Weekly Horoscope: 05 July To 11 July

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you will breathe a sigh of relief from some of your important tasks. The job load will be less on the employed people and during this time your speed will also be very good. At the same time, businessmen can also get good profits this week. During this period, if you start a new job or make a new investment, you will get the best fruit. However, you may have to work very hard for this. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Relationships with brothers, sisters will improve and parents will also support you. If you are married, avoid arguing with your spouse over trivial matters. You must not impose your decisions on them, but it is also important for you to take care of their likes and dislikes. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. During this time there is a strong possibility of increasing your income, but you may have to spend some big expenses even if you do not want to. This time will be right from the point of view of health. If you do not carelessness then there will be no major problem. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you spend keeping your needs in mind, then this week you will not have any problem related to money. During this time, you are likely to get financial benefits. It would be better if you make the right strategy and move forward in your financial matters. If you work then some changes are possible in the office. You are advised to be more serious about your work. You may be overloaded due to which you will feel very stressed. If you try to do your work in peace, then you will not have much trouble. Business-minded people are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions this week. You need to pay more attention to your stuck plans. Talking about personal life, your uncontrolled anger can become a cause of sourness in relationships with your family members. It would be good for you to treat everyone politely. Try to keep good rapport with younger members of the household. Talking about health, if there is even a small problem during this period, you must immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get enough time for yourself this week. Your stress will also be reduced by reducing the workload. If you work, then this week all your work will be completed ahead of time. You will also get a chance to learn something new. If you trade wood, iron or gold silver then this time will be very beneficial for you. On the other hand, if you are planning to do your own small business with a job, then during this time you can get many great ideas in your mind. However, you have to make your final decision very carefully. There will be happiness in your personal life. During this time the atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. On the economic front, if you take your decisions thoughtfully, then you will definitely get good results in the coming days. If you have taken a loan from the bank and you have not been able to repay your installment for a long time, during this time you must start paying the installment. This will reduce your weight. Talking about health, avoid eating outside or eating junk food. Increase the amount of green vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, even a little carelessness this week can drain your entire hard work. If you work, then you need to be very active. If you are thinking of a change in job then this is not the right time for this. You do not need to be disappointed though. You just wait for the right time, things will automatically look in your favor. If you are thinking of starting a new business then during this time you will get full support of luck. Your money related problems can be overcome. You will get good results in personal life. Your respect will increase in society. If you are married, your spouse may face some health problems during this period. However, by the end of the week, his health will improve, so you don't have to worry too much. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In some cases this week, you will get full luck. This time will be very auspicious for employed people. During this time there is a strong possibility of your progress The way you are constantly working, it is all the result of that. During this time you can get a high position. Your respect in the office will increase and you will be able to create a different identity. Businessmen are expected to get mixed results this week. Keep in constant touch with your big customers and try to keep your relationship good too. You will get the benefit of this. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. To strengthen your financial side you need to follow the right direction. There can be some big problems in personal life during this period. If you are unmarried, parents can put pressure on you for marriage during this time. This may cause you to be in a lot of dilemma and stress. It would be better for you to make your parents aware of your feelings. Talking about health, you will have to use the vehicle very carefully during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you will pay more attention to your personal life. You will try your best to solve any domestic issue that has been complicated for a long time. Before taking any decision, keep in mind that the happiness of the home depends on your decision. If you are married and your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then during this time you must take initiative on your behalf. Maybe once again everything becomes normal between you. Changes in your place of residence are also possible during this period. You will get good results this week in terms of money. Your economic efforts will be successful and the money related problem will be solved. Talking about the work, you will have many good options during this time. If you take your step forward with proper advice, then your career will move in the right direction. If you work, then these seven days are going to be very important for you. This week you can get a golden opportunity to showcase your talent, which you will take full advantage of. This time will be favorable for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you need to take full care of your health. If you have any muscle related complaints then you are advised to avoid lifting any heavy items. Do not do any work that increases pressure on your muscles, otherwise your problem may increase. Financially, this time is going to be good for you. Though you may be worried about any old debts, you will keep doing your best to strengthen your financial side. If you do business, do not just brainstorm on your new plans, this is the right time to implement them. At the same time, this time will be normal for employed people. You will have good relations with your senior officials and you will also get full support from time to time. Talking about personal life, any member of the house will not behave towards you. On the other hand, during this time you can get some good news from your child. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will be great for those who do creative work. You will make full use of your quality and you will get good success. You will gain office prestige. It is also possible to go on a work related journey. If you work and you have had insecurity and tension in your mind for some time, then all your worries will be removed in this period. You will feel that your career is moving in the right direction. Talking about money, you may have some cash shortage during this period. The economic profit that you had expected may not be available to you during this time, but such a situation will not last long and soon this problem will be removed. On the other hand, during this period you are advised to avoid taking or giving loans. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. This week you will get a chance to spend more time with your family. Your health will be generally good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Starting of the week will be very good for you. You are very likely to succeed in your efforts. There will be some good opportunities at your work, which you will be able to take full advantage of. Keep vigilance towards your actions and try not to make any mistakes with you. There is a lot of profit potential for businessmen, so keep working hard. If you are caught in a legal bet then you can get relief during this time. During this period you can meet some distinguished and influential people. Talking about personal life, you may have to stay away from your spouse for some time during this period. You will feel the lack of your sweetheart but remember these distances will make your relationship even stronger. You will realize how much your partner means to you. On the economic front this time will be good for you. Your income will be good, you will also be able to save more. If you are worried about your health then during this time you can get rid of this problem. However, you must not be careless, so take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is expected to be mixed in terms of work. If you do a job, you will be able to give your best, which will not only affect your seniors but also your colleagues. You will also have a lot of discussion in the office. On the other hand there will be profit in business but you will not be satisfied with it. At this time you also need to focus on investing with your business. Your personal life can cause discord. If you do not behave thoughtfully, then your separation from your loved ones is possible. When it comes to loved ones, it is good to give up the ego. During this time your father's health may decline due to high stress. It is better that you take good care of them. You may have to fight a lot in terms of money. During this time, spending more than income can increase your anxiety. Talking about health, this week you will be troubled by some seasonal disease. Also, if you have asthma, you have to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your negative thinking is affecting your relationship. You need to trust yourself and your loved ones. If you are feeling emotionally weak then try to spend as much time with your family as possible. Giving you courage with your loved ones Talking about money, this week you may spend more money on things of comfort. However, before spending, you also have to keep your budget in mind. Talking about work, if you do business and there is an obstacle in your way, during this time, with the help of a close friend or your troubles will be overcome. Apart from this, you will get stagnant profits, as well as your stalled plans can be started again. If you keep working like this, then your loss in lockdown will be replenished soon. On the other hand, the working people need to take special care of their behavior. Your aggressive nature in the office can cause problems for you. Farmers must be treated properly along with your seniors. There may be some health problems at the end of the week. It would be good for you to take time for yourself too so that you can focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Sunday