Weekly Horoscope: 8 March To 14 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to be careful this week. You must avoid battles, quarrels, arguments etc. otherwise you may face stressful situations. At this time, if you get entangled in such complications, then it will also have a bad effect on your health. This can worsen your blood pressure and cause some serious problems. In this case, take care of yourself. You will be very busy with your work. As work progresses you will feel pressure and stress but do not hold back from working hard. Your hard work can lead you on the path of progress in times to come. There will be some upheaval in your personal life this week. Suddenly an old case may arise in the house, which may also cause your ideological differences with your family members. If you show a little understanding, then you can change the situation for better. Talking about your relationship, love will be in the air. You will get full support of your sweetheart in difficult times. Your closeness with someone special may increase in this period. The two of you will get to know each other well before taking this relationship forward. Don't make a decision in haste this week in terms of money. You must not take any risky decision to make up for the recent economic loss. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are employed, then this week will be very busy for you. During this time, you will be under pressure to complete many tasks simultaneously. All this is the result of your negligence, due to which your boss can deal strictly with you. You must not avoid your tasks in the future and try to complete them on time. If you want to try your luck in business, then this week you may have to struggle a lot. Your concern about money can be deep. Also, you may have to borrow money. Try to maintain love and harmony with your spouse. Take care of their words and wishes, otherwise, tension is possible between you. If you are unmarried, then this week your relationship may go somewhere. Students preparing for the exam will have to study diligently and with full concentration so that you can get the results as expected. This is the time for students studying abroad to fulfil their dreams. All your documents are likely to be ready this week. Your finances will be good this week. Talking about health, this week will be fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Despite continuous efforts for some time, you were not getting good results on the work front but this week will see a big improvement in the situation. Your stuck work will be done and the work will be completed on time. You will also get its proper benefits. If you want to do small business with a job, then you will not be able to support your loved ones in this decision, your father will disagree with you. If you feel that you are moving in the right direction, do not be afraid of any kind of protest and stick to your point. Soon your father's opinion may also change. However, before taking a final decision, do every necessary investigation so that there is no scope for damage. Talking about money, this week can cost you a lot. Do not worry if you invest, you can get good returns in the coming time. This week will be great in the case of love. There can be a particular entry in the life of single natives. It is possible that the search for your partner may end at this time. This week is good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will be very busy with your family matters. The environment of your house may deteriorate during this period. You will lose your temper over trivial matters which will cause you a lot of trouble. Due to your argument with your family, there will be a disturbance in the house. Keep in mind that no matter what the situation is, you have to control your speech, otherwise your wrong words will hurt your family members. If you do not behave in a balanced manner during this period, then it is possible to separate yourself from your loved ones. Money related matters may stagger this week. Your exceeding income can cost you. It will be better to spend according to your budget. You can travel with friends this week. Spending some time with your dear friends will reduce your stress. On the other hand, in some cases, you are advised to be very cautious, like others, you must think carefully before giving any advice during this time, otherwise, there can be misunderstandings. If you talk about your work, then you will not get some special results this week. If you want to increase your rank, then work hard. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Conditions will be favourable in the field. Any major problem related to your work will be solved this week. It is possible that your high officials will support and guide you in the meantime, this will increase your confidence and your determination with determination. You will be able to complete the work, in the future, you must avoid repeating such mistakes. Do not trust people easily, many times they will also mislead you. It can do the trick If you are a businessman and during this time you get a proposal for a new job, then it is better that you postpone it for some time because now you have to pursue it which is more than you have If you do not make your loss in the matter of big profit, talk about your personal life, then happiness will return to your home this week. Some members of the house will still be angry with you, but you will try your best to persuade them. If you are married, love will be in the air. You will continue to support them in the ups and downs of your life. You will have to be patient in your romantic life. Be honest about health, if you are suffering from high blood pressure or sugar, then this week you will see a big improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want peace in your married life, first of all, you have to control your speech. You spoiled speech will lead to the end of your relationship. You have to pay attention to this before it gets out of hand. Express your thoughts openly, do not impose your decisions on your beloved, but also listen to their words. There will be stability in your romantic life during this period. You will get many opportunities to meet your partner. This week you will be able to pay attention to your social life too. It is possible that you participate in a social event along with the whole family. During this time you will get the opportunity to meet and connect with new people and you will take full advantage of it. If you are a businessman, then this week your opponents will try their best to spoil your work. However, they will not get success in this. You keep moving forward with full confidence and do not let your work be affected by such things. Talking about money, during this time you are advised to avoid lending otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. Health-related matters will not be good this week. An infection may be suspected. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be very busy for you on the work front. This week you may face a lot of problems due to increasing work. To complete all the tasks on time, you will have to work very hard and you will also have to increase your speed. However, you will definitely get the right result of your hard work. You can get promoted soon. If you are not satisfied with your current job and are thinking of doing something new and big then this week you can get a great opportunity. This time is also suitable for applying for a new job or you can also consult your loved ones to start your own business. Talking about your personal life, this week luck will be by your side. During this time the atmosphere of the house will be very good. Relationship with your family will be sweet, especially the life partner will get full support. If there is even a small quarrel between you, then the matter will not progress much. You will control the situation with your understanding. This week will be important for loving couples. Your relationship will be approved by your family members. During this time some improvement in the financial situation is possible. Wealth is being acquired. However, increasing expenses can make your budget unbalanced. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 30 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the case of love, this week will be very special for you. You may suddenly get a love proposal this week which will surprise you. This can be a close friend. It is better that you do not ignore this relationship because there is a strong possibility that your relationship will last for a long time or it can be with you for your whole life. If you are married, you may have a big fight with your spouse this week. It will be good for you to control your anger. Unnecessary debates can disrupt the peace of your home and will have a bad effect on your children. Apart from this, try to fulfil every small and big responsibility of the house with honesty. If you work, then this week you can get into some big trouble. It is possible that some of your colleagues will spoil the work you have done to tarnish your image. If you have been assigned a big task, then it is better that you keep all the information related to it secret. Also, keep your laptop and computer safe. Your financial situation may decline. During this time any work related to money can fail. Do not be discouraged, keep positivity in your thoughts. Soon your problem will be resolved. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want a big change on the work front, then this week you can get the desired results. If you do a job, then this week you can get a great opportunity. It is possible during this time you get a chance to travel abroad related to work. If successfully dealt with, you will get good benefits soon. Your position may increase in reputation. If you are a businessman, then you will be very satisfied with your work this week. If any of your government work has been stuck for a long time, then there is a possibility of it being formed during this period, which is expected to give you the expected profit. There is no need to worry too much about money this week. None of your work will stop because of money. Not only this but during this time you can also make a big financial transaction. There will be peace in your personal life. During this time you will also see improvement in your social level. You will actively participate in some social work. In such a situation, people will be greatly influenced by you as well as this will also increase your honour. Better understanding with your life partner. During this time you will get enough time to spend time with each other. Talking about romantic life, there may be some misunderstandings between you two this week. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week, your mental anxiety will increase due to the lack of success in your efforts. Your increased stress can also affect your health. You better try to remain stress free. On the economic front, this week can give you mixed results. Your financial condition will remain tight at the beginning of this week. It is possible that you have to take a loan from someone to complete your important tasks. The situation is expected to improve in the middle of the week. You can get money at this time. Although this money will not be enough to meet your needs it can reduce your problem to some extent. If you face your problems, instead of running away from it then it will be solved soon. During this period in your married life, you can get good results. No matter how many difficulties you have, your dear ones will support you. It is possible that during this period, any important stuck work can be completed with their cooperation. Concerns related to the health of children will be overcome during this period. If they are facing health related problems, then their health will improve during this time. Talking about the work, do not take too much work pressure, otherwise, it will be better otherwise it will be mentally and physically disturbed as well as you may have more mistakes, specially employed people will need to be careful. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week we will try to solve all our important matters on a new level. Your effort will also be successful to a great extent. On the family front, this week is going to be normal. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. Relations with your family members will be good especially you will get full support from mother and brothers. With the support of your loved ones, your courage and courage will increase further, so that you will be able to face tough situations easily. It is possible that this week you plan to make some changes in the decoration of your home. You can spend a lot of money on home repairs. This week, you will feel a lot of confidence in yourself, which will also benefit you very well. Your performance in the field will be appreciated. Your boss can take an important decision in view of your good work in the office. Their decision may be related to your progress. This week your health will be very good and you will feel better. If you talk about your financial situation, then this week there will be a fluctuation in the money-related situation. However, none of your work will stop, so there is no need to worry too much. You just keep a record of your expenses properly. If you do not control your fast-paced attitude, then this week your differences with your spouse may become worse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Sunday