Ketu Transit 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For Aries natives, the Ketu is transiting in the eighth house of their horoscope. As per the Vedic Astrology, the eighth house of Aries natives isn't considered to be auspicious to host Ketu. Since Ketu will be in an unfavourable position, Aries natives may face certain problems in their lives. Their professional life could be exposed to various problems which may lead to ups and downs at their workplace. For those who are into business, the Ketu transit may favour but to some limited extent only. They may lose money and this would bring huge stress to the Aries natives. Therefore, the Aries natives are advised to stay cautious in the terms of finance. Some natives may suffer from certain diseases such as piles and fissure. They may also have boils and pimples during this period. The health of their father may remain unstable. In fact, their life partners could also suffer various health-related issues. Remedy : Bathe using water containing ratanjot, red sandalwood, motha, musk, pomegranate, gajamad, and giloy.

Taurus For people born under the effect of fbis sign, the Ketu transit will be in the seventh house of their horoscope. The transit of Ketu in the seventh house of these natives will bring mixed results for these natives. Due to this transit, the natives will receive name and fame. The life partners of Taurus natives will get huge success in their professional life. However, their health may not remain good. The natives need to stay cautious when it comes to their health. At times, there could be some tensioms between the natives and their spouse. They may have some heated arguments and blame game which could lead to a tiff between them. In case, the natives are already having conflicts in their relationship, they are advised to stay calm and patient. Taking one step after the another can help these natives.

Those who are into business and have made long-term investment can be benefitted by long distance journey. Remedy: Recite Shri Durga Chalisa for 43 continuous days. You can start from Friday. Offer white sweets and kheer to your mother.

Gemini For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the Ketu will remain in the sixth house of these natives. This house represents debt, conflict, and adversity. The transit of Ketu in this house may prove to be fruitful for you in many ways. Those who are having bank loans will be able to repay it. This will give them a sigh of relief. However, in terms of health, this may not be a favourable time for you. You may find yourself surrounded with certain health problems. Some major diseases and infections could put you in trouble. Your work may get interrupted during this transit. Moreover, your luck may not favour you. You will be facing some problems in your professional life. But you must not give up on working hard in the area of your interest. Working hard will bring you success to some extent. Students may face some difficulties in concentrating on their studies and maintaining the continuity. Remedy: Install a red triangular flag on your terrace. Make sure to hoist the flag such that it is always on waving and soaring.

Cancer Ketu will remain in the fifth house of the horoscope of these natives. Since the transit is taking place in the Anuradha Nakshatra of these natives, the transit will make them inclined towards spiritual activities. During this time, you may find interest in some mystical sciences. Married people will be having getting some good results. The spouses of these natives will be getting success in his/her professional life. There could be times when you may face some problems while making decisions. Therefore, you must not take any major decision in a hurry. Else this may cause huge problems in your life. The transit can cause some health-related problems. Remedy : Feeding stray dogs can help these natives.

Leo Ketu will be in your fourth house from your zodiac sign in 2021. Your happiness, wealth and mother are considered to be represented by the fourth house. As a result of Ketu transit in Anuradha Nakshatra, you may be a victim of some family debate and may have to face problems. There will be an excess of stress in the family environment which may lead to a deterioration in the health of the family members and especially your mother. During this time, some rudeness can also be seen in their behavior, so keep trying to maintain good relations with them and if they have any problem then take care of them. If your spouse is employed then they may face some problems in their field of work. So inspire them to muster courage. You may have physical problems related to the lungs and there may be a possibility of obstruction in some important functions. Apart from this, this time will be of hard work and ups and downs in the professional area, towards which you should be careful. You may become a victim of mental stress and may be at risk of getting embroiled in a property related dispute. You will feel at loss in the family and there will be some dissatisfaction with family life. Remedy : You should pacify the planet by chanting any mantra of Ketu planet regularly.

Virgo Ketu will be in your third house from your zodiac this year. The presence of Ketu in the third house will bring good results for you. The transit of Ketu in the third house in Anuradha Nakshatra will prove to be a success in your life. This will increase your courage and might. If you are into business, then some important decisions will be made, which will prove to be very important in taking your business forward and you will get some major benefits from them in future. Relations with your siblings may deteriorate or they may suffer some health problems during this period. If you love someone, during this time there will be good chances of success in your love life and you will be ready to do anything for your love. If you are still single, then the loneliness of the heart will be reduced due to the arrival of someone special in your life. If you are a student, then you will get the best of benefits. You can acquire a good position by focusing more on your studies. There are also chances of getting good success in the competitive examinations. Mild health problems can bother you. Remedy : It will be good for you to get the havan done with the Beej mantras of Ketu.

Libra Ketu will be in your second house from your zodiac sign this year. The transit of Ketu in Anuradha Nakshatra from your zodiac sign will give mixed results for you. On the one hand, while you will get good success in property related matters, on the other hand, your rhetoric will change. You may be a bitter or double meaning speaker, due to which your relationship and work may be adversely affected. If you are married, you will see some stress in married life and your spouse may have to face health problems. This time will be favorable for your children and they will get good results in the field of education. It will be very important for you to take care of your well being as health problems may bother you. Problems related to food, diseases related to the mouth such as mouth sores or toothaches can bother you. There may also be a possibility of an eye disorder. People who wear glasses, their number of glasses may increase. Using your intelligence and discretion can make you likely to get good results. Remedy : Worship Lord Ganesha and offer Durvankur to him.

Scorpio This year, Ketu will be in the first house from your zodiac sign, that is, Ketu will be transiting in your own zodiac. The first house represents your physical and personal nature. The transit of Ketu in Anuradha Nakshatra can affect your health. Health-related problems can become a cause of trouble. People will not understand your words very well. Because of this misinterpretation, there may be confusion for you in the minds of people and they may also take your words in the wrong sense. On the contrary, due to personal efforts, there will be chances of getting success in work. You will get to see good support of siblings and you will feel very relieved because of that. There will be a lot of religious and spiritual thoughts in your mind and you will move forward by connecting with similar works. If you have ever thought of building a house or are thinking of getting some construction work done, then this time will be favorable for you and you will get success in your work.



There is also a possibility of short distance journeys, but take care of your health during the journey. During this time you are advised to stay away from any kind of esoteric activities(Tona-Totka)as its opposite effect can impact you. Your mind will be a little detached from worldly activities and there may be more feelings of anger in your mind. Remedy : It will be better for you to chant the Ketu Beej Mantra.

Sagittarius Ketu will be in your twelfth house from your zodiac sign this year, which also happens to be the house of losses and expenditures. The transit of Ketu in Anuradha Nakshatra will cause an increase in your expenses. You will be a little worried due to the exorbitant increase in expenses. In such a situation, you are advised to keep control on your expenses because due to this your financial condition may be disturbed. During this time, health problems can also become a cause of trouble and some people may have to be admitted to the hospital if the condition worsens. You will spend a lot on religious and spiritual works. Family people will also contribute towards these expenses, that is, you will spend for them as well. You may have problems with insomnia, eye disorders or personal relationships. There can also be a possibility of any kind of injury to the foot, so be careful. Drive the vehicle carefully. Intimate relationships with life partners may suffer and relationships may get affected negatively. Those going abroad may have to wait longer to get some good news. Remedy : To remain under the auspicious influence of Ketu, you should chant the Beej mantra of the planet.

Capricorn In 2021, Ketu will be in your eleventh house from your zodiac sign. The eleventh house is the house of our attainments and ambitions. The transit of Ketu in the eleventh house in Anuradha Nakshatra will bring favorable results for you. This will not only strengthen your financial position but will also generate a means to complete your stalled projects. During this transit, your financial condition will improve and many of your thoughtful wishes will be fulfilled which will make you feel very good. If you want to start a new business, then this time can also be very favorable for that. You will be very active socially and you will get good recognition on the social platform. If you work somewhere, then during this time your relations with your superiors will become even better and you will get benefits in the job. Remedy : Feeding brown dogs will be very fruitful for you.

Aquarius Ketu will remain in the tenth house from your zodiac sign this year. The tenth house is also called karma bhava and it also represents our vocation. The transit of Ketu in Anuradha Nakshatra in your tenth house indicates that you may have to face some challenges in your professional life. There will be many obstacles in your path and some problems will be faced in the completion of the work, but you have to concentrate on working hard, only then you will be able to turn things into your favour. However, during this period, there is a situation of having a good profit through some foreign medium. If you work somewhere abroad or you work in a multinational company, then this time can prove to be beneficial for you. Due to your busy work schedule, there will be less time for family life and it will be necessary to take care of your health as you can become indifferent towards yourself due to excess workload. It may also happen that you do not feel like at your workplace and you may consider changing jobs. Relationship with your father may get affected during this transit of Ketu. Remedy : Donating blood on Tuesdays will be favorable for you.