Just In
- 2 hrs ago Bhringraj Oil: Benefits, How To Use And Possible Side Effects
- 4 hrs ago Mercury Transit in Virgo On 26 August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Major UK Trial Greatly Improves Outcomes For Critically Ill Children On Mechanical Ventilation
- 5 hrs ago Oral Contraceptive Pills: Benefits, Types, How To Use, Effectiveness, Adverse Effects And Other Details
Don't Miss
- News Covid in India maybe entering some kind of endemic stage: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
- Movies Amazon Prime Video Pays Tribute To Captain Vikram Batra With A Heartfelt Video 'Shershaah Ki Daastaan’
- Finance 2 Steel And Auto Stocks To Buy For Solid Returns in The Long Term
- Sports IND vs ENG: India have got bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: Malan
- Education IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 Prelims Declared, Check Direct Link At ibps.in
- Technology Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Better Than Rocket Lake?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Unveiled — All You Need To Know About The Hot Hatch From Hyundai
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: How To Please Lord Krishna As Per Zodiac On This Day
Lord Krishna is also known as Dwarkadhish. It is said that if a person gets the blessings of Lord Krishna, his wishes are fulfilled, and all the problems are removed from his life. Janmashtami is an auspicious day to get his blessings. This year the festival will be celebrated on 30 August.
Performing Janmashtami puja as per the zodiac sign is considered to be even more auspicious. Here we have brought to you information on how you can worship Lord Krishna as per your zodiac. Take a look.
Aries
Those with this zodiac should perform abhishekam to Lord Krishna and Radha with water. They should also offer sweets made of milk, coconut and makhan-mishri bhogam to Lord Krishna. Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevay mantra using a tulsi japmala should be chanted to please Lord Krishna. Using pomegranate as prasad brings success in all ventures.
Taurus
The individuals with this zodiac should perform panchamrit abhishekam and offer sweets made of milk such as rasgulla, pedha etc. You should chant the mantra, Shri Radha Krishna Sharanam Mam, eleven times using kamalgatta Japmala. This helps in the fulfilment of all the wishes.
Gemini
Geminis should perform abishekam using milk. They should offer sweets made of cashew nuts and panchmeva (five fruits) to him. They should also offer banana to Lord Krishna and chant the mantra Shri Radha Krishnaye Namoh Swaha eleven times using a tulsi or sphatik japmala. Among the fruits, you should offer a banana. This will help increase your respect in the society.
Cancer
Cancerians should perform Shri Krishna abhishekam and offer sweets made with saffron. You should also offer khoya barfi. They should chant Shri Radha Vallabhaya Namah five times. Among the fruits, you should offer coconut. This helps maintain the peace and prosperity in life.
Leo
Those with Leo as their zodiac sign should perform abhishekam using Ganga jal with honey added in it. They should offer jaggery to Lord Krishna. Performing these will help achieve success in all the fields. These are also believed to help in defeating the enemies.Leo
Virgo
Virgos should offer abhishekam using milk with ghee added in it. They should also offer sweets made with milk and dry fruits. Offering cloves, elaichi, tulsi leaves, betel nuts as well as green vegetables to Lord Krishna is also considered auspicious. It helps to bring happiness and peace in life, with the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Libra
Librans should perform abhishekam using milk with sugar added in it. They should offer sweets made with milk. Shri Krishnay Namah mantra should be chanted. They should offer almonds and makhan mishri as bhog. Among the fruits, they can offer a banana. This brings good luck and prosperity.Libra
Scorpio
People born in Scorpio should perform abhishekam using panchamrit. Then offer sweets made using jaggery. Chant the mantra Shri Radha Krushnaye Namah at least five times. Among fruits, you should offer coconut. This helps one get the blessings of Lord Krishna and he also fulfils one's wishes.
Sagittarius
You should perform abhishekam using milk and honey. Offer a sweet made with milk. Chant the mantra Om Namoh Narayanay five times using a japmala. Offer banana among the fruits. These will please Lord Krishna and you will receive his blessings. You can offer guava as well in the bhog.
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Those born under the Capricorn zodiac should perform abhishekam using Ganga jal and chant the mantra Devaki Sut Govindaaye Namah. Offer grapes among the fruits. . You can also offer sweet paan to Lord Krishna. This gets Lord Krishna's blessings who will help you achieve success.
Aquarius
The Aquarians should perform abhishekam using milk as well as with panchamrit. You should offer red coloured sweets made of milk. Chant the mantra Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevay eleven times. Offer dry fruits including almonds and cashew nuts to Lord Krishna. Aquarius
Pisces
Those with Pisces zodiac should perform abhishekam using panchamrit. Offer sweets made using milk. You can offer panchmeva (five fruits). Chant the mantra Om Devaki Sut Govindaaye Namah. You can offer coconut along with other fruits. This will bring happiness and peace in life.