ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022 And Shobhan Yoga After 50 Years: Are There Financial Gains For Your Zodiac Sign?

    By

    Akshaya Tritiya is also known Akha Teej or Akti and is celebrated every year by Hindus. Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on this auspicious occasion. This year, the Akshaye Tritiya will be celebrated on 03 May. On this day, puja is performed keeping in mind all the traditional rituals and there is a religious belief that if a good deed is done on this day it will have numerous never ending benefits. Many visit the feet of Shri Deity in Shri Banke Bihari Ji temple, Vrindavan on this day.

    This day is said to be auspicious for starting anything new, be it business, work or buying something new such as jwellery, vehicles or properties as it brings prosperity and luck to the family. Talking about astrology, every zodiac sign is ruled by a planet and therefore, remedies for each of them is different.

    This year, Akshaya Tritiya is going to be special as after 50 years, Shobhan yoga will also take place on the same day and it will bring some financial gains. Mars will be in Shobhana Yoga of Rohini Nakshatra and it will team up with Raitil Karan and the Moon of Taurus. In 2022, the financial gains will be in favour of only three zodiac signs. Scroll down the article to know more.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    Aries is ruled by the Planet Mars (Mangal). There will be financial gains during this time. Short travels is also on the cards and that will be relaxing for you. Also, you may have an argument with your neighbours, so be calm and patient.

    Remedy: Read the Sunderkand on this day. You can buy gold or copper and also donate wheat to get rid of the negative effects of Mars.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Taurus is ruled by planet Venus (Shukra). You will not feel very good during this time and will lack decision making abilities. Also,there will be not much financial benefits and even if it occurs, it will be of less or no use.

    Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or perfume furing time time and must read Shri Sukt on this day and donate rice which will invite prosperity to your home.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury (Budh). You will have some health issues such as rise in blood pressure, joint pain, headaches, etc and this will make you feel uncomfortable. You can buy silver or clothes on this day.

    Remedy: You may read the Vishnu Sahasranam and offer spinach (palak) to the Cows. It is said to attract wealth.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Cancer is ruled by the Moon (Chandra). You will work hard but won't get any reward for it. You will perform good deeds on this day but may not fetch proper results. Also, people may not respond to it properly.

    Remedy: You can buy gold, silver or spiritual books on this day. Worship Lord Shiva and perform Rudrabhishek for happiness and prosperity.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    Leo is ruled by the Sun (Surya). This day will prove to be lucky for you as it will fetch good news. Due to your good gesture and actions, you will be popular among people and they will like you for it.

    Remedy: Buy gold or copper utensils and read the Aditya Hridayam Stotra to boost fame and prestige.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    Virgo is ruled by Mercury (Budh). You will deal with some minor health issues and there will be bruises. You will be financially stable during this time. Be careful during this time and take care of everything around you.

    Remedy: You can buy clothes or silver or perfume and read the Vishnu Sahasranam to boost fame and prestige.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    Libra is ruled by the planet Venus (Shukra). There can be an unexpected accident so be careful throughout the day. Talking about your health, your blood pressure and sugar level will also rise. Keep yourself away from any kind of crowd or gathering.

    Remedy: You may read the Shri Sukt on this day and buy silver or diamond, or a set of new clothes to attract more wealth during this period.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Scorpio is ruled by the planet Mars (Mangal). You may have mixed feelings and dood and bad thoughts will surround you throughout the day. You must avoid making any decision during this time as it is likely to prove wrong.

    Remedy: You may buy some spiritual books and gold. You can read the Bajrang Baan to get rid of troubles and sorrows.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter (Guru). You will be happy throughout the day but there can be some minor food-related problems. Also, due to your good deeds, your personal life will also improve.

    Remedy: You may read the Shri Ram Stotra to fulfill cherished desires. Also, you can buy gold, spiritual books, pen or copper utensils.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    Capricorn is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). Talking about your profession, you will receive some good news related to work or job. The day is also favourable for people in love. Most of the things will work in your favour on this day.

    Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa 108 times to get rid of illnesses and ailments. Also, you can buy a vehicle, silver or diamond.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    Aquarius is ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). You will experience peace and tranquility all day. You may also start some renovation work in your home. It will be a good day for you.

    Remedy: You may chant the Shani Beej Mantra and read the Hanuman Bahuk for good health. Also, you can a vehicle, silver or diamond.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    Pisces is ruled by the planet Jupiter (Guru) rules. Talking about your finances, there will be no monetary problems. Also, you may start some new ventures. Your health will be fine. There will be cordial relations with everyone around you.

    Remedy: You may read the Shri Ramcharitmanas. You may also buy some spiritual books or pen or gold.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Comments

    More ASTROLOGY News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close