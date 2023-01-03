Makar Sankranti 2023 Horoscope: Sun Transit In Capricorn On 14th Jan 2023 Effects On All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Sun confers all his blessings on Ariens during this transit. If a government job is on your mind, you will be getting a few lucrative government job proposals. Pending tasks get fulfilled soon. Health of your parents poses a concern. Politics holds a lot of promise due to the favourable transit. Do not reveal your plans and forge ahead. Remedy: You should chant the Ram Raksha Stotra in the morning daily.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Sun ensures plenty of luck by mitigating the obstacles that come your way. You will be more spiritually and religiously inclined. Attempts at acquiring citizenship abroad will meet with success. You will be overly courageous while taking decisions and success awaits you here as well. Do not encourage arguments with brothers and senior family members. Marriage may be delayed and fixed at a later date, Remedy: It is healthy and lucky to offer water to the Sun in a copper vessel every morning

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Health will take the backseat this time and conserving it is of utmost importance. You should be careful about natural disasters and mishaps happening due to reactions of fire, poison, and medicines. You will be victimised by your opponents at work as well but avoid getting into the trap. Getting humiliated by your own people is not a good idea but be careful about that. Your strategies will pay off in business. Remedy: You should meditate before the Surya Yantra regularly.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The marital scenario shows disturbance. Marriage can also be delayed. So work at an amicable equation with in-laws. Work and business relationships work in your favour. Watch out for health upsets and do not go outside the home for business or work errands or to work in an office, until your health is back to pink and robust. Remedy: You must respect the father or fatherly figures.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In the middle of this period, success favours you. All decisions will be made in your favour. Litigations, where your secret opponents are scheming against you, will be silenced and helpful verdicts will be given. Do not extend loans to anyone during this period as there will be a financial loss. Bad news may arrive from the mother's side. Remedy: Performing Surya Namaskar daily in the morning improves your being at all levels.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Students appearing in the competitive exam will find success after a good deal of effort. Science, technology and research students will be more successful. You will be overly worried about your children. Matters related to love are not well-aspected by the planets. So ideally you should think more about your business and work hard in this direction. Remedy: Donating jaggery and wheat to the poor and needy on Sunday will help you accrue punya.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Planetary congregation hints at discord and conflicts with people that is seemingly distressing. There may be bad news from friends and relatives. While travelling, beware of your luggage and the valuable things inside it. Parents' health needs to be treated with utmost care. If you are in state or central government services, you may have a lot of pending tasks. Be patient with them as you will succeed. Remedy: It is wise not to add extra salt in your food.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The success you so yearned for, will be yours for the asking. You will be all the more courageous in decision making. You will be inclined more towards religion and spirituality. Your efforts at gaining the overseas citizenship efforts will be successful. Keep your passion and stubborn attitude under check. Don't get into arguments with senior family members and brothers. Property feuds will be resolved in your favour. Remedy: Reciting the Gayatri mantra daily in the morning will help to elevate your senses.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December New challenges have to be overcome in business and at work. Suddenly you will gain respect in the eyes of people. Meeting influential people will boost your career interests. Lucrative job offers will come your way. Income hike will be awarded at work. A religious event may happen in the family. This is the best time to try your luck at politics. You should resolve litigations between yourselves and not seek legal interference for this. Remedy: You must offer water to the planet Sun in the morning regularly.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Do not speak in haste and repent at leisure. Do not disclose your plans to anyone and keep your strategies in absolute confidence. Right eye-related vision problems may bother you. Be careful about taking proper medicines and don't fall prey to drug reactions. Think of unity in the family and do not think of dividing it at any cost.Litigation related to real estate will be solved soon. Remedy: It is important to wash your hands after wearing footwear,

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be visiting a lot of spots and spending lavishly on things. You may be dejected by a piece of sad news coming from your relatives' side. Those who humiliated you will turn out to be successful in life. It is advised to sort out the disputes amongst yourselves. Do not extend loans to anyone as it will lead to a heavy loss. Remedy: You must respect fatherly figures in your family.