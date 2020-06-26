Neptune Retrograde 2020: Know How It Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (21 March-19 April) In the coming months, you will be experiencing some new changes in your life. The way you have transformed yourself during this quarantine will reflect in your personality. The coming months will be a great opportunity to utilise and polish your skills. But you also need to take out some time to spend with yourself and indulge in self-love. You may also find yourself inclined towards spirituality and this can help you in many ways.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May) This is the time when you should consider your independence and focus on your career and building your self-esteem. This Neptune retrograde will make you feel a bit difficult in maintaining your social life. You may want to have more personal space and there's nothing wrong with it. You can list out what's more important in your life and thus you can avoid wasting your time in things that are not important in your life.

Gemini (21 May-20 June) This Neptune retrograde is going to bring some significant changes in your life and you need to be ready for them. You will be able to find some new sources of inspiration to achieve your goals and dreams. But if you face difficulties in embracing these changes in your life, then you can try to polish your existing skills while accepting the new changes in your life. Not only this, but you will also notice a change in your perspective and the way you connect to other people around you.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July) Since you have always wanted to explore places, you will be looking forward to exploring some other new places once this lockdown is completely over. You want to go to places and experience some exciting changes and thrilling adventures after months of quarantine. But it is important that you hold your horses before making any such plans. Things may not be in your favour. It is advisable that you focus on things that are more important in your life.

Leo (23 July- 22 August) The next few months may be a bit difficult for you. You may face several issues in your life and family. You may find it hard to cope with the tough time but you need to stay strong to face those difficulties in a better way. Have proper financial planning and be careful while spending money. You also need to save your energy rather than engaging in some unnecessary fights and arguments. It is better that you do not lose hope else things may get tougher for you. Things will eventually get better and your problems will be sorted in the upcoming months.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September) Though you are enjoying your relationship like anything, this retrograde will make you see the other side of your relationship as well. You will be able to witness some quirks and weird habits of your partner that you may not like. You may face a tiff with your partner and have several differences. But you need to work on resolving those differences and strengthening your relationship. In addition to this, try to ensure peace and harmony among your family members as well.

Libra (23 September- 22 October) In the coming months, make sure you bite only what you can chew. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the things going around you, it is better that you control your emotions. You need to make the best use of the resources that you have and bring out the best results from your hard work. You need to prioritize your work in such a way that you are able to give equal and appropriate importance to all your work.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November) This Neptune Retrograde is going to highlight your creativity and other skills in a nice way. You will be able to express yourself through your art and things that you love to do. Though you may face some problems in the coming month, it is advisable that you try to find solutions for those problems and keep your hopes high. You can leave behind the grudges and develop some new habits and hobbies. It is a good time to learn new skills.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) During this Neptune retrograde, you will be able to have an optimistic approach towards life. You will be focusing on positive things in your life. However, you may face certain difficulties in the coming month and therefore, it is advised to stay grounded and strong. Instead of running away from your problems, try to find a solution and make things better. This way you will be able to move forward in your life.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January) In the coming months, you will have a change in your way of communicating with others. You may try to find out more about people's behaviour and your own approach towards certain things in life. You will refine your thought process and would analyse everything before making any decision. This Neptune retrograde will help you in being more sensible.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) You will be having a new phase in your relationship. This Neptune retrograde will impact your zodiac sign in such a way that you will be able to decide what's more important to you. Is it earning money, giving more time to your partner or being a good person? If there's something that you feel isn't yielding many results and is consuming up most of your efficiency and calibre, then you can consider giving importance to other things. You will be using your strong intellect to fight with your problems and make the best out of whatever you do.