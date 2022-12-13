Just In
Dhanu Sankranti 2022: Sun Transit in Sagittarius on 16 December 2022 Effects And Remedies
Sun governs our lives as our Atma Karak, which signifies our soul. He stands for our dignity, ego and career. Our level of dedication and willpower, the respect in society that we command and our leadership acumen are all decided by the placement of the Sun in our horoscope. It also has a say on the condition of your father, the government, the king and your higher authorities. It has a sway over your heart and bones.
Sun cruises over to Sagittarius on 16 December 2022, Friday at 09:38 AM. Sagittarius sign, also called Dhanu Rashi is a fiery sign, dual and masculine in nature. This also represents higher knowledge, destiny, intelligence and good fortune among others. He mainly reflects the degree of your religiosity. this transit is good for people to understand more about dharma to everyone around them. The effect of this transit will as usual be decided on the position of the Sun in your horoscope and the dasha you may be running at the current time. Let us what the Lord Sun holds for all the twelve zodiac sign in the current phase.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Luck holds good for you throughout this phase. Those aspiring for higher studies, in India or overseas, will succeed in their venture. This is the time for relationships to take them to the next level. Your religiosity will be at its peak. Take care of your father, as he may suffer some health afflictions. You will accrue the support of your siblings.
Remedy- Respecting your father and taking his blessings before leaving home, enhances your worldly luck.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Health of you and your parents will be the major cause of concern as problems likely related to eyesight, heart and bones may develop. For research scholars, or those pursuing Vedic astrology, your pursuit will prove to be rewarding. You will be authoritative in your speech and economise very well and save pennies for a rainy day.
Remedy- Reciting the Aditya Hridayam Stotram daily helps you to vanquish your enemies.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Your partners' health and your relationship with them will show a downslide. So cut your ego trips and clashes as it is a tumultuous time for your relationship. However, your younger siblings will provide you with the moral support that you so badly need and Sun, being the atma karak or significator for the soul, will bless you with good health. So make the most of this time.
Remedy- Make it a point to feed jaggery and wheat bread to cows every day.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
It is a bad time for your enemies as you will win hands down any ongoing litigation that you may be facing. Those studying for the competitive exams will receive heartening news. You may encounter some ENT issues, some issues with savings and with family matters. Be wise as ignorance will lead to loss of savings, medical expenses and unnecessary arguments with the family.
Remedy- You may consume ginger and jaggery regularly for good health.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
If you are angling to go overseas for pursuing your phd or masters,. This is the most opportune time to do so. You will get clarity about your goals and all related confusion will be sorted out. Those in love need to be careful about ego spats, and clashes. Enjoy the company of your children, some spiritual activity, and physical exercises like yoga and callisthenics with them to just cement your bond with them.
Remedy- You must compulsorily worship Lord Sun and perform Surya namaskar every day.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Professionally it is a successful time especially if you are engaged in export-import business or working for MNCs. Your domestic life can get disturbed so avoid any unnecessary argument and difference of opinion. Your mother has to worry about her health, so be exceedingly cautious and get her checked routinely.
Remedy- Performing Satyanarayan Katha and Havan at home if possible, will set things straight with your destiny and life.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You will be a picture of confidence, courage and authority and your communication skills are their articulate best. If you are a marketing professional, or a social media person or a consultant you will outsmart others in your job. Younger sibling is likely to accompany you for a short pilgrimage. New contacts developed with influential people will be of use when in trouble. You father will be supportive and praise your accomplishments.
Remedy- Offering Arghya to Sun every Morning with red rose petals in it would greatly expedite your good future.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your speech and demeanour will be unusually commanding and attract the attention of those who matter. Your family helps you succeed in your profession by extending their full cooperation. If you are in the family business, it is time to resolve existing issues and forge ahead to the next level. Government officials posted elsewhere, have a good chance of re-joining the family through a timely transfer. Do not lose your temper.
Remedy - You should offer red colour flour to lord hanuman in order to accrue his blessings.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your status and credibility will be elevated and your leadership skills surprise everyone. Your seniors will be impressed by your performance at work and you are likely to be promoted and gain through government policies. Those in business will come up with winning strategies that bring a good outcome. Your king-sized ego may be the major impediment to your marital peace and happiness.
Remedy - Keeping a red handkerchief in your pocket or wallet helps augment your financial prospects.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Ignorance about health may lead to loss of health and mounting expenses to set it right. Good hygiene and balanced nutrition are important. Also, you need to stay alert while driving vehicles. Your interest in tarot reading and Chinese astrology can be pursued further. You will be excessively religious and donate to charity.
Remedy- You must donate Pomegranate in the temple on Sundays to improve your chances.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Paternal side of the family will be highly supportive of your decisions. Quality time and a dream vacation are to be looked forward to. You will receive a good outcome for past efforts at work. Professionally, you will grow and get the perk of all the hard work you have done in the last year. Monetary gains, and lucky business deals will be the primary feature of this period. You child will do you proud.
Remedy- Mediating reciting Gayatri Mantra will put you back on the successful track.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Professionally you will be flooded with super lucrative opportunities. You will benefit from the government and your leadership acumen shines through. If job switch is on your mind, you will get good opportunities that support your intentions. Availing of any loan, or any argument with anyone in the workplace is strictly advised against.
Remedy- Offering Arghya to the Sun in a copper vessel every day will prove beneficial.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
