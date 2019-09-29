Weekly Horoscope: 29th September to 05th October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You have probably got a big promotion at work earlier this month and therfore, your partner is super sweet to you and he is doing sweet things like getting you flowers, gushing about you on social media platforms. But, since you are busy your partner has done nothing to help you and this has really pissed you off. On 3rd there is a possibility of heated arguments over dirty dishes or laundry. You may shed tears but you will have clarity regarding shared responsibilities.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Don't mourn loss if you miss the deadline for your higher study programs. You may shed some tears on the 2nd but do not drown in sadness or wallow in self pity. You surely have best friends, so let them take care of you. Have good meals, rest well and then focus on your new goals. Keep a better track of all your things and make your life more enriching.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the 2nd, you are ready to commit to something huge. And whether it's a deposit for your wedding venue or a broker payment for moving in with your boyfriend, you aren't taking the plunge alone. If your stomach is doing backflips, lessen the anxiety by finding pleasure in small details as you move forward. Make a dream playlist for the reception or buy a rug for the new digs at a quirky consignment store. Remember: This is a worthwhile investment.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For quite some time now, you have been disturbed about your relationship, but the tension will end as you will be able to solve it this week. Be friends with good people and remove the toxic people from your life. Cutting off the contact is advisable and therefore, it will come with a cost. You will feel pain but with time it will fade away. You will become so much more positive and therefore, you will find more ideas to look forward to positive ideas. Leave people who weigh you down and do not have positive intentions. Smile because you are free today.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are yourself fabulous and therefore, whatever you touch turns out to be wonderful. You will be tested on the 2nd but you will handle the difficult situations with ease. Stars are in your favour today so party hard but also focus on your work. Your mundane life will sparkle today. You may also make a new friend and say goodbye to your monotonous life forever.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You love life is not going well and things around you are also falling apart but fret not and rather invest time in doing something that you love. With this you will find your long lost comfort. Head to your favourite neighbourhood on the 3rd and instead of checking the social media platforms, grab a burger or visit a pub. Take a friend along and have a blast. He or she may turn out to be your soulmate, who knows. Also, there are high chances that this will be a meaningful conversation.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There may be some big changes taking place and your family members are involved in it. You may shift your house and take care of all the financial responsibilities, but in order to maintain your status in the society, don't forget the stress it will bring if you cannot continue that kind of luxury. Instead of upgrading the quality of your living, upgrade the quality of your life. On the 3rd, some ugly truths may pour in and therefore, you need to be emotionally strong to handle the situation maturely.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may be a tech geek and staying inside home may appeal you the most but you need to come out of your cave this week. Your friend may need your help or opinion in some serious issues, so you must be present to help them. People need your ideas, be it settling a dispute with your sister or attending a program at a local libraries. Become more interactive on the 3rd because it will prove to be valuable.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Even if your friend challenges your decisions over dinner this week, stay confident. You may think of exploring new career path, get excited about heading back to school or it can be as simple as checking out the calorie tracking app. No matter what others say it is important what you feel about yourself. On the 3rd, take some an important decision and make a solid plan for your future.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Staying true to yourself will help you to deal with people around you. Professionally you will be shinning. Your boss or clients may be satisfied with your performance and progress. Also, on the 2nd, allow yourself to wear the dress you feel comfortable in. If you are wishing or planning to do something for a long time, execute it today and you will find success. It is okay not to be perfect and make your own choices.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are out of control this week and this very thing will upset you. There are few incidents in life that are recurring. In your case it may be a Wi-Fi glitch at the coffee shop where you do your freelance work or an influencer brawl on social media. You may also have problems in your work spaces. With patience you can counter difficult circumstances you are going through. Instead of joining the blame game, you will actually work on yourself to stay calm and you will see the transformation for yourself.