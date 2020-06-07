Weekly Horoscope: 07 June To 13 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front this week will be full of ups and downs for you. There may be minor problems in the beginning of the week, but gradually the condition will return to normal. If you do a job, then the eyes of your seniors/bosses will remain on you during this time. It may be that it also removes many shortcomings in your work. However, you need not panic. You accept your mistakes and try to give your best. This is the time to bring out your hidden talent, so work hard. If you do business in partnership, try to keep pace with your partner. The differences between you are not good for business. Maybe a third one tries to take advantage of it. There will be peace in family life during this period. You will get full support of your spouse in carrying out domestic responsibilities. Talking about finances, if you spend according to your fixed budget, then this week will prove to be better for you than last week. These seven days will be good for you in terms of health. You need to take full care of yourself and your family during this corona period. Follow social distancing. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week, all your attention will be on your work. You will complete your important and pending tasks with your diligence. If you work and are working on a big project then you need to work together with your colleagues. You also have to give importance to their views. Businessmen may face some difficulties in the beginning of the week, but soon your troubles will be removed. During this time you will be able to take full advantage of new opportunities. Talking about personal life, these seven days will be full of ups and downs for you. During this time there is a possibility of dispute in the house. There will be negative changes in your behavior. It is good that you control yourself, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. You should try to keep good behavior with your family, especially treat the younger members of the house with love. Do not pressurize them to accept any of your things. Talking about finances, you can take a loan during this period. However, you should take this step thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will not be good for you in terms of finances. Too much money can get you into trouble. During this time you are advised to avoid spending too much. On the other hand, if you work, then you will be very worried about the delay in getting your salary. This time will also be stressful for businessmen. During this time your efforts may fail. During this time you also need to be careful with your hidden enemies. It is possible that they try to harm you by hatching a conspiracy against you. It would be better if you are careful. You will have to stay away from family for some time during this period. You may have to travel during this in connection with work. On the other hand, your spouse will have many complaints from you. In this period your mutual differences may be deeper. It would be better for you to try to improve your relationship with your loved one otherwise it is not too late. Talking about health, if you already have pain in any part of the body, then avoid carrying any heavy items and also get enough rest otherwise your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you maintain humility in your nature, then you can avoid many problems, otherwise your anger can put you in great trouble, especially in the matter of work, during this time you have to be patient. needed. It is possible that your work becomes sudden and you feel annoyed. If you do a job then avoid arguing with senior officials during this time, otherwise they can take tough measures against you. On the economic front, this time is expected to be mixed. How can you take something important in the meantime to avoid financial constraints. Not only this, you can also get help from friends or relatives if needed. It will be better for you that you do not do any work related to money in a hurry, especially if you are planning to do something new, then do not take any wrong step by getting excited. The atmosphere of the house will remain turbulent during this time. Property can be disputed. During this period you will find yourself entangled in many things, due to which you will not get time to focus on yourself. It is possible that it will affect your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August During this time you need to take special care of your parents' health. Health problems can be troubling them at this time. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of owning your own house, then this week you can get some good news. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. Their behavior towards you will be very good. Although the interference of the in-laws may bother you for some time, mutual understanding with your beloved will be good, so that you will not face any major problems. Financially, a big improvement is expected this week. Now some money can be spent on religious activities. Apart from this, you can also help a needy friend financially. This will increase your honor and respect, and you will also feel mental peace. This week will be normal on the work front. You will be very serious about your actions. Businessmen are likely to succeed in their efforts. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you will enjoy a nice time with your family and peace will remain in your house. During this time, you will be able to give enough time to your family members and will try to remove all the grievances they had from you. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal may come for them in this period. You will be very excited about this. Your happiness will double with the love and companionship of your spouse. During this time there will not be any problem regarding money. Your income is also likely to increase. If you keep making your financial decisions in a similar way, then soon all your dreams can be fulfilled. Talking about work, this time is going to be very important for employed people. There may be a new turn in your career. You can get good results from your hard work. This time would be good in terms of health. Mentally you will be strong and happy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. Your stopped work may resume in the meantime. However, this can increase your responsibilities and you will have to work harder. It is better that you prepare yourself for this in advance. If you do a job, senior officers will be very happy with you during this time. Looking at your best performance, he can also make a big decision. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will have a great time with your family or with your spouse, especially with your spouse. You will get their full support under adverse circumstances. Talking about finances, your budget will be balanced during this time. Apart from this, there is also the possibility of getting stalled money. You can get some very good news related to money at the end of the week. This time will be favorable for you in terms of health. Although the working pressure may increase, you will be able to make time for yourself as well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this time you need to make all your decisions very carefully. If you take the right opportunity at the right time, then this week will be fun for you. Now it depends on you what kind of decision you make. Keep in mind that one wrong decision can negatively affect your professional and personal life. If you do a job then you will feel very burdened during this time. The pressure of work and the stern attitude of senior officers can make you nervous. It would be better for you to forget all the stress and focus more on yourself. You should also take care of your happiness. At the same time, the business class can get good benefits this week with the help of some important people associated with their sector. You can get mixed up with friends at the end of the week, after a long time you will feel quite good by having fun with your friends. Talking about health, if you are negligent then only the problem of headache will remain during this time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to enjoy the happiness of your married life, then you are advised to avoid anger and confrontation with your spouse. If you are angry then it may ruin your relationship. It is better that you try to change yourself. You will be very worried due to obstruction in the education of children. However, you do not have to take too much stress because there is a strong possibility of improving the situation soon. You just keep guiding your children properly. This time will be right for you in terms of finances. After a lot of struggle you will get money. If you use these funds properly, then you will get good benefits in future, especially if you want to start your own business, then you can start your work by consulting the knowledgeable and experienced people in your field. This time will be normal for you in terms of health. During this time you will also have the opportunity to have fun. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen may face some challenges in the beginning of the week, but soon your troubles will be overcome. If you do business in partnership, during this time you will get full support of your partner. Both of you will do everything together and both of you will also get good benefits. However, this time is not appropriate to start something new so you are advised to avoid it. On the other hand, those who do the job will feel that they are not getting proper results of their hard work. If you want some change then keep trying on your behalf. Anyway, this is the time to work hard. Talking about money, this week, while there is a sign of money gain on the one hand, on the other hand you may have to bear financial loss as well. It would be better if you are careful in terms of money. During this time it will be good if you do not do any big financial transaction. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some students may face some challenges this week such as lack of concentration, less interest in studies, health problems etc. However, you do not need to worry about all this. Everything will be normal when the time is right and once again you will be able to study diligently. You just stay away from negative thoughts. If there is any problem in your personal life then during this time your issues will be resolved. The atmosphere of the house will once again be calm and full of peace. Not only this, you will also spend a lot of time with your family members. Parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. If you are married, you can travel with your spouse this week. Your journey will be very auspicious. Your financial situation will be fine. You can help the poor and the needy financially. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday