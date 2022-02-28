Just In
Maha Shivaratri 2022 Horoscope: Special blessings for These Zodiac Signs
Mahashivratri, which translates into 'the great night of Lord Shiva' is known as one of the most important festivals for the people belonging to the Hindu community. Lord Shiva is known as Mahadev, which means 'God of the Gods' and this is believed to be the day when he is said to be born on this earth. It is also believed that the Lord performs his heavenly dance on this day. Every year the festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month.
To honour and show devotion to God in a grand manner, devotees celebrate this annual festival with all religious traditions and feasts. This year the festival will fall on 01 March. Lord Shiva always blesses his devotees but let us know which five zodiac signs will be very lucky and receive his special blessings during this auspicious festival.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Legend has it that once Lord Shiva was fighting the demon named Andhakasura and during that time a drop of his sweat touched the ground, from which Mars (Mangal Dev) was formed. However, because the Lord was angry at that time, this planet is known to be fiery too. Therefore, it is a belief that people ruled by this planet get angry very easily. It is advised that this Shivratri, Aries can leave their anger behind, resentment behind, and accept kindness and peace in their lives. This will ensure that they remain blessed and all their dreams will come true.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Universe will be in your favour and generous as well. You can expect some good news today. There will be positive changes in your marital life and your relationships will improve during this time. Lord Shiva's special blessings will surround you and you can use this energy to strengthen your bond with your partner. This will be a happy phase for you.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Scorpio is ruled by Mars along with Pluto and therefore, this zodiac sign is known to be both hot and cold depending on which situations they are in. You will have balance in life during this period because Lord Shiva's special blessings will be on you. Mood swings will stop and you may even have a new job opportunity to look forward to. Success is on the cards for businessmen as well.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (Shani Dev) and it is also known to be the close acquaintance of Lord Shiva. Therefore, this zodiac is lucky to receive blessings from both the deities Mahadev and Shani Dev. To get the blessings of prosperity and happiness, one must pray God with Belpatra (leaves of Stone Apple), offer Ganges water (Ganga jal), cow milk, etc on Shivratri.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
There is presence of Saturn (Shani Dev) in Aquarius and therefore, this Mahashivratri will be very significant for you and have a deep impact. You will also receive blessings from both the deities. On the professional front, you will be successful and there will be an increase in wealth and income. To show gratitude and devotion to Lord Shiva, observe a fast on this auspicious day.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
