Mercury Combust In Aquarius On 18 March 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Planets have a great influence on common life. The change in the position of the planets directly affects the people. Soon Mercury is going to set in Aquarius. The setting of planets is an important event. The planet Mercury is known for its intelligence and good communication skills. It also represents learning ability. It is the fastest moving planet in the social system. People who have Mercury in their favour will have strong decision-making skills, communicate well and think logically in adverse situations.
On 18 March, the planet Mercury will combust in Aquarius. Let us know what kind of effect can be seen on the people of all the 12 zodiac signs due to the setting of the planet Mercury in Aquarius on 18 March 2022.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You are expected to get mixed results. There will be ups and downs in your mind. Take special care of your mother's health during this period. You will get your father's support. You are expected to get some good news from your child as well. You will be able to establish your goals despite facing some obstacles.
Remedy: You may chant Vishnu Sahasranamam daily.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
During this time your inclination towards spirituality will increase. There will be turmoil in your mind about something. Employed people will get new opportunities for advancement. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then your wish can be fulfilled. Businessmen will reap decent profits and they can invest in stock markets as well.
Remedy: You may perform homa for Mercury on Wednesday.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are advised to take care of the health of your children. The situation in my personal life will be favourable. The workload will be more on the people associated with education. You will be active in religious programs. Talking about work, there will be some challenges, also you need to take care of your finances.
Remedy: You need to Chant "Om Namo Narayana" daily 11 times.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
This transit will prove to be fruitful for you. You can get some good news from your child. The sum of the journey is being formed. You can go to visit any religious place. Business owners are advised to take their decisions wisely and they will have good relations with their partners. Travel is on the cards. You may not have major health problems.
Remedy: You may chant "Om Durgaya Namaha '' 11 times every day.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
This time will be good for you. Your mind will be happy. You may meet a big personality. If you are thinking of changing job then you can get a good opportunity. Career-wise you will be lucky during this time. Your financial conditions will strengthen. You will be able to save some money as well. Your relationship with your partner will be good.
Remedy: Perform homa for Ketu on Tuesday.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This time will not be special for you but you need to be careful when it comes to expenses. You need to maintain a good relationship with your life partner. Take special care of your father's health. You are advised to remain patient. The employed people can get some good news. You may suffer from some kind of pain, so take care of yourself.
Remedy: You may light an oil lamp for planet Jupiter on Thursday.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
This time will be very good for you. There will be no lack of confidence in you. The situation in the family will be favourable. You can spend on things of material comforts. Travel is on the cards but mostly it will be related to your work. You will be earning a good amount of money during this time. There will be no major health-related issues.
Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You may not find the job that you desire the most. Fear may cripple you but you need to fight back. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get a good opportunity during this period. There is a possibility of transfer of employed people. Talking about finances, there will be gains and expenses so plan your budget accordingly. There may be some family disputes.
Remedy: Chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" for 5 times.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
This time is expected to be pleasant for you. Your interest in religious activities may increase. Business owners will get good results. During this, the sum of foreign travel is being made. Travel is on the cards, but it will be related to work. You need to manage your expenses. There will be some differences with your partner. You may have some minor health-related issues.
Remedy: You need to donate food to poor people on Thursdays.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
People related to work can get transferred. The atmosphere in the office will be good. You will get the support of colleagues as well as your senior officers. There is a possibility of buying a vehicle. Your relationship with your life partner will be good. You will be able to develop feelings for them. There will be no major health problems.
Remedy: You need to worship Lord Hanuman.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
The situation of ups and downs in personal life can trouble you. You are advised to remain patient. Even in this situation, you will get the full support of your life partner. People striving for higher education get success. You will be able to earn a good amount of money. If you work hard, there will be incentives as well. Your health will be good.
Remedy: You need to chant "Om Namah Shivaya" daily 21 times.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Discord may arise between family members. You need to take a wise decision otherwise the condition of the house may deteriorate. Financially, you are expected to get some relief. If you invest in the stock market, you will reap profits. You will earn money and luck will be in your favour. There will be some dispute with your life partner but with effective communication, it will be solved.
Remedy: You need to c hant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 21 times.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
