you speak and do not talk when others do not need it. Your siblings will largely appreciate your gesture if you gift them something nice along with a rakhi strand and good wishes. Any existing misgivings will be sorted out with a generous gesture. You can also take them out to a restaurant and do something that makes them happy and content. They will remember that meeting forever.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Prestige and honour in huge amounts, are going to upgrade your social standing. This is the choicest day for earning monetary benefits. You will be moved by an unexpected gift. Unconditional support from your siblings can be expected. You will be overjoyed by a good news related to your kids. Riligious rituals will occupy most of your time. There will be a surprise visitor at your door. On Raksha bandhan, due to pressure from parents, you will make the first move to straighten your bond with your siblings and will succeed at it.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You will devote maximum time to plan your financial security. Your subsequent moves will work positively to take your career to the next level. All these efforts will only be your supporting aids to build considerable wealth in your bank account. You will be a bundle of energy and enthusiasm when it comes to completing the tasks. On the work front, your efforts will lead to gain. Your siblings help you to gain on so many fronts. Your materialistic comforts and pleasures will be your prime focus. Your partner's unflinching support will benefit in many ways. You will spend a pleasurable quality time with kids. A sudden financial windfall is on your way.
Unlucky Zodiac Signs During Rakshabandhan
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Finally, you will finally draw the curtain to the skirmish that was ensuring with your siblings. Raksha Bandhan will augur a new beginning to a pleasant relationship with them. The bond is bound to strengthen between you and them and will heal it beautifully.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Raksha Bandhan will mark the beginning for a rewarding relationship with your siblings, in case the relationship is strained between the two of you. This will be initiated by your partner, who will try to bring you to their point of view, to just usher in good understanding between you and your siblings. It is in your interests to listen to your partner which, actually is going to lead to something very pleasant.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
If you want to please your siblings, it will be done only through spending your money on them. Your mutual understanding will be solved when you give them what they want. Just buy them some great gifts or gift them with cash and the relationship will bloom into something eminently acceptable.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
On the day of Raksha Bandhan, you will be tempted to pass some guidance forcibly down their throat, which will not be liked by them. They may listen to you for their own benefit but they can't be subdued to come under your control. You have this monopolising and a dictatorial streak in you that needs to be curbed. Wish you all the best.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Your bond with your siblings will remain the way it is, which is the reason why you will largely keep away from each other, minding and mending your own lives. There might not be enough time to celebrate the fraternal spirit this time, between the two of you.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You will be surprised, around this time of Raksha Bandhan, to see your siblings achieve something spectacular, beyond their knowledge or understanding in their professional sphere. You will play a major role in the celebration of this feat during this Raksha Bandhan.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Most of the content of discussion with your siblings will revolve around matters regarding money and career. You will put in efforts to augment your finances. Your sibling will also pitch in alongside which will fructify in a financial gain.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
There is nothing spectacular or disappointment with respect to your relationship with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. You will neither be amiable nor resenting towards them. This is the time to take utmost cautious steps with respect to building or maintaining the good will in the bond otherwise it will lead to a huge disappointment later
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You will steal the show of which you are the hero. Your achievements will do your sibling proud and they will have a major hand in celebrating the occasion of your success this Raksha Bandhan.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
