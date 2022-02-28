Maha Shivaratri 2022 Horoscope: Special blessings for These Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Legend has it that once Lord Shiva was fighting the demon named Andhakasura and during that time a drop of his sweat touched the ground, from which Mars (Mangal Dev) was formed. However, because the Lord was angry at that time, this planet is known to be fiery too. Therefore, it is a belief that people ruled by this planet get angry very easily. It is advised that this Shivratri, Aries can leave their anger behind, resentment behind, and accept kindness and peace in their lives. This will ensure that they remain blessed and all their dreams will come true.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Universe will be in your favour and generous as well. You can expect some good news today. There will be positive changes in your marital life and your relationships will improve during this time. Lord Shiva's special blessings will surround you and you can use this energy to strengthen your bond with your partner. This will be a happy phase for you.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Scorpio is ruled by Mars along with Pluto and therefore, this zodiac sign is known to be both hot and cold depending on which situations they are in. You will have balance in life during this period because Lord Shiva's special blessings will be on you. Mood swings will stop and you may even have a new job opportunity to look forward to. Success is on the cards for businessmen as well.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (Shani Dev) and it is also known to be the close acquaintance of Lord Shiva. Therefore, this zodiac is lucky to receive blessings from both the deities Mahadev and Shani Dev. To get the blessings of prosperity and happiness, one must pray God with Belpatra (leaves of Stone Apple), offer Ganges water (Ganga jal), cow milk, etc on Shivratri.