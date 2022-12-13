Dhanu Sankranti 2022: Sun Transit in Sagittarius on 16 December 2022 Effects And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Luck holds good for you throughout this phase. Those aspiring for higher studies, in India or overseas, will succeed in their venture. This is the time for relationships to take them to the next level. Your religiosity will be at its peak. Take care of your father, as he may suffer some health afflictions. You will accrue the support of your siblings. Remedy- Respecting your father and taking his blessings before leaving home, enhances your worldly luck.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Health of you and your parents will be the major cause of concern as problems likely related to eyesight, heart and bones may develop. For research scholars, or those pursuing Vedic astrology, your pursuit will prove to be rewarding. You will be authoritative in your speech and economise very well and save pennies for a rainy day. Remedy- Reciting the Aditya Hridayam Stotram daily helps you to vanquish your enemies.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your partners' health and your relationship with them will show a downslide. So cut your ego trips and clashes as it is a tumultuous time for your relationship. However, your younger siblings will provide you with the moral support that you so badly need and Sun, being the atma karak or significator for the soul, will bless you with good health. So make the most of this time. Remedy- Make it a point to feed jaggery and wheat bread to cows every day.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It is a bad time for your enemies as you will win hands down any ongoing litigation that you may be facing. Those studying for the competitive exams will receive heartening news. You may encounter some ENT issues, some issues with savings and with family matters. Be wise as ignorance will lead to loss of savings, medical expenses and unnecessary arguments with the family. Remedy- You may consume ginger and jaggery regularly for good health.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are angling to go overseas for pursuing your phd or masters,. This is the most opportune time to do so. You will get clarity about your goals and all related confusion will be sorted out. Those in love need to be careful about ego spats, and clashes. Enjoy the company of your children, some spiritual activity, and physical exercises like yoga and callisthenics with them to just cement your bond with them. Remedy- You must compulsorily worship Lord Sun and perform Surya namaskar every day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Professionally it is a successful time especially if you are engaged in export-import business or working for MNCs. Your domestic life can get disturbed so avoid any unnecessary argument and difference of opinion. Your mother has to worry about her health, so be exceedingly cautious and get her checked routinely. Remedy- Performing Satyanarayan Katha and Havan at home if possible, will set things straight with your destiny and life.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will be a picture of confidence, courage and authority and your communication skills are their articulate best. If you are a marketing professional, or a social media person or a consultant you will outsmart others in your job. Younger sibling is likely to accompany you for a short pilgrimage. New contacts developed with influential people will be of use when in trouble. You father will be supportive and praise your accomplishments. Remedy- Offering Arghya to Sun every Morning with red rose petals in it would greatly expedite your good future.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your speech and demeanour will be unusually commanding and attract the attention of those who matter. Your family helps you succeed in your profession by extending their full cooperation. If you are in the family business, it is time to resolve existing issues and forge ahead to the next level. Government officials posted elsewhere, have a good chance of re-joining the family through a timely transfer. Do not lose your temper. Remedy - You should offer red colour flour to lord hanuman in order to accrue his blessings.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your status and credibility will be elevated and your leadership skills surprise everyone. Your seniors will be impressed by your performance at work and you are likely to be promoted and gain through government policies. Those in business will come up with winning strategies that bring a good outcome. Your king-sized ego may be the major impediment to your marital peace and happiness. Remedy - Keeping a red handkerchief in your pocket or wallet helps augment your financial prospects.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Ignorance about health may lead to loss of health and mounting expenses to set it right. Good hygiene and balanced nutrition are important. Also, you need to stay alert while driving vehicles. Your interest in tarot reading and Chinese astrology can be pursued further. You will be excessively religious and donate to charity. Remedy- You must donate Pomegranate in the temple on Sundays to improve your chances.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Paternal side of the family will be highly supportive of your decisions. Quality time and a dream vacation are to be looked forward to. You will receive a good outcome for past efforts at work. Professionally, you will grow and get the perk of all the hard work you have done in the last year. Monetary gains, and lucky business deals will be the primary feature of this period. You child will do you proud. Remedy- Mediating reciting Gayatri Mantra will put you back on the successful track.