Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 Horoscope: These 5 Zodiac Signs Could Struggle Under Its Dark Influence Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

There are nights when the universe whispers to us louder than ever. September 21-22, 2025, is one such night, when the last solar eclipse of the year, which is a partial surya grahan, will unfold across the skies. While people in New Zealand, Antarctica, the South Pacific, and parts of Australia will witness it, in India the eclipse will remain invisible. Yet, its astrological effects know no borders.

This eclipse coincides with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the final day of Pitru Paksha, when Hindus honour their ancestors. The overlap of a celestial eclipse with this sacred day makes it even more spiritually charged. For many, it may feel like an unsettling wave, stirring emotions, karmic ties, and unresolved patterns.

While every zodiac will feel a shift in some form, astrology suggests that five signs in particular-Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn-may experience heavier challenges. But before you worry, remember: eclipses aren't punishments. They're cosmic resets, moments that shake us to wake us.

Let's see how this eclipse might affect these five signs and what you can do to soften the blows.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

If you're an Aries, you're used to being the warrior of the zodiac-charging ahead, fueled by passion and fire. But during this eclipse, that very fire could feel unstable. Expect disruptions in your career or leadership roles. You may find your authority challenged or your plans hitting unexpected roadblocks.

Emotionally, tempers might run high. The eclipse energy could bring out impatience, making you more reactive than usual. Relationships-both personal and professional-may feel tense if you allow anger to take over.

But here's the deeper layer: this eclipse is urging you to pause. It's asking you to look inward, to examine whether your ambition is aligned with your heart. Aries, you don't always have to fight. Sometimes, your strength lies in listening and recalibrating your path.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Cancers are the nurturers of the zodiac, deeply tied to home, family, and emotions. This eclipse might feel especially heavy for you, as it aligns with the energy of Amavasya-a time when ancestral connections are honored. Emotional baggage from the past could surface, and family dynamics may feel strained.

You may feel pulled between caring for others and taking care of yourself. Old wounds-perhaps related to parents, childhood, or unresolved grief-could resurface, leaving you feeling vulnerable.

But Cancer, eclipses also offer healing. This is your chance to break free from generational patterns that no longer serve you. Don't fear the emotions that arise. Instead, see them as ancestral whispers urging you to release, forgive, and move forward. Lighting a small lamp at home, meditating, or offering water to ancestors can help you channel this energy positively.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leos thrive on recognition, love, and creative expression. But this eclipse could dim your spotlight temporarily. Issues around ego, pride, or authority may come to the forefront. You might find yourself clashing with colleagues, partners, or authority figures who don't acknowledge your worth the way you expect.

Health could also demand attention, especially stress-related concerns. Your vibrant energy might feel drained, leaving you questioning your usual confidence.

But remember, Leo, the eclipse isn't here to rob you of your light-it's teaching you humility. Sometimes, true strength comes when you step back, listen, and let others shine. This period can be a reminder that your value isn't determined by applause but by authenticity. Embrace patience, and soon, your inner sun will rise brighter than ever.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpios are no strangers to transformation. You live in the realm of secrets, power, and deep emotions. This eclipse could shake up hidden truths in your life. Something long buried-whether in relationships, finances, or even your inner psyche-may come to light.

Relationships could feel intense, with themes of betrayal, trust, or control surfacing. Financial matters, particularly joint resources, may also bring stress. You might feel like you're being pushed into a corner, forced to confront shadows you'd rather avoid.

But here's your gift, Scorpio: you are the alchemist of the zodiac. You know how to rise from ashes. This eclipse is pushing you to let go of toxic attachments, to release what you've been clinging to. It might hurt in the moment, but it's also your path to renewal. Embrace transformation-it's your soul's language.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorns are the builders, the responsible caretakers of society. But this eclipse might feel like a crack in your carefully built structures. Work-life balance could tilt, with professional stress spilling into personal life. Financial worries or burdens of responsibility may weigh heavily on your shoulders.

You might feel isolated, as though the world expects too much from you while offering little support in return. This can trigger self-doubt, making you question your worth or direction.

But Capricorn, the eclipse is teaching you that you are not your responsibilities alone. You don't always have to carry the world on your back. This is your moment to reevaluate priorities and understand that vulnerability is not weakness. Lean on those who love you. Rest. Reset. The universe is asking you to soften your armor and find strength in balance.

Astrologically, eclipses tend to impact cardinal and fixed signs more strongly because they align with turning points and deep karmic shifts. This September eclipse touches areas that challenge Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn the most-forcing them to confront lessons they've avoided.

But while the impacts may feel heavy, remember: eclipses are not permanent storms. They are catalysts. They tear down illusions so you can rebuild with clarity.