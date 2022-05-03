Just In
- 27 min ago Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla In Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Unique Gilded Saree Steals The Show
- 1 hr ago Holistic Ayurveda Management Of Asthma (Expert Article)
- 3 hrs ago What Is Azoospermia, An Infertility Problem In Men? Is ‘3D-Printed Sperm’ A New Hope?
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 03 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Top 10 Best Selling Car Brands In India April 2022 - Skoda Soars As Tata Closes In On Hyundai
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Ahmedabad
- News 'All will be well if...': Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K elections
- Finance This Arbitrage Fund Wholesale Is Good For SIP, Offered 6.68% Returns On 3-Years SIP
- Sports Champions League Semifinal 2022 2nd Leg: Liverpool vs Villarreal - Starting XIs, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction
- Technology Xiaomi Pad 5 Goes On Sale In India For Rs. 24,999: Worth Buying?
- Movies Eid al-Fitr 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & Celebs Wish Fans Eid Mubarak!
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Download Hall Ticket Here
Akshaya Tritiya 2022 And Shobhan Yoga After 50 Years: Are There Financial Gains For Your Zodiac Sign?
Akshaya Tritiya is also known Akha Teej or Akti and is celebrated every year by Hindus. Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on this auspicious occasion. This year, the Akshaye Tritiya will be celebrated on 03 May. On this day, puja is performed keeping in mind all the traditional rituals and there is a religious belief that if a good deed is done on this day it will have numerous never ending benefits. Many visit the feet of Shri Deity in Shri Banke Bihari Ji temple, Vrindavan on this day.
This day is said to be auspicious for starting anything new, be it business, work or buying something new such as jwellery, vehicles or properties as it brings prosperity and luck to the family. Talking about astrology, every zodiac sign is ruled by a planet and therefore, remedies for each of them is different.
This year, Akshaya Tritiya is going to be special as after 50 years, Shobhan yoga will also take place on the same day and it will bring some financial gains. Mars will be in Shobhana Yoga of Rohini Nakshatra and it will team up with Raitil Karan and the Moon of Taurus. In 2022, the financial gains will be in favour of only three zodiac signs. Scroll down the article to know more.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Aries is ruled by the Planet Mars (Mangal). There will be financial gains during this time. Short travels is also on the cards and that will be relaxing for you. Also, you may have an argument with your neighbours, so be calm and patient.
Remedy: Read the Sunderkand on this day. You can buy gold or copper and also donate wheat to get rid of the negative effects of Mars.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Taurus is ruled by planet Venus (Shukra). You will not feel very good during this time and will lack decision making abilities. Also,there will be not much financial benefits and even if it occurs, it will be of less or no use.
Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or perfume furing time time and must read Shri Sukt on this day and donate rice which will invite prosperity to your home.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury (Budh). You will have some health issues such as rise in blood pressure, joint pain, headaches, etc and this will make you feel uncomfortable. You can buy silver or clothes on this day.
Remedy: You may read the Vishnu Sahasranam and offer spinach (palak) to the Cows. It is said to attract wealth.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Cancer is ruled by the Moon (Chandra). You will work hard but won't get any reward for it. You will perform good deeds on this day but may not fetch proper results. Also, people may not respond to it properly.
Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or spiritual books on this day. Worship Lord Shiva and perform Rudrabhishek for happiness and prosperity.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Leo is ruled by the Sun (Surya). This day will prove to be lucky for you as it will fetch good news. Due to your good gesture and actions, you will be popular among people and they will like you for it.
Remedy: Buy gold or copper utensils and read the Aditya Hridayam Stotra to boost fame and prestige.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Virgo is ruled by Mercury (Budh). You will deal with some minor health issues and there will be bruises. You will be financially stable during this time. Be careful during this time and take care of everything around you.
Remedy: You can buy clothes or silver or perfume and read the Vishnu Sahasranam to boost fame and prestige.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Libra is ruled by the planet Venus (Shukra). There can be an unexpected accident so be careful throughout the day. Talking about your health, your blood pressure and sugar level will also rise. Keep yourself away from any kind of crowd or gathering.
Remedy: You may read the Shri Sukt on this day and buy silver or diamond, or a set of new clothes to attract more wealth during this period.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Scorpio is ruled by the planet Mars (Mangal). You may have mixed feelings and dood and bad thoughts will surround you throughout the day. You must avoid making any decision during this time as it is likely to prove wrong.
Remedy: You may buy some spiritual books and gold. You can read the Bajrang Baan to get rid of troubles and sorrows.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter (Guru). You will be happy throughout the day but there can be some minor food-related problems. Also, due to your good deeds, your personal life will also improve.
Remedy: You may read the Shri Ram Stotra to fulfill cherished desires. Also, you can buy gold, spiritual books, pen or copper utensils.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Capricorn is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). Talking about your profession, you will receive some good news related to work or job. The day is also favourable for people in love. Most of the things will work in your favour on this day.
Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa 108 times to get rid of illnesses and ailments. Also, you can buy a vehicle, silver or diamond.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Aquarius is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). You will experience peace and tranquility all day. You may also start some renovation work in your home. It will be a good day for you.
Remedy: You may chant the Shani Beej Mantra and read the Hanuman Bahuk for good health. Also, you can a vehicle, silver or diamond.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Pisces is ruled by the planet Jupiter (Guru) rules. Talking about your finances, there will be no monetary problems. Also, you may start some new ventures. Your health will be fine. There will be cordial relations with everyone around you.
Remedy: You may read the Shri Ramcharitmanas. You may also buy some spiritual books or pen or gold.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeMonthly Horoscope May 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsMercury Retrograde In Taurus On 10 May: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- faith mysticismWhy Ravana Used To Sleep Alone: Interesting Facts about The Powerful Lanka King's Sleeping Habits
- zodiac signsSaturn Transit In Aquarius On 29 April 2022: Impact Of Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsAkshaya Tritiya Remedies 2022: Astrological Measures Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse April 2022: Effects Of Surya Grahan On All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsJupiter Venus Conjunction: After 12 years Jupiter-Venus Conjunction In Pisces 2022, Effects On Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsMercury Transit In Taurus On 25 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsSun Transit in Aries On 14 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsKetu Transit In Libra On 12 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsRahu Transit in Aries On 12 April 2022 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 10 April To 16 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs