Mercury Transit In Gemini On 02 July 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your communications skills will be so good that they will attract a lot of people to you. A short journey is on the cards. You may participate in co-curricular activities. Working professionals will come across new opportunities and this will bring fruitful results. Take care of your health and focus on eating healthy. Remedy: You may plant a Tulsi plant, nurture and worship the tree every day in the evening.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Time is not favourable for you and you will come across some challenges. There will be new opportunities for people who are planning to change their jobs. At your workplace, there will be competitors who will try to tarnish your image so be careful. Students may not be able to concentrate on their studies. You may receive a lot of wealth from your parents and past investments will come in handy. Remedy: Respect your maternal and paternal aunts and give gifts to them.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be charming and that is why people around you will love you. You may take a huge interest in nature and gardening. Businessmen will reap profits. Time is perfect to invest in something new. Take care of your health and do frequent checkups. Remedy: You may recite Vishnu Sahastranaam Path on Wednesday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Long-distance travel plans are on the cards but they may not fetch any productive results. There will sleeping disorders due to stress, so please take care of your health. Your relationship with your siblings may not be cordial as well. Spend your money wisely, or else your financial condition will deteriorate.



Remedy: You may worship lord Narayan and offer prayers every morning.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will socialise during this time and interact more with your friends. Talking about finances, there will be some monetary gains from your family members and they will support you as well. Love and romance will rule your personal life. Be sensitive while talking to someone, do not offend them with your jokes. Remedy: You may donate green clothes to young girls on Wednesday.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be energetic during this time and there will be peace and comfort around you. This period will be favourable for academic students and quick learning skills. Talking about your professional life, you will get positive results and your value will increase at your workplace. You will get name and fame during this time. Remedy: You may also donate green lentils at the temple on Wednesday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will be lucky during this period. There can be some plans of visiting a place o pilgrimage. Your relationship with your father will improve, however, you need to take care of his health. You will participate in charitable activities. Your reputation at your workplace will also improve. Students will do well in their studies. Remedy: You may chant "Om Bum Budhaya Namah'' daily 108 times.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be mental peace and positivity in your life. You will bond well with your elder siblings. You will be engaged in some spiritual activities. Your health will be fragile therefore, you need to focus more on diet and exercise. You will get some ancestral properties. Working professionals will get an increment during this period. Remedy: You may donate stationery to the needy children and if possible try to teach them.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People who are planning to get married must go ahead. Time is favourable for you. Businessmen will start something new during this period. Married people will spend quality time with their life partners. Talking about working professionals, they will get new opportunities and recognition as well. Remedy: You may chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times every morning.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your health will not be good during this period and you may suffer from several ailments. You may suffer from nerve pain and insomnia during this period. Talking about your professional life, you will coordinate well with your team members and produce excellent results. Also, you will come across some new job opportunities. Remedy: You may recite Durga Chalisa every day for wealth and happiness.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will spend a lot of time with your children. Students who are engaged in research work will achieve favourable results. You will learn and experiment with new interests. Talking about your financial condition will be good. Love and romance will rule your relationship. Do not invest during this time. Remedy: You may plant a palm tree in your garden and nurture it regularly.