Jupiter Transit in Aquarius On 20 November 2021 Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April During this time married people will experience love and trust. It will be a positive phase full of opportunities. You need to be more active during this time. People who are single may get married. There will be new ventures and projects for businessmen. You may have a child or buy a house during this time. Take care of your emotional and physical wellbeing. Remedy: You need to feed chickpeas to a brown cow.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be disputes in your professional life. If you are planning to start a new project, there can be obstacles. A transfer is on the cards as well. It is advised that you take care of your mother. For married people, it will be a difficult phase. Some people may face minor issues during this time. Do not lend money to anyone during this time and take good care of your financial condition. Remedy: You need to apply a tilak of Saffron on your forehead every day.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To reap profit, you will have to support your father during this time. People who are doing hard work will succeed. It is a very favourable period to achieve goals. Travel is on the cards and pending tasks will be accomplished during this time as well. This is also a wonderful phase to experience spirituality and discover new horizons. The ones who are looking for a partner may succeed. Remedy: You need to Chant Guru Beej Mantra "ॐ ग्रां ग्रीं ग्रौं सः गुरुवे नमः।/oṃ grāṃ grīṃ grauṃ saḥ guruve namaḥ।" everyday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will not be any change in your professional life. Your relationship may not be stable as well and there can be trust issues and jealousy. You are advised to be spiritual during this period. There will be minor health ailments so you need to take care of your health. You may make some risky choices without thinking about the consequences and that will be difficult to fix in future. Remedy: You need to feed flower dough to a white cow after applying turmeric tilak on it.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your spouse will fully support you during this time and therefore, your marital life will be blissful. This will also help you to succeed in your tasks. There will be stability in your life and financially you will be fine as well. Your decision-making skills will also improve and grow. Your relationship can end up in marriage this year. Do not invest in new homes and apartments. You need to focus on weight loss by doing exercises. Remedy: You need to offer water to peepal trees every Thursday, without touching it.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your professional life may get problematic or there can be issues at your workplace. If you are planning to start a new job, there can be problems as well. Healthwise too you need to be very careful and not underestimate your diseases and illnesses. Your physical fatigue may increase during this period. Your expenses may increase during this time. Overall it will be a challenging phase for you. Remedy: You need to offer jaggery and wheat to a cow.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Love can blossom during this time and it can be a serious relationship too. You will efficiently handle new contracts and projects during this time. With hard work and determination, you need to achieve your goals. You will be hired by a new company during this time. Healthwise, this period will be favourable and therefore, you need to keep maintaining a healthy diet. Some married people may also be blessed with babies during this time. Remedy: Recite the beej mantra of Jupiter 108 times daily.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to keep a track of your financial condition because expenses may increase. Do not eat unhealthy food during this time and go for a medical check-up. Beware of quarrels and complaints. It will be ideal to take care of your domestic life. You may also face some issues with your children. Try to be calm to balance the situation. You may also renovate your house during this time. Remedy: Wear yellow sapphire gemstone of the best quality on your index finger.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may plan short trips around this time. You may also get married during this time. If you are looking for higher studies, a new job or opportunities, it will be a favourable period for you. You may receive wealth or there will be a new source of income during this time. Stay fit during this period instead of becoming lazy. Lethargy can be a problem for you professionally as well. Remedy: You need to offer food to Brahmins on Thursday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This is a favourable year for your finances. There will be stability in your professional life. This is a great time for your economic condition and there will be emotional turbulence. There is a great period if you want to expand your business. There will be happiness in your family and you will spend quality time with them. Do not take risks during this period because there will be negative consequences. Remedy: Make yellow rice on Thursday and distribute it among people.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Marriage is on the cards. You may get good news after March. If you are working, you may collaborate with someone on a new project. It will be beneficial for you. It will be an excellent time to change your job. You may also invest money in new business. You need to take care of your health during this time. Don't underestimate new friendships, put aside your needs for independence because this year can be emotionally satisfying for you. Remedy: You need to apply a tilak of saffron on your forehead every day.