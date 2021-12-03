Mars Transit In Scorpio On 05 December 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may face challenges while fulfilling your dreams. There may be some people who are plotting against you and do not want to see you prosper. Your personal life will be difficult as your parents may not understand you. On the professional front, despite giving your best efforts, you may not give the best outcome. You need to take care of your health. It will be a blissful period for married couples. Remedy: You may worship Lord Shiva and donate Him wheat.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are advised to properly communicate with your partner and then your married life will be blissful. This period is not very favourable for you while dealing with others. Your financial condition may not be good and you may end up borrowing some money during this time. Your ego issues will spoil relationships. Students who are planning to go abroad for higher studies will succeed. Health conditions will be fine but check for blood pressure related issues. You are suggested to take medical help if things get worse. Remedy: You may worship Lord Hanuman and offer him sindoor.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not waste your energy on unnecessary arguments and convert them into positive action. Your hard work will yield productive results. Luck will favour you during this time. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Your health is likely to improve. If you want to remain fit, start exercising daily. You will stay positive to start a new venture as well. Students will succeed in competitive exams. People who are looking for hew career opportunities will also succeed. Remedy: You need to donate red sandalwood on Tuesday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the professional front, there will be challenges. There will be an unpleasant atmosphere at your workplace. Financially you are advised to keep your expenses under control. You also need to take care of your children's behaviour and performance. Travel is on the cards. If you communicate well, it can lead you to success. There will be emotional turmoil in your love life and you may need a third person to solve your issues. Remedy: You need to donate jaggery on Tuesday.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will spend quality time with your family. This is an auspicious time to build a house or buy a vehicle. You will reap profits from multiple investments. The health of your family members will be fine. You may face some obstacles in your path. You may also feel tired emotionally and physically. You need to avoid unnecessary stress and exercise to keep yourself fit. Students may face some obstacles during this time, so think wisely before choosing a new career or going abroad for higher studies. Remedy: You may wear silver bangles on your wrist.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This phase will be rewarding and encouraging for you. You will be creative during this time. This period will give you good results. You may face problems in your love life and there can be issues with your spouse as well. Talking about finances, you may look for a loan during this time. Travel is on the cards so you may plan a trip with your family members today. Students will perform well and you may also opt for a new course. Take care of your health, else there will be issues. Remedy: On Tuesday, wear Anantmool roots on your arm or neck.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are aggressive and fail to control your anger then there can be issues in your relationships. You need to manage the situation instead of arguing with people around you. If you are planning to get married, it can be delayed due to unknown reasons. You need to give love and respect to your partner. For people who are looking for relocating or opt for studies abroad, everything will work in their favour. Your partner or spouse will support you in all your endeavours. Be cautious about your health and avoid stress. Remedy: You may offer wheat or gram on a Shivling on Tuesday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to make a decision regarding your finance or investment. You may feel disappointed because a few situations will not be in your favour. This period will also create problems in your financial matters. You need to avoid business trips. You may face some financial issues and there will be challenges on the professional front as well. This time is favourable for buying property or vehicles. Your health will be good and you will be happy during this time. Remedy: It will be beneficial for you to donate copper and red flowers.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to understand who your enemies are. You may feel energetic but if you cannot control your anger there will be issues. Married couples may develop some misunderstandings and therefore, there will be disharmony in your life. You may have problems with your spouse. There is also a chance that you will settle abroad. You may face some obstacles during this period and be confident. You need to take extra care of your parents. Remedy: You may chant the beej mantra associated with the planet Mars.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This transit will yield favourable results but there will be some misunderstandings in your relationship. Students who are getting admissions abroad will succeed during this time. Some may also join a new course of study. There will be some seasonal health issues so you need a health check-up during this time. On the professional front, you need to be patient and make a sincere effort. Friends will be helpful and your personal life will be good as well. Remedy: You need to use silver utensils regularly.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be successful in all your endeavours. You may not be satisfied on the professional front, but you will get respect and recognition at your workplace. You need to be careful about your opponents as they may conspire to harm you. If you are planning for a long time investment then this is the time because your financial condition is stable. You will feel confident during this time. Also, it is high time to be creative and express your ideas. Remedy: Donate pomegranates to poor and needy people.