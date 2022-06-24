Mars Transit In Aries On 27 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be a new energy in your workplace which will bring positive changes in your life. Working professionals will also get desired results as everyone will appreciate your effort at the office. You will also get a promotion or increment during this time. You need to be more careful about your mother's health. For people who want to get married, this is the right time. Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha and offer Laddoos to Lord Ganesha by visiting any temple.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have a pending court case, it will work in your favour. Businessmen need to be careful about making transactions. You need to avoid arguments with your siblings. You need to be careful about your health and if you cooperate, then it will prove to be quite helpful. You may get some good news from your mother's side. Remedy: You may serve your mother and always start any new work by taking her blessings.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get your stalled money back. Hard work done by you at the office will be successful and it will be recognized. Time is favourable for people who are looking for love. You need to take care of your health and abstain from fast food. You will meet some old friends. Children will also bring some good news. Remedy: You may keep a square piece of silver with you.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your colleagues will help you to complete a very big project at your workplace. You will get recognition because of your hard work and there will be a promotion as well. Your image may get tarnished because of an argument, so you need to be careful. Love and romance with rule your relationship, therefore, time will be favourable in your personal life. Remedy: You may take bath regularly by adding black sesame seeds to the water.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be financially strong around this time. Your siblings will support you and therefore, if you are planning to invest in something, now is the right time. Your income will increase and you will be happy. A long travel is on the cards and your social life will also improve. You need to spend quality time with your partners.



Remedy: You need to take advice from your father or any person you trust.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Luck may not be in your favour and therefore, there will be challenges during this phase. You will work hard but not be successful. You need to take special care of your health. Businessmen will reap profits during this period. Your family members will support you and also your relationship with your in-laws will improve. Remedy: You need to worship Maa Katyayani and chant her mantras.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be some tension between you and your spouse and due to workload there will be misunderstanding and tension. Your health will improve during this time. You need to be patient at your workplace and only then you can get rid of your problems. Communicating properly and understanding the issues will help you to get rid of your past baggages. Remedy: You are advised to worship Lord Shiva and go to any temple and do Jal Abhishek of Shivlinga.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Students will get favourable results. People who are preparing from competitive exams will find success. You need to be cautious about your health in the beginning and save as much as possible. You need to control your expenses and do not spend on things unnecessarily. Travel is on the cards. Remedy: You are advised to regularly recite Shri Hanuman Chalisa and visit the temple and offer Him vermilion.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Time will be favourable for students who are planning to go abroad for studies. Talking about your finances, you need to control your expenses and only then you can save money. You may face some health related issues and therefore, take a good care of yourself by eating healthy food. There will be some issues between you and your partner. Remedy: To achieve better health, sit in the posture of meditation for 5 minutes daily.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are planning to buy a new vehicle or property, then there will be success. Your siblings will support you. The atmosphere of peace and harmony should be maintained in the house. You and your spouse will support each other. If someone offends you, stay away from them, do not engage in arguments. Remedy: You may taking a bath by adding raw milk to the water.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your siblings will help you in whatever work you do. Working professionals will get offers for a good job. You will be full of energy and therefore, no matter what work you do, you will be successful. People engaged in banking sector will get some new opportunities. If you are planning to change your job, then the results will be favourable for you. Students will also perform well. Remedy: You may light a diya filled with mustard oil on the Peepal tree every Saturday.