ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

What Do The Bracelet Lines On The Palm Reveal?

By

Do you know that the different bracelets present on the wrist reveal a lot about your life?

The lines that are located at the palm and the wrist joint are known as the bracelet lines. It is often found that most individuals have three bracelet lines and if these three bracelet lines are complete and are not messy, then these lines are considered as distinctive marks.

Bracelet Lines On The Palm Reveal This

Find out in details about these bracelet lines and what they mean. Check it out...

Array

The First Bracelet Line

The first bracelet line which is right below your palm and is at the start of your wrist reveals a lot about your health and wealth before the age of 28.

Experts predict that if the line is thick and straight, then it indicates your health will be excellent in your youth.

On the other hand, if the bracelet is thin, unclear and short, then it indicates that you will not be able to catch any kind of disease when you take good care of yourself.

Also, if the line seems to be broken or curved, then it means that you will develop a good immune system late in life and are said to have poor health during your childhood.

Things That You Need To Learn About With Regard To Life Line In Palmistry

Array

The Second Bracelet Line

The second bracelet line reveals about your health or wealth before the age of 56 years.
If the bracelet line is thick, long and straight, then experts reveal that it indicates sound health during your middle age with illnesses seldom coming your way.
On the other hand, if the line is a curve, thin and broken, then experts reveal that it indicates poor health that you will face during your middle age.

Array

The Third Bracelet Line

The third bracelet line reveals about your health or wealth after the age of 56 years.
If the line is thick, long and straight and if it does not break, then it indicates that you will be healthy in your old age.
On the other hand, if the line is thin, is a curve and broken, then it suggests that you will have a weaker body than your earlier age.

Array

The Special Marks On Bracelet Lines Like An Island On Your Bracelet Lines

If you have an island present on the bracelet lines as indicated in the picture, then it means you are well-built and tend to consume your energy quite often, and this makes you weak.
Experts reveal that men with islands on their bracelet lines are most prone to suffer from kidney diseases while women with these marks are prone to suffer from the risk of heart and lung diseases.

Array

When The Bracelet Line Intersects With The Life Line

If the lifeline in your palm is clear and long, and if it does not have any distinctive marks and intersects with the bracelet line, then it indicates that you will enjoy longevity and a peaceful life.

Unlucky Lines In Palmistry

Array

When The Bracelet Line Intersects With The Fate Line

If the fate line starts from the bracelet line, then it indicates that you will have a bitter life and your life will be all about frustrations. On the other hand, if the fate line is short and it stops at the head line, then it indicates that you will have setbacks in your career and can even experience bankruptcy.

Array

When The Bracelet Line Intersects With The Health Line

If your health line extends to the bracelet lines, then it indicates that you have a weak personality as you tend to fall sick from stress mostly due to long-term overwork.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Lucky Plants For Your Office Desk
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life palmistry predictions
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue