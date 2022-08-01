August 2022: Numerological Predictions For This Month Numerology oi-Pundreeka Valli

Numbers always have a magical side to them and a lot of significance is attached to them when it comes to astrology. They reflect your personality with all your moods, attitude, and tastes depending on which number you are born under. Names, mobile numbers, car number plates, and even your birth order turn out to be lucky or unlucky based on your choice of the numbers from 1 to 9. Read on to know more.

Number 1 (Those Born On The 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th August)

You are destined to grow through the experiences on your platter, at all levels as a person. You are bigger than your predicaments. Just check your outbursts of emotions that overwhelm you occasionally. Cut down on the fast food packaged food. Organic diet is better any day. Your health is bound to get better by complying to the diet and exercise regimen.

You are likely to grab some of the missed chances as it is better late than never. Financially your stars are gleaming bright and your fortunes are likely to bounce back with a renewed gusto. Sharing limelight with other bigwigs seems to be a possibility but remember that success in overdoses may actually hamper the real simple pleasures. Don't let the stresses of work tell on your personal life. Stay busy up to the limit that you can withstand. You must not resort to extremes of inertia or activity. Some problems with your back may surface.

Number 2 (Those Born On The 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th August)

It is the right opportunity and time to go beyond the beaten path a little bit and try innovating with life. Take time to reinvent, and evolve yourself, heart, mind and soul. Let creative energy surge through you as it your creativity that is going to decide how successful you are going to be this time. Meditation sessions, coupled with good restful sleep, and calm disposition are of great help to you. Check for gut issues and dietary failures.

You will feel largely empowered, and ambitious, and you have a lot that you have hidden from public view. Your enthusiasm and drive, could subdue your restlessness and help you inch towards productivity targets quicker than imagined. Your travel urges will find a way out, and will soon have you busy chalking out your vacation plans. Go out of your way to earn from additional sources. Hobbies can be a good option that also promise at the same time, self-satisfaction.

Number 3 (Those Born On The 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th August)

Revise your plans to catapult to the next stage. Any pending task must be cleared immediately. Consult a financial expert to get more clarity on the situation at hand. You have a very practical head on your shoulders which is actually responsible for your superior accounting and book keeping skills. Probably that will ensure you a financially secure patch ahead.

Keep on guard, as a moment of indiscretion may give rise to uncomfortable situations. You can probably work on a relationship or you could work on mending the rough edges in an already existing relationship. An opportunity to display your work will surface and help you beat the competition.

So get ready to fly high above your competitors, You could also step into another interesting profession which you had fancied for some time, or you could just sense considerable growth in your career in a positive direction. Wake up early, and try intermittent fasting, as it will lighten your burdens both physically as well as mentally and motivate you to do better.

Number 4 (Those Born On The 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st August)

Your destiny is favourable to your interests and the opposition cannot try any mischief on you this time. Unmindful of all these, try to finish the pending jobs. Do something that is in your interest, in all the ways, so that your health scenario will look perfect. Anxiety ruins your chances whereas unwinding would do greater good than harm.

A typically average month may result in sagging spirits, but do not lose your marbles. Your go-getter attitude helps you through the most ticklish situations. Expect a steady growth at work, as well as in your expenditure. Economise to just splurge on the right stuff when the right time comes. Save your extra income and the profit and loss do not always bother you especially if you are eyeing the long-term benefits. You will be busy with innovative ideas and right now, you would do well looking into half-completed assignments with doubled vigour.

Number 5 (Those Born On The 5th, 14th and 23rd August)

Jobs done in a hurry do not fetch desirable results and may require corrective repair afterwards. Draw conclusions only if you have evidence to go by. Speculative ventures are surely going to lead you downhill. It is time to summon yourself and master the thoughts. Retrain your brain and that will lead you towards good health. Doing a thoroughly satisfying work at the workplace can get you the much-deserved recognition that you lacked earlier.

Relationships and marriage will demand a slice of your busy work routine. Spend your money wisely. Your innate discipline and practical wisdom will take you to the peak of success till 20th March after which your journey may feel a little challenging. It is not your day, clearly, but still you are likely to be a center of attraction amongst many.

Number 6 (Those Born On The 6th, 15th and 24th August)

August will try to pull you out of your tired inert mood. Summon up your strengths and be prepared for a nasty skirmish with life and situations. Permanent solutions to your woes is just a short time away, businesswise and in every way. Your biological clock with respect to sleep must not be disturbed. You must take it seriously. Your efforts will see the light at the end of the tunnel. Be it work or a toxic relationship, you will find a guiding beam of light to lead you to positive results. Your wallets will feel very heavy, no doubt but do not lighten those burdens. You must hold on to them, with judicious care. More savings, more earnings. Your overindulgence and splurging lavishly on luxury items have to be curbed at any cost. If it is a new home or a job shift, that is on your plans, it is a good time to take the leap. Investors may do better only if they are planned for the long run.

Number 7 (Those Born On The 7th, 16th and 25th August)

Business wise, this is a period brimming with ideas, wherein the right moves would help you move into a higher society with grace and elan. But you can't expect t hem in the near future. You blood pressure levels might go haywire and so watch what you eat. Be an early riser and go for regular morning walks. Move with the latest trends as, in the future, not everything is going to look rosy as it did in the past. Your casual approach to things should not be limiting your professional growth. Your imagination is running in different directions simultaneously at the speed of light but your thoughts can not be the fodder for your stomach. They can only engage the mind. So be more practical and less fantasy driven.

Your disciplined routine will help you inch slowly upwards with respect to finances. Bonus earning could be channelized into long-term avenues.

Number 8 (Those Born On The 8th, 17th and 26th August)

You are more focussed on planning how to be productive with your business this time. Managing a better life work balance would be at the topmost of your mind. Mindfulness can work miracles on your present state of mind, so there is no harm in trying this. You will hopefully get back on track for sometime at least, as the upcoming days do not look so promising.

Lonely singles amongst you may get hitched. Work and life will refuse to balance at the wink of an eyelid as usual. Hence immerse yourself with piled-up unaddressed tasks as financial stability can surely be promised as a result. Patience and hard work are your twin merits and boost them to upgrade your performance.

Number 9 (Those Born On The 9th, 18th and 27th August)

You need a gentle prod to keep going on the track. Your intuition is unfailing at all times and hence go by your gut instincts when you are about to decide on something. Remember slow and steady wins the race. Conserve your energy and use it for your good.

Use all opportunities, whether good or bad, and put them to productive use. Complete your tasks on time. Keep your ego out of your relationship and your straightforwardness has actually been your undoing. Your financial health would improve if unnecessary spending is kept at bay. Watch out for sudden spells of misbehaviour towards loved ones. It may cause a dent in your relationship which you can't hope to mend in the future.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:21 [IST]