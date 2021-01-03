Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs: 03 January To 09 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, this week is going to be busy for you. This week the pressure of work on you may increase significantly. Also, the behavior of senior officers will not be right towards you. You better not give them any chance to complain. Businessmen can get decent economic benefits. If you want to make big profits then you are advised to take your business decisions carefully. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. At the end of the week, there may be a spiritual program. Your financial situation will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. This time will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week will prove to be better for you. During this period you are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. If you work, then senior officers in the office will notice your hard work. You will also get their full support if needed. On the other hand, businessmen can get rid of any big problems during this period. Your business will grow rapidly once again. Talking about personal life, there will be tension in the relationship with your spouse. The habit of arguing with your spouse on small matters is increasing discord in your married life. It is better that you take special care of this matter. This time is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. There will be no major problems on the economic front in this period. Talking about your health, you will not be able to get enough time to focus on yourself due to the rush of work. Due to this, there may be some decline in your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is going to be very important for the week in terms of money. In this period, any of your long-running financial efforts can be successful. You can spend a lot of money on things of comfort. Talking about the work, there will be a fluctuating situation for the employed people this week. During this time, your boss will not be satisfied with your performance. Any important responsibility given to you can also be taken back from you. In such a situation, your morale may fall. However, this is not the time to be depressed and desperate, but to move forward with full positivity. These seven days are normal for businessmen. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the elders of the house. During this time you will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. Talking about health, there will be no major problem in this period. However, you are advised not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you will get good results this week. If you do business then you can make tremendous economic profits. There are some important decisions you can take to further your business. The performance of those same jobbers will be great during this period and you will touch new heights with the strength of your hard work. On the economic front, this week will be satisfactory. Minor expenses may occur during this period. If you are worried about your father's health for some time, then during this time you will see a big improvement in his health. However, at this time you are advised to keep them away from stress. The relationship with your spouse will be cordial and you will get their full support. Talking about your health, if you are a diabetic patient then do not be negligent in eating. During this time, your health is likely to decline. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are thinking of changing jobs then this week you may get a great offer. On the other hand, unemployed people of this amount are also likely to get the appropriate fruits of their tough struggle during this period. You can get the job you want. If you do business and your important work has been stuck in the middle for a long time, then during that time your work can start again. Although you may have to work hard. You may also have to make some changes to your business plans. Talking about personal life, this time will be spent with family. Better understanding with your life partner. You can also take a short trip with your sweetheart during this period. Your financial situation will be fine. You are advised to avoid unnecessary expenses. Talking about your health, you have to avoid taking much stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, this week will be full of ups and downs for you. You may face a financial crisis in this period. It would be better for you not to be too careless in terms of money. If you do any financial transaction during this period, do it carefully. Talking about the work, the performance of employed people will be commendable. During this time all your work will be completed smoothly. Your seniors will also be very happy with your work. On the other hand, businessmen will also get good opportunities to earn profit. If your work is related to import export then this week you are very likely to get results as expected. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get support from the members of the house. There may be some changes in the behaviour of your spouse. Your loved ones can ignore you too. In such a situation, you must talk to them openly. This time will not be right for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to work hard to get proper results on the work front. If you are negligent then your dream of a bright future will remain incomplete. Business associates are advised to refrain from starting any new work during this period, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Money will be in good condition. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no big problem. On the other hand, you can get success in trying to increase your income. The situation will be better than normal in your personal life. If your relationship with your spouse has not been going well for some time, then you may grow closer. You try to explain your feelings. From the point of view of health, this time is likely to be right for you. Do not be careless about food and drink. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this period you are advised to make your decisions very thoughtfully. It is better if you do not make any haste in taking small decisions. If you do business and are about to start a new job, then you move ahead with full confidence. You are very likely to succeed. At the same time, employed people will get their boss's respect. In this period, you will be able to complete an important task on time, which will affect your boss and senior. Promotion routes can also open for you. This week will not be good for you in terms of money. There may be some big expenses during this period which will cause your budget to stagger. It would be good for you to prepare your week-long budget in advance. A relationship with your spouse can cause problems. Due to the interference of a third, there are chances of differences between you. This time will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will not be good for you in terms of money. During this time you may have to fight very hard to earn money. Although some improvement in the situation is possible in the middle of the week, you are advised to spend money very wisely. Talking about work, this week is going to be very important for the employed people. You may get a big project in this period. If you are able to complete this work successfully then you can definitely get a big boost. With the attainment of higher salary, there is also a possibility of increase in salary. Businessmen have to be careful with their opponents. They may try to create some obstacles in your path. Talking about personal life, time will be spent in peace with family. Parents will be in good health and you will get emotional support. Talking about your health, work pressure can make you feel somewhat cumbersome. During this period you will also feel lethargy and laziness. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be mentally strong during this period. During this time, you can also take a big and important decision whose positive results you are likely to get in the coming days. Your financial condition may bounce back. During this time you may get stuck money. Also, your long-running financial efforts are also expected to be successful. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. Your interaction with some members of your family may deteriorate. There is also a possibility of infighting in the house due to the emergence of a property-related issue in this period. Talking about work, the jobless people may face adverse situations this week. However, you will try to complete every task with courage and enthusiasm. On the other hand, avoid sharing your secret information with your colleagues, otherwise, you may be in trouble. This time is likely to be profitable for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time will be very good for your personal life. Love and unity will remain among the family. If you face any problem during this time, then you will get full support from the family members. Your parents will stand by you. You will get relief from any concern related to your younger brother or sister. Any obstacles coming to their marriage can be overcome in this period. Talking about money, this week will be very expensive. However, you will be in a better position due to the financial side being good. If you do business in partnership then you will get good profit. On the other hand, this time will be normal for employed people. You will do your work diligently. This week will be fine for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday