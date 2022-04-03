Mars Transit In Aquarius On 07 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will excel professionally and have a wonderful time with your peers. Your financial condition will be good and therefore, you will work hard. A new source of income will relieve you from further stress. The relationship with your family members will also improve but there will be some misunderstandings with your life partner which needs to be sorted. You need to take care of your emotional and physical health. Some religious ceremonies will take place at home as well. Remedy: You can keep vermillion (sindoor) or honey in an earthen pot and it will give you good results.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will be favourable for your career and therefore, you will get plenty of opportunity to prove yourself. Your seniors and peers will respect you because of your hard work. If you work hard, there will be profits. If you want to invest then be careful, because there can be losses. Your personal life will be turbulent and this can damage your relationships. Your love life will be full of challenges as well. Talking about your health, there can be fatigue and exhaustion. You need to meditate and practice yoga. Remedy: Offering help to childless people will give you positive results.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your financial condition will be good and you will also bond with new people. You will be successful if you are in real estate. Talking about your career, you opponents may harm you and try to tarnish your image so be careful. You need to take care of your father as they may suffer from some health issues. If you have someone special in your life, you can plan a trip with them. Meditate and practice yoga to keep yourself healthy. Remedy: You need to worship Lord Hanuman daily.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may face some hurdles in your professional life and therefore, you will feel helpless and frustrated. If you plan your budget only then you will be able to take care of your expenses. If you spend more then there will be crisis. Relationship with your spouse may not be cordial. You may have to stay away from your family. Sportsmen need to be careful and need to avoid adventures that can be risky. Take care of your health to get rid of ailments. Remedy: You may offer rice, jaggery and gram pulse at religious places of worship.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your health may improve during this time. Business owners who have partners will earn profits. If you are employed, then you will get a promotion as well because of your hard work. If your money is stuck somewhere, then it will be released. You need to choose your company well and therefore you can avoid troubles. You need to maintain your ethics and hold your moral ground. You will be free from all health related issues. Remedy: You may recite Om Am Angarakaya Namaha on Tuesday.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Despite facing hurdles, you will be emotionally strong. You will work hard and therefore, you will get better results. Your financial condition will be good and therefore, you need not worry about your expense. If there is a pending court case, the verdict will be in your favour. You may take part in charitable activities as well. Take care of your mother's health. You will achieve good reults. Your spouse's health may not be good.



Remedy: If a child is born, distribute salt in place of sweets.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talkig about your professional life, there will be some hurdles and therefore, you may look for a new job. Do not invest in stock market as you may suffer loss. Relationship with your spouse will be normal. There will be issues in your love life. Your children's performance will be hampered and that can cause stress. Their health may also get affected. However, you will be fine emotionally and physically. Remedy: You may recite Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will get the full support of your family and friends. If you are aggressive it will ruin your relationship with people close to you. Communicate wisely to avoid chaos. Your financial condition will be average and therefore, investing in a stock market is not a very good idea. Talking about your love life, your spouse will support you. Take care of your mother's health. Remedy: You may worship Lord Mars daily or every Tuesday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Travel is on the cards. You are efficient and therefore, you will achieve success in whichever project you decide to work on. If you invest in stock market, there will be good returns. Your financial condition will be good. However, there will be huge expenses so set your budget. Love is in the air so your relationship with your spouse will be in full bloom. Your health will be good during this time. Remedy: Be soft-hearted and avoid arrogance. Also being generous to your younger brother will bring you good luck.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The ambience of your home will not be good and therefore, you will be in a lot of stress. If you are angry it will further, deteriorate the situation and not make it better. If you do research properly and invest in something then there can be financial losses. However, your financial condition will be good and you will acquire a lot of wealth. Healthwise you will be good and therefore, you don't need to worry about it. Remedy: You need to give respect to your ancestors and plant a Neem tree in the temple.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will experience change in your behaviour and you will feel irritation. Careerwise, you will be good at your workplace and you will complete your work before the given deadline. Do not take decisions in a hurry and avoid starting new ventures. Your expenses may increase in this period and therefore, you need to check how much money you are spending. Take care of your health as you may be fighting with an infectious disease. Be careful as minor accidents can also occur. Remedy: Don't accept things from people for free or if given in charity.