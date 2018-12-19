What Do The Bracelet Lines On The Palm Reveal?

The First Bracelet Line The first bracelet line which is right below your palm and is at the start of your wrist reveals a lot about your health and wealth before the age of 28. Experts predict that if the line is thick and straight, then it indicates your health will be excellent in your youth. On the other hand, if the bracelet is thin, unclear and short, then it indicates that you will not be able to catch any kind of disease when you take good care of yourself. Also, if the line seems to be broken or curved, then it means that you will develop a good immune system late in life and are said to have poor health during your childhood. Things That You Need To Learn About With Regard To Life Line In Palmistry

The Second Bracelet Line The second bracelet line reveals about your health or wealth before the age of 56 years.

If the bracelet line is thick, long and straight, then experts reveal that it indicates sound health during your middle age with illnesses seldom coming your way.

On the other hand, if the line is a curve, thin and broken, then experts reveal that it indicates poor health that you will face during your middle age.

The Third Bracelet Line The third bracelet line reveals about your health or wealth after the age of 56 years.

If the line is thick, long and straight and if it does not break, then it indicates that you will be healthy in your old age.

On the other hand, if the line is thin, is a curve and broken, then it suggests that you will have a weaker body than your earlier age.

The Special Marks On Bracelet Lines Like An Island On Your Bracelet Lines If you have an island present on the bracelet lines as indicated in the picture, then it means you are well-built and tend to consume your energy quite often, and this makes you weak.

Experts reveal that men with islands on their bracelet lines are most prone to suffer from kidney diseases while women with these marks are prone to suffer from the risk of heart and lung diseases.

When The Bracelet Line Intersects With The Life Line If the lifeline in your palm is clear and long, and if it does not have any distinctive marks and intersects with the bracelet line, then it indicates that you will enjoy longevity and a peaceful life.

When The Bracelet Line Intersects With The Fate Line If the fate line starts from the bracelet line, then it indicates that you will have a bitter life and your life will be all about frustrations. On the other hand, if the fate line is short and it stops at the head line, then it indicates that you will have setbacks in your career and can even experience bankruptcy.