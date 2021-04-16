Mercury Transit In Aries 2021: How It Will Affect Different Zodiac Signs

Aries The Mercury will be transiting into the ascendant house of these natives. Since the planet governs the third and sixth house for these natives, the transit may bring significant changes in the lives of these natives. The position of Aries in the ascendant house of this house actually brings positive results for these people. During the transit, you will be organising and structuring things easily at your workplace. Your productivity will increase considerably during the transit. Your seniors and colleagues will be appreciating your hard work and dedication. During this transit, your energy and enthusiasm will help you win over your enemies and contemporaries. Businessmen will be analysing their profits and loss. They will be able to negotiate some great deals and earn huge profits. On the personal life front, the transit will prove extremely beneficial for your married life. Romance will bloom in your relationship. You will be happy and enjoy marital bliss. You and your partner will be working out to strengthen the bond in your relationship. Your siblings will be supporting you throughout the period.

Taurus The natives of this sign will be hosting the Mercury transit in Aries in the twelfth house of their horoscope. They will be receiving a positive and desirable result during this transit. Professionals and businessmen may earn some foreign contacts throughout this time. These natives will find this period as one of the best times of the year. You will be earning respect, name, fame and intellect during the entire period. You need to give your best in whatever you do. On the personal life front, those who are looking for an eligible partner, will be meeting a suitable partner. Married natives may go on a journey with their partner. You and your partner will be doing things to strengthen your bond with your partner. However, the natives need to take care of their expenses. It is better that you take care of your expenditures and plan a financial budget.

Gemini The transit of Mercury in Aries will take place in the eleventh house of the horoscope of these natives. The transit will bring some youthful and positive energy in you. The transit will also provide you the capability of overcoming the illness, if any. On the professional front, your communication and management skills will improve. You will be performing well at your workplace. People will praise your amazing storytelling skills and this will help you crack some amazing deals at your workplace. During the entire transit, you will be ambitious and self-motivated. This will surely enhance your status. Those who are working as freelancers will generate several sources of income. Those who are planning to start their own business will come across new opportunities. In addition to this, the natives of this sign will come across some benefits through real-estate business. Due to this, these people will be expressing their feelings quite openly. Married natives will explore new sparks in their relationship while students will perform well in terms of academics.

Cancer For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury transit in Aries will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. Your hardwork, skills and passion will take you through your dream job and desired profession. Your subordinates will extend their support and helping hands to you. They will help you achieve the target in an efficient manner. You will be getting help from people around you with the help of your exceptional communication skills. If you are into import and export business then this transit will definitely yield some great results. In case, you have been looking forward to working in an MNC, then you will soon find a job in a good and reputed MNC. In terms of personal life, your siblings may come across some challenges and problems. Therefore, you are needed to help and support your siblings. You may differ or contradict with your parents when it comes to expressing your opinions.

Leo Natives belonging to this sign will be hosting the transit in the ninth house of their horoscope. During this transit, your income will increase which in turn will make a positive impact on your standard of living and status. Your comforts and luxuries will increase during this transit. You will see your elder brother doing well in his field and this will bring happiness to the family. You will be working on your relationship with your father during this transit. You may plan a family get together or go on a trip with them. This way you will be strengthening your bond with your family memebers. On the professional front, you will be accomplishing tasks that seemed to be difficult before this. You will be completing the assignments that you found difficult. If you are into business, then this period is going to yield better results. You will be getting opportunities to expand your business and earn huge profits.

Virgo People belonging to this sign will be hosting the transit in the eighth house of their horoscope. These natives may find this phase a bit tough as the Mercury transits through the house of sudden changes and legacy. There could be times when you may feel that your confidence has gone low. While some natives may face problems such as unexpected layoffs. Tough times may shake your confidence and make you feel nervous. It is advisable that you work on keeping yourself self-motivated and positive. Working on your skills can actually help you in giving your best. Some natives may gain wealth through ancestral property. However, your spouse will be supporting you during the entire phase. In addition to this, you also need to take care of your father's health as he may stay ill during the transit. Not only this, but your health also may suffer during this period. Doing yoga and taking proper rest will help you feel better and recover soon.

Libra For people belonging to the Libra Moon sign, the Mercury transit in Aries will take place in the . Professionally, this period is very good for those who want to start their own business or want to have other sources of income apart from their regular source of income. You are likely to get many beneficial opportunities during this period. Those looking for foreign partnerships or associations from foreign are likely to get desired results. You are also likely to achieve profits or success in the fields that you have not expected earlier. Also, good period for undertaking long journeys to expand your trade. Also, good for traders and stock marketeers as they are likely to book substantial profits. Personal life, unmarried natives have a very strong chance of getting married or finding their soulmate during this transit. As the seventh house represents society, your communication skills and charm will help you impress others. Many people will also come to you seeking advice as they will find solace and peace in your company. Also, for married natives, as your ninth house of luck is positioned in your seventh house, keeping your spouse or beloved happy is of paramount importance during this period, as your fate or luck is attached to them. Try and take them to their favorite destinations and places, which will further strengthen the relationship between you two. Healthwise, also, this period is heading in a positive direction and indicates that you will be full of zeal and energy throughout this transit.

Scorpio Mercury, which governs your eleventh house of profits, gains and eighth house of transformation and legacy will move through your sixth house of enemies, obstacles, loans and diseases. This indicates that this transit will provide mixed and interesting results for the scorpio natives. During this transit, health is likely to remain delicate and weak and you are likely to face problems related to hormones, skin and allergies. So, take proper precautions, maintain your eating habits and stay away from places with high amounts of dust and pollution. Getting into debates and arguments at the workplace are not suitable for you, as they may give enemies an undue advantage of dominating you or tarnishing your image. There are also very high chances of increase in expenditure during this tenure. If you do not put a lid on them, then they are going to be a source of worry and stress for you. As Mercury being the eleventh house lord, is positioned eighth from itself, which indicates decline in earnings for scorpio natives. Businessmen might think about taking loans or help from financial institutions to expand their business and are likely to succeed in getting them, during this transit. This will help them accomplish their pending tasks or complete their unfinished endeavors. However, keep a plan ready beforehand to repay them, otherwise, it will become difficult to repay them. Professionally, keeping communication channels open with your seniors, higher authorities, mentors and idols is very essential during this period, as any advice or suggestion from them is likely to be a gamechanger and will lead you towards the path of success.

Sagittarius The love life of Sagittarius natives is likely to bloom during this period, with Mercury, your seventh house lord transiting through your fifth house of love and romance. This period will help you express your heartfelt feelings to the person you love more clearly, which will help strengthen the bond between you two. Married natives born under the sign of the archer are likely to be happy seeing their children progress during this transit. This period also indicates growth for your spouse and they can expect promotion and increment at the workplace. Professionally, this period is a period that will help you utilise your experience and knowledge to successfully implement your tasks and endeavors, leading to getting noticed by your subordinates and seniors at the workplace. Businessmen will also witness continuous growth in the business and earnings during this period. You will be able to successfully market your ideas and strategies during this period. Those running the business in the form of partnerships are likely to take away most of the benefits and auspicious results of this period. You and your partner will share a great camaraderie and will work in harmony together, leading to great success in business. Those in government service are likely to get transfers which might make them anxious at the start, but soon they will understand that it is for their betterment and growth that this has happened. Students will have a very sharp grasping power and their keenness to learn new subjects is going to help them get good grades and improve their academic performance leaps and bounds during this period.

Capricorn The natives born under the sign of the fish goat should take proper care and attention of their mother's health, as her health is likely to remain weak during the current transit of Mercury in their fourth house of mother, real estate and happiness. As mercury governs the sixth house that represents litigations and court cases, this indicates that you might see yourself getting involved in legal disputes with your relatives over some property. There are very high chances of it going in your favor, but, can give you stress and worries in the process. Also, the fourth house represents the childhood, some old memories and grievances from the childhood could resurface, which could lead to some altercations with your parents. However, you are advised to see it as a chance to make things clear with your parents and reconcile any differences that you have with them. If you are married, your spouse is going to gain authoritative positions in their career and fields, their status in society is likely to increase, leading to increase in your luxuries and status. As Mercury also represents greenery, so, if you feel emotionally drained or anxious regarding anything during this period, spending time gardening or amidst greenery will help you tremendously. Capricorn professionals are likely to gain good results in their professional endeavors and tasks during this period. Your creative ideas and strategies are likely to gerner appreciation and recognition leading to increase in your self confidence and status. Businessmen and traders are also likely to book substantial profits and gains during this period. However, in terms of health , weight gains, issues related to cold, cough and chest congestion could bother you during this period, so take care of health and work on your immune system by inculcating green leafy vegetables and healthy food in your diet.

Aquarius Aquarius natives will host the Mercury in their third house which represents communication, siblings, journeys and efforts. Since, as per Kaal Purush kundli, Mercury is governor of the natural third house, which indicates that this transit is likely to bring substantial gains and special benefits for Aquarians. Professionally, you are likely to receive beneficial results through your communication skills. Aquarians are innovative by nature and the presence of Mercury in the third house is going to enhance your out of the box thinking and finding creative solutions. This will give you an edge over your competitors at the workplace. As the third house is also the house of efforts, your persistent and continuous efforts are likely to take you miles ahead in your career during this period. Aquarius are natural when it comes to networking, so, with Mercury in your third house, meeting with some influential people is on the cards, that is likely to provide you benefits in the long run. However, avoid any kind of journeys or trips during this period, as they are not going to be as profitable for you as you may think while starting them. Rather, communicating through other means such as the internet etc. will provide you with far better results. You are also likely to purchase some new electronic gadgets or items during this transit. When it comes to personal life, Mercury is positioned in the eleventh house from its lordship of the fifth house, which indicates that your children are going to achieve great success during this period and they may provide you with essential support during this period. However, your siblings might face some hardships or difficulties during this time frame. If you are in relationships, the more transparent and open you are in communication with your partner, the more beneficial results will come to you and will help you take your relationship to a new level. As the third house is related to hobbies also, so be it dancing, writing or music, investing your time in them will bring about a lot of positivity in your attitude, thus improving your performance in all aspects of your life.