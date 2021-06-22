Venus Transit In Cancer 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries Those who were born under the effect of this moon sign will be hosting the venus transit in Cancer in the fourth house of their horoscope. The house symbolises luxury, comfort, mother, and happiness. The natives may wish to have a peaceful and soothing environment. They may look forward to spending time with their loved ones, rather than socialising with friends and colleagues. On the financial front, the natives will have a better flow of income. They may not find it difficult in managing their household expenses. Natives having children will be quite attentive towards the education of their children. On the professional front, they may change their career but that won't affect their profit or cash inflow. They may work hard to achieve career stability and growth. On the relationship front, they may grow emotional and may take offense. They may get upset at even the smallest thing and this may ruin their relationship to some extent. The natives need to keep a check on their sentiments. On the health front, everything is alright and under control.

Taurus For people belonging to the Taurus moon sign, Venus governs the first and sixth house of their horoscope. The Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the third house of their horoscope. The house symbolises younger siblings, short trips, mind and courage. The transit is likely to bring a little surprise for these natives. The natives may have a sudden change of heart. They may get involved in a relationship and receive an unexpected surprise from their partner. During this transit, they may modify their personal style and be experimental with fashion trends and collections. The natives may get inclined towards enhancing their creativity and exploring the same. For this, they may continue making new things. However, they need to avoid being ambitious during this time. They may come across several opportunities to showcase their talents and skills. This transit may affect the relationship of these natives. They may have a conflict in their relationship. However, they may enjoy a nice time with their siblings and family members. Some suspicious functions ability to focus on their studies. On the health front, they may be quite energetic.

Gemini For the Gemini moon sign, Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the second house of their horoscope. The house represents, family, speech and wealth. The natives will enjoy a blissful time with their family members. They may make gains from foreign investments. They may also receive payment from different corners of the world. The transit will be quite favourable for students. The obstacles in their path may get resolved. On the relationship front, the Gemini natives are likely to expect favourable changes. Parent natives may receive good news from their children. Those who are into any service, business, or partnership business may earn substantial benefits during this transit. They may make huge profits. During this transit, you may meet various people and may expect various travel opportunities. On the health front, this is going to be a favourable time for you. There could be times when you may feel a lack of energy but maintaining a proper diet and healthy lifestyle will help you fight any disease.

Cancer For people belonging to this moon sign, Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the transiting in the first house. The house symbolises intelligence and personality. During this transit, the natives will work on improving their intellectual abilities. The natives will reconsider their choice of work on the financial front, they may end up spending too much which may cause trouble to them. Natives are advised to avoid spending unnecessarily and invest their money under proper guidance. On the professional front, the natives may get benefitted from international collaborations. Those who are willing to try their luck at partnership and trade can do the same as the period seems favourable for the natives. Natives investing in antique property and objects may make huge profits during this transit. On the relationship front, the married natives may get into some disputes with their partners. However, they are advised to sort out their differences as this will help them in making their marriages work efficiently. On the health front, the natives need to take care of themselves. They need to look after their eating habits.

Leo For people belonging to this moon sign, the Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The house represents expenses, foreign gains and losses. Natives who are into business, especially in foreign countries or in any MNC will make huge profits. The natives also have foreign trips on their charts. These foreign trips may bring profits for the natives. The natives need to pay attention to their finances and expenses. They need to minimize their expenses. Though the natives may make some benefits, they may end up spending unnecessarily. On the personal front, the natives may find themselves surrounded by negativity. The natives may face some disputes within their families. On the health front, the natives need to take care of their health.

Virgo For the people belonging to this moon sign, the Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The house represents gains, income, and desires. During this transit, you may get a little stressed about your elder siblings. You are likely to participate in events and there are chances you may also win a prize or an award. You'll be very social during this period and your friends will be very helpful and stand by you when things are not falling in place. On the financial front, the individuals may have a steady increase in their income. They may also get profit in terms of money. On the relationship front, the natives will enjoy a favourable time with their partner. On the health front, the natives may suffer setbacks and pains. They are advised to go for a full body check-up.

Libra People belonging to the Libra moon sign, will host the Venus transit in Cancer in the tenth house of their horoscope. The house represents name, fame and career. During this transit, the natives may go through some psychological troubles. They may undergo some troublesome conditions. Ont he financial front, the natives will have a shortage of money while their expenses will increase during the transit. On the professional front, the natives will be quite busy with their work and would try their best to make things better. The natives need to avoid procrastination from ruining things for them. Else the situation may get out of control. On the relationship front, the married natives may not have effective communication with their partners. However, natives who are into relationships will get immense love and support from their partners. They may spend more and more quality time with their friends. Students will be quite busy and may not be able to focus entirely on their studies.

Scorpio For the Scorpio moon sign, the Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. The house symbolises long-distance travel, fortune, and luck. The natives may earn through foreign gains. During this transit, they will be inclined towards spirituality and religious activities. They may also help others. Not only this, the natives may learn and improve themselves. The natives will acquire a new position at their workplace and would undertake the renovation work. People who are into business and are willing to add new products into their business can do the same. Those who are into job and services will get new opportunities. They may thnk of switching jobs. Some of the natives may suffer from different kinds of skin infections.

Sagittarius For the Sagittarius moon sign, Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the eighth house of their horoscope. The house represents longevity, obstacles, and accidents. During this transit, the natives need to stay careful of the people around them. The opponents of these natives may look for opportunities to bring them down. There could be times, when the natives may have sudden gain or loss. These people may face certain problems at home. The environment at the home may not be peaceful. Students willing to go abroad for higher education or seek educational loan may face certain problems. Natives who are into business need to stay cautious during this transit. These natives should avoid lending money during this transit. On the health front, the natives need to take better care of themselves.

Capricorn For the Capricorn moon sign, the Venus transit in Cancer will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. The house represents marriage and partnerships. The transit will affect the married lives of these natives in a different way. The natives may have romance and love in their married life. On the professional front, the natives need to work efficiently. They are likely to receive a promotion and raise their salary. On the financial front, they will be in a good position. They may earn huge profit from any investment done recently. Students need to work harder during this period. There could be times when they may get distracted due to stress and doubts. During this transit, the natives will be inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. Natives who are working in the field of creativity and art may get affected a lot. Their skills will be enhanced. Those who are single, may come across a potential partner. On the health front, the natives are advised to keep themselves fit and active.

Aquarius For Aquarius moon sign, Venus is the Lord of the fourth and ninth house and is transiting in the sixth house of opponents, debts and enemies. During this transit, you have to be very hard-working as new opportunities will come your way. You will be doing some freelancing work through your contacts which will keep you busy. Relationship wise, those who are married will have a stable relationship just try to keep your relationship away from stress. This period may not be good for those in love as fights may increase during this period and you may also experience a disturbance due to stress at home during this time. Financially, there will be a significant rise in expenditure therefore it is advised to keep a check on your expenses. Healthwise, adventure sports and some heavy sporting activities will be very helpful for you during this time. Remedy: Donating milk on Friday will be very much beneficial for you.