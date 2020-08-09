Weekly Horoscope: 09 August To 15 August

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Be careful about finances this week. Avoid spending unnecessarily. Also, do not let borrowing during this time. Work will be more in the office. This week is expected to be normal for businessmen. You may not be able to give much time to the family. There will be no problem due to the harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Stay alert about health Avoid overcrowding. During this period, your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be better for you if you plan your whole week in advance. This time will be very busy for you. You need equal attention in personal and professional life. First of all, talk about your family, there may be some differences with the father during this time. However, you will not be angry with you for much longer. You just keep your behavior right. Avoid wasting time by gossiping with colleagues in the office. You will have many important responsibilities during this period. In the case of money, this time will be right. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by any pain during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you may face some challenges. Your aggressive nature can increase your problems. You are advised to keep your behavior at home or work. In the middle of the week there may be economic benefits. However, in case of money, you have to avoid hurrying. Do not ignore family responsibilities. Talking about your health, this week will be full of ups and downs for you. Your health may deteriorate as your stress increases. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front this week is pointing to hard work. Competition can increase in the office if you work. It is better that you do not make any shortfall on your behalf, especially if you want to attain high position, then this can be a golden opportunity for you. Businessmen need to revisit their plans. You may have to make some changes during this period. On the economic front this time will be auspicious. Your savings will increase. Talking about your health, there may be minor problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be gentleness in your speech. You will gather lots of people for your good behavior. This time will be auspicious for work. If you do a job, then all your work will be completed on time. Seeing your dedication towards work, officers can entrust you with a big responsibility. On the other hand, the week will be beneficial for those doing business. You can get many small profits. If you are unmarried, then a good relationship can come for you. Health will be good and you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your health will be wrong this week. During this time, you may have to visit the doctor and hospital. If you are married then avoid arguing with your spouse more. You must not impose your decisions on them. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. During this time there is a strong possibility of increasing your income, but you may have to spend some big expenses even if you do not want to. You will be very busy in that period of work. This time will be right from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number 29 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work then some changes are possible in the office. You are advised to be more serious about your work. You may be overloaded. If you do not complete your work with hard work and on time, then the responsibilities given to you can be withdrawn. Businessmen may get good profits this week. Your relations with the members of the house will be strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week your money related problem can be overcome. There is a possibility of getting money. You will get good results in personal life. Your respect will increase in society. If you are married, your spouse may face some health problems during this period. However, you will see improvement in your health by the end of the week, so you do not have to worry too much. Be it job or business this time will be auspicious for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week you will pay more attention to your personal life. Before taking any decision related to your personal life, keep in mind that the happiness of your home depends on your decision. If you are married and your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then the bitterness between you may decrease in this period. During this time it is also possible to change your place of residence. You will get good results this week in terms of money. Your financial efforts will be successful. May have to travel at the end of the week for work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week you need to take full care of your health. If you already have a complaint, you are advised to be more vigilant. Do not do anything that will worsen your health. Financially, this time is going to be good for you. Though you may be worried about any old debt, you will keep doing your best to strengthen your financial side. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number 16 Lucky Day: Sunday