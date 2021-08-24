Mercury Transit in Virgo On 26 August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs

Aries: This transit of the planet Mercury is expected to be auspicious for Aries. You will complete your work with great efficiency during this period. You will get good results in the field of work. The employed people will get auspicious results. There will be good coordination with your seniors in the office. During this period, you need to pay some attention to your health. Remedy- Donate green lentils on Wednesdays

Taurus: This period is likely to be favorable for you. Your popularity among people will increase. You will be able to spend a pleasant time with your family. This time will be very good for the students. During this your concentration will increase. The time is good for the people who want to change jobs. Remedy- Worship Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings

Gemini: Gemini sign people are likely to get good results during this period. You will get a chance to spend quality time with family. Time is good for investment. Businessmen can get good news. Your mother's health will improve. The employed people will also get a favorable atmosphere in the office. There will be a good rapport with your superiors and you will be able to complete your work on time. Remedy- Plant and nurture a basil tree. Also, offer prayers and light a ghee lamp in front of the basil every evening

Cancer: You will feel positivity in yourself after this transit. You will become more active than usual. There is a possibility of traveling during this period. Your prestige in society will increase. Employed people will get auspicious results. Your popularity among family members and friends will also increase. This time is expected to be very good for the students of this zodiac. You can get some good news. Remedy- Chant ‘Om Bum Budhaya Namah' 108 times a day

Leo: Your financial condition will be strong. You will get new sources of income. People doing jobs can also get some good news from the office. There is a possibility of a higher post or an increase in salary. This time will also be good for businessmen. You can get big profits. Time is good for investment. You can invest money after investigation. Your speech skills will impress people a lot during this period. Remedy- Recite Vishnu Sahasranamam every day

Virgo: This transit of the planet Mercury is going to happen only in Virgo. This time will be very positive for you. You will get proper results of your hard work during this period. This transit will be very auspicious for you. You will get success in the work you start. At this time your attraction will increase and people will be very impressed with you. This time will be favorable for businessmen as well as employed people. Remedy- . Wear a good quality emerald crafted in gold or silver in your right-hand little finger to gain commending results of planet Mercury

Libra: Libra sign people may have to travel a lot after this transit. This time will be auspicious for you. There will be profit in business. The employed people are advised to work diligently. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. You will get full support of luck during this period. Remedy- Read Bhagavad Gita for gaining the auspicious results of Mercury

Scorpio: Your sources of income will increase due to the transit of Mercury. You can also get money from your close ones. You will go according to the budget, due to which you will also be successful in saving. Any old investment will also benefit. Will spend good time with friends. You will be able to find a solution to your every problem during this period. Remedy- Keep a green carnelian in the east direction of your room.

Sagittarius: This transit of Mercury will be auspicious for you. You will feel positivity. In the field of work, you will be fearless and make some decisions, which will give you the desired result. People will respect you at your workplace. You enjoy this period and try to take advantage. This time will be favorable for married people. Remedy- Worship Lord Ganesha and offer Durva on Wednesdays

Capricorn: Capricorns can get an opportunity to travel. You will get the benefit of this soon. This time will be auspicious for working people. In the office, you are advised to stay away from other people's problems. Stay away from office politics. Your enemies may try to tarnish your image. If there is any issue related to land or property, then it can be resolved in this period. Remedy- Read and listen to the stories of Lord Vishnu and his avatars

Aquarius: There is a strong possibility of getting auspicious results. This time will be favorable for the people associated with education. Your financial condition will be strengthened by getting new sources of income. You will get proper results of your hard work in the field. You will get the support of your partner in your love life. Your relationship will be stronger. In terms of health, you are advised to avoid being negligent. Remedy- Donate green leafy vegetables to the needy on Wednesday