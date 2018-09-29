ENGLISH

    Do You Have Too Many Lines On Your Palm?

    By

    While learning about the different lines on our palm, the first doubt that most of us have is the meaning behind the excess lines present on the palm.

    If you have too many lines present on the palm, it has its own meaning. This article helps you understand the hidden meaning behind the number of lines.

    Check out the meaning behind the messy lines on your palm.

    If You Have Too Many Lines On The Palm

    If there are too many lines on your palm, then it means that there are chances of you dreaming about too many fancy things and due to this, your mind seems to be restless as well. There are chances that this attitude of yours will lead you to get into too many troubled situations.

    If There Are Too Many Horizontal Lines

    If you have too many horizontal lines present on your palm, then you seem to feel frustrated all the time. You tend to lose your cool at the drop of a hat. You are an emotional person, and since people fail to understand this side of yours, you seem to get more frustrated.

    If There Are More Obstacle Lines And Your Palm Is Rough

    If there are many obstacle lines present on your palm and these lines tend to interweave with the other lines and your hand is rough then it suggests that you are somebody who would rush for money.

    If There Are More Obstacle Lines And Your Palm Is Soft

    If there are many obstacle lines present on your palm and these lines tend to interweave with the other lines and your hand is soft, then it suggests that you are a nervous, unresponsive and unsophisticated individual who seems to have a tough time getting along with others.

    In General

    It is also predicted that the messy palm lines are generally caused by the random thoughts in case of women, while on the other hand, in case of men it is caused by family and survival pressure.

