Akshaya Tritiya 2022 And Shobhan Yoga After 50 Years: Are There Financial Gains For Your Zodiac Sign?

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries is ruled by the Planet Mars (Mangal). There will be financial gains during this time. Short travels is also on the cards and that will be relaxing for you. Also, you may have an argument with your neighbours, so be calm and patient. Remedy: Read the Sunderkand on this day. You can buy gold or copper and also donate wheat to get rid of the negative effects of Mars.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Taurus is ruled by planet Venus (Shukra). You will not feel very good during this time and will lack decision making abilities. Also,there will be not much financial benefits and even if it occurs, it will be of less or no use. Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or perfume furing time time and must read Shri Sukt on this day and donate rice which will invite prosperity to your home.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury (Budh). You will have some health issues such as rise in blood pressure, joint pain, headaches, etc and this will make you feel uncomfortable. You can buy silver or clothes on this day. Remedy: You may read the Vishnu Sahasranam and offer spinach (palak) to the Cows. It is said to attract wealth.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancer is ruled by the Moon (Chandra). You will work hard but won't get any reward for it. You will perform good deeds on this day but may not fetch proper results. Also, people may not respond to it properly. Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or spiritual books on this day. Worship Lord Shiva and perform Rudrabhishek for happiness and prosperity.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Leo is ruled by the Sun (Surya). This day will prove to be lucky for you as it will fetch good news. Due to your good gesture and actions, you will be popular among people and they will like you for it. Remedy: Buy gold or copper utensils and read the Aditya Hridayam Stotra to boost fame and prestige.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Virgo is ruled by Mercury (Budh). You will deal with some minor health issues and there will be bruises. You will be financially stable during this time. Be careful during this time and take care of everything around you. Remedy: You can buy clothes or silver or perfume and read the Vishnu Sahasranam to boost fame and prestige.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Libra is ruled by the planet Venus (Shukra). There can be an unexpected accident so be careful throughout the day. Talking about your health, your blood pressure and sugar level will also rise. Keep yourself away from any kind of crowd or gathering. Remedy: You may read the Shri Sukt on this day and buy silver or diamond, or a set of new clothes to attract more wealth during this period.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Scorpio is ruled by the planet Mars (Mangal). You may have mixed feelings and dood and bad thoughts will surround you throughout the day. You must avoid making any decision during this time as it is likely to prove wrong. Remedy: You may buy some spiritual books and gold. You can read the Bajrang Baan to get rid of troubles and sorrows.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter (Guru). You will be happy throughout the day but there can be some minor food-related problems. Also, due to your good deeds, your personal life will also improve. Remedy: You may read the Shri Ram Stotra to fulfill cherished desires. Also, you can buy gold, spiritual books, pen or copper utensils.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Capricorn is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). Talking about your profession, you will receive some good news related to work or job. The day is also favourable for people in love. Most of the things will work in your favour on this day. Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa 108 times to get rid of illnesses and ailments. Also, you can buy a vehicle, silver or diamond.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Aquarius is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). You will experience peace and tranquility all day. You may also start some renovation work in your home. It will be a good day for you. Remedy: You may chant the Shani Beej Mantra and read the Hanuman Bahuk for good health. Also, you can a vehicle, silver or diamond.