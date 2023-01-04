Solar Eclipse And Lunar Eclipse 2023: Dates, Timings and Visibility in India Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

In 2022 the last total lunar eclipse ended on 08 November 2022 at 06:18 pm The year 2023 has arrived and it will witness four eclipses overall, with two lunar and 2 solar eclipses. Let us scout for more detailed information.

During a solar eclipse, the Sun is blocked from view by the Moon. The Moon in the centre position aligns with the Earth and the Sun. In the case of total alignment, the Moon completely blocks us from viewing the Sun and a black shadow appears at that time. If the alignment is a little beyond the centre, the Moon may show us partial views of the Sun.

First Lunar Eclipse 2023

As per the calendar, the first lunar eclipse this year will occur on Friday, 05 May 2023 followed by the second lunar eclipse on Sunday, 29 October 2023. This lunar eclipse will start at 8.45 pm and end at 1 am on Friday, 05 May 2023. This lunar eclipse is operational in India, and hence the sutak period is valid and starts 9 hours prior to Grahan or eclipse

Second lunar eclipse 2023

The lunar eclipse occurs at 01:06 am and ends at 02:22 am. The duration of this local eclipse would be for one hour sixteen minutes and sixteen seconds. This is the last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Sunday, 29 October 2023. This will be a case of total lunar eclipse for which the sutak period is going to be valid as it appears in India.

First Solar Eclipse 2023

First solar eclipse is bound to happen in Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn on Thursday, 20 April 2023 from 7.04 am to 12.29 pm and this is not going to make an appearance in India. So, the sutak period amounts to null and does not apply to India as it is not visible here on the Indian sky. The above-mentioned signs are going to be affected due to this eclipse formation.

Second Solar Eclipse 2023

On Saturday 14 October 2023, the Astro gazers are going to witness the second solar eclipse which will also not unravel in the Indian sky. This is visible at West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantic and Arctic. On 14 October 2023, on Saturday, the second and last solar eclipse will dominate the sky. The transit can affect Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn zodiac signs. This eclipse can be viewed only by West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and Antarctica. Sutak period will not be valid during both solar eclipses in India.