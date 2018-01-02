What's Your Lucky Metal According To Your Zodiac Sign? Know Here

Aries: March 21st-April 19th Aries is a strong and powerful sign. These individuals are known to be pioneers in everything that they do. They make an impact with their jewellery choices as well. Their high energy and enthusiasm reflect in their jewellery choice and red is completely their colour. They should wear ruby set in silver and red enamel.

Taurus: April 20th-May 20th These people are mostly practical in nature and, on the other hand, they are self-indulgent and are attached to the materialistic things in life. They always opt for trendy jewellery and team them up with classic items most of the time. They are extremists in nature and hence they can opt from delicate jewellery to bold. As this is an earth sign, they should wear stones in yellow hue, especially the topaz or amber. The best metal for jewellery can be set in gold, silver or copper.

Gemini: May 21st-June 20th These people have a vibrant and lively personality. Opting for delicate jewellery is the best choice for this zodiac sign people. This sign is influenced by amethyst and all jewels made of silver and steel. Apart from this, purple is the lucky colour for this sign, so they can opt for amethyst stone engraved in silver.

Cancer: June 21st-July 22nd These individuals usually cling to things and emotions and never actually let them go. The best metals for this zodiac sign are silver along with emeralds and moonstone pendants and rings. These precious metals and stones perfectly correspond to their sensitive emotional nature.

Leo: Jul 23rd–Aug 23rd They have the most powerful characters among all the zodiac signs. Fiery metals are best suited for this sign. These people always go for bold statement pieces or chunky pieces. The best metals that suit this sign are copper and amber bracelets. Apart from this, gold is a great addition to this sign.

Virgo: Aug 23rd–Sept 23rd They are meticulous in nature and notice each and every detail of almost anything in life. They never opt for overpowering jewellery or have a very subtle taste. They are extremists in nature and the best metals according to this zodiac sign are dainty pearls and dark silver combined with precious or semi-precious stones, which are the best choices for this sign.

Libra: Sept 23rd–Oct 23rd They are naive and get easily influenced by others. They know what looks good on them and choose uncomplicated jewellery. Topaz, amber and aquamarine give strength to this sign. When these stones are combined together with silver, these gems will surely bring balance to the scales.

Scorpio: Oct 23rd–Nov 22nd They are multi-faceted and hide their true emotions from the world. They are generally in their own cocoon and hardly show their true self to others. Corals and rubies are the best stones and the lucky metal is silver for this sign.

Sagittarius: Nov 22nd–Dec 22nd This is a sign that needs blue. They are globetrotters. They should opt for sapphire and turquoise or blue topaz that will suit this sign well. The lucky metal for this sign is gold.

Capricorn: Dec 23rd–Jan 20th This is another earthy sign with individuals having a down-to-earth nature. These individuals are somewhat temperamental. They have a sensible approach towards life, hence they consider jewellery as an asset. Black pearls are their domain and the best metal for these individuals is silver.

Aquarius: Jan 20th–Feb 18th They are original and like to invent things. Jewels that are made out of sapphires and turquoise with a simple design and combined with silver or uranium suit this zodiac sign the best. These work as the lucky combinations for this sign.