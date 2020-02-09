Weekly Horoscope: 9 February To 15 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will prove to be difficult for you. During this period your mental complications may increase. This week, you may have to face a lot of difficulties in maintaining balance between work and home. Work pressure will be high, as well as some domestic issues can also cause your stress. In such a situation, you will feel mentally weak. It is better not to put too much pressure on yourself. This will affect your health. There are ups and downs in life, so instead of being afraid of difficult situations, you must face them strongly. You can also take help of your loved ones if needed. During this time, your relationship with your spouse will remain strong and they will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Talking about love, during this time you will get less chances of meeting your partner. The reason for this can be their tight schedule. However, this will not cause any major problems between you both. This week will be normal in terms of money. During this time you will have to spend very thoughtfully. Talking about your health, during this time you have to take more care of your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be mixed for you at the work front. During this time, you will feel dissatisfied. If you feel that you are not getting proper results of your hard work, then express your views openly. If you are employed, then talk to your seniors on this subject at your office. You have the skills and so you will excel in your field. If you do not take the right steps at such a time, then only you will have to regret it in future. During this time you have to maintain your confidence. You will get good results this week in romantic life. During this period, your love may get acceptance from family and your relationship will move forward. At this time you will find yourself immersed in the color of love. If you are married, there will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. In this period, both of you can also make some important decisions to fulfill your dream of a beautiful future. Your money situation will be good during this period. If you are thinking of making a big purchase, then this week your wish can be fulfilled. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The beginning of this week will be very good for you. During this time, any effort that has been going on for a long time can be successful, which will make you very happy. Any of your money related work can be completed and you will get a big benefit financially. Time is good for investing but you need to be careful in the middle of the week. During this time your opponents will be very active. Their pressure can reduce your confidence. It is better that you do not let such negative things dominate yourself. Trust yourself and move forward with positivity. During this time, you may have a big fight with your spouse. Due to this, the atmosphere of the house will not be right. You have to understand that these confusions everyday are disturbing your mental peace. If you do not solve these problems as soon as possible, your difficulties may increase. There will be emotional support from your parents. If you are unmarried, then in this period people will talk about your relationship. On the work front, you may get good results this week. You will work hard and you will get full support from your seniors. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week your financial situation will be good. The way you are spending thoughtlessly, it is possible that your financial situation can fall drastically. If you want to keep your financial condition stable, then it will be better if you do not do any major work related to money during this period. This is not a good time to invest or purchase an expensive item. If you are a businessman then you are advised to avoid starting any new work this week. Do not work in partnership. If you want to grow your business, then during this time you should pay more attention to your profits. Also try to increase your contacts. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Relationships with spouses are expected to intensify. Some tension is possible during this period in your romantic life. The ongoing differences with your partner can be deep, which will make you both fall in love. If you are serious about your relationship, then try to reduce your distances. This week you will be worried about your health. All this is the result of your negligence. It will be better to consult a doctor and get your treatment done. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 25 Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For some time, you were not able to pay attention to your personal life properly, but during this time your family will be your priority. This week will be dedicated to your family members. Your loved ones will get your full support. You will be able to understand the beauty of your relationships. The health of your parents will be very good. During this time you will get a chance to travel with them. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong during this period in your married life. To express your love towards your beloved, you can make some good plans. Talking about love, do not waste your precious time by falling in love with one-sided love. If you like someone, then you should also know their heart first. This week will be good for you in terms of money. During this time, you will have money, but expenses may increase, which may make things a little difficult for you. If you are going to do any financial transaction then this is not the right time for this. You are advised to avoid it. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. During this time your performance will be appreciated. You can also get a chance to do something big in this period. Take full advantage of this opportunity so that your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are involved in the field of art, then this week is very good for you. During this time, you may progress. Your work will be praised all around. During this time you can get a chance to travel to work. This journey of yours will help you in your work. This week will be very auspicious for employed people. If you were working on an important project, then this week you will successfully complete it. It is possible that your boss will be very impressed and you may get promoted. There is also a strong possibility that you will receive a bonus. At the same time, this time it will prove to be very beneficial for the businessmen. You can get a new business deal. Your efforts to grow your business can prosper in this period. You may get some good opportunities in the meantime. However, do not take any decision in a hurry to make a quick profit. If you are doing business in partnership, then you have to give importance to your partner's words. Your personal life will be blissful. You will get affection and support from your family members. If you are married, then you will spend a lot of time with your spouse this week and romance will be in the air. At this time you need to pay more attention to your married life. Your financial situation will be strong. During this period you can spend a lot more on yourself. Do not worry too much about your health and stay away from stress. You will be physically strong as well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front it will be a busy week for you. During this time, you may have to do multiple tasks simultaneously. It is better that you make your plans in advance so that you can complete all your work on time. During this time you must not expect much from your colleagues. Try to complete your work on your own. You need to become self-sufficient at this time. During this period, there will be fierceness in your nature, due to which you may dispute with the people around you. You better control your tongue. If you don't like what someone says, try to ignore it. This debate can move forward. You need to be balanced at your home and office. This week will not be good for you in terms of money. During this time, money related anxiety can bother you. Maybe some of your work may not be completed due to financial constraints. In this case, you should work with courage. If you take your financial decisions carefully, then you can avoid such troubles. Your personal life will be normal. During this time, relations with your family members will be good but minor differences may arise with your spouse. If you stay peaceful then the distance between you can be reduced. You may have health problems during this period, be careful. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In this period you will pay more attention to your family members. You can have some important discussions with your family members and will try to bring some necessary improvements at your home. If you make an important decision at this time, you will get full support from your family members. Your father will also stand with you against any problems. During this time you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You will feel that things are turning in your favour and you will consider yourself very lucky. You have been working continuously in the field of work for some time and during this time you are looking forward to success. If you are employed, then during this period you are likely to get a promotion. Looking at your leadership potential, your seniors can decide your progress. If you are a businessman then you can get good benefits during this time. Time is favorable for investing in new business. On the economic front, it will be a good time. There will be no worry about finances. You can spend more money in the meantime to fulfill your family responsibilities. There are also signs of increase in your income. Health related matters will be perfect during this time. Overall, this week will be good for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be very important for your romantic life. However, if you do not show some courage, then you will feel disappointed. If you like someone, then be confident while making a love proposal and speak your heart out. It is possible that you get a positive answer. If you are married then try to strengthen your relationship with your spouse. The way tension between you two is increasing, it is disturbing the happiness and peace of your married life. You better solve your problem as soon as possible. Your financial situation will be strong. This time is favourable for making a big financial transaction. You are advised to keep an eye on your budget before making any major expenditure. During this period in the office, you have to treat your colleagues well. Your bad mood can cause arguments at your workplace. Do not use bad words against anyone. Your mother's health will improve during this period. If you take care of them properly, soon they will be fully healthy. Talking about your health, this week will be good for you. However, at the end of the week, the rush will be more, which will cause some fatigue. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a businessman, there may be a big obstacle in your business at the beginning of the week, but gradually the situation will improve. Keep trying with all your courage and in the end you will win. During this period, you will come out of your comfort zone and also take a big risk. During this time you will also try to bring changes in numerous areas of ​​your life, be it your work or personal life. There are signs that these efforts will be successful to a great extent. In terms of money, this week will not be so good. Don't spend too much else you will not be able to pay much attention to savings. During this time you can also make a big investment. You are advised to do whatever you think can prevent yourself from financial loss. Your personal life will be normal this week. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your family members. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You can take a long journey with your spouse during this period. Your romantic life will be very good this week. During this period, your partners can give you some big surprises. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Also you will be full of energy. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very lucky for you financially. You are likely to get some big financial benefits because of your hard work. Any old borrowings can also be settled during this period. If you are a businessman then investing in any project, big or small, will prove to be beneficial for you. This week you need to take special care of your health. If you are negligent then you may have any problem related to your waist during this period. Do not sit for a long time. Also do light-hearted exercises. You must get enough sleep, otherwise your physical and mental health can also be affected. This time will be very auspicious for your personal life. You will get the love of the elders and the young ones will respect you. During this time any of your stalled work will be completed with the help and blessings of the elders as well. They will guide you to make the right decision. During this period in the office you need to behave very wisely. Avoid getting entangled with your seniors in any argument. If you disagree with anything about them, they communicate your issues in a calm manner. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday