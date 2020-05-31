Weekly Horoscope: 31 May To 6 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, this week is going to be very busy for you, especially people looking for jobs, and need more attention in completing their pending tasks. If you are not able to complete your work on time, then the resentment of senior officers may swing you. At the same time, the business class may also have to run a lot. Though you can get some benefit at the end of the week, but to make big profit you need to think something new and different. The atmosphere of the house will not be right during this time. There is a possibility of differences with family members. It will be better if you leave your fierce nature and behave in peace. Anyway, when it comes to loved ones, it is good to give up the ego. Your finances will be fine during this period. You can also do some financial bargaining this week. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are worried about work then you can get some relief this week especially if you are unemployed and looking for a job then this week you will get permanent and long term There is a strong possibility of getting a running job. If you have started any new business recently, you will work hard in this period to improve it. You may have to wait for some time for good results, so be patient. Some improvement in Your financial situation is possible. You will try in the right direction and you will get money at the end of the week. It will be good for you if you plan for the whole week in advance. On the other hand, if you are thinking of taking a shortcut path then try to avoid it otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. This week you may face physical problems. It is better that you take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you may face some challenges and you will get mixed results. During this time you will be very worried about your health. Your health will remain weak and your important tasks will be hindered. If you work, then you may have some problems with senior officials this week. If you do not agree with anything about them, then instead of arguing, you must try to speak peacefully. At the same time, businessmen may have to make many short trips this week. You will be under a lot of stress this week regarding complicated business matters. On the economic front, there will be fluctuating conditions. You will get money after a lot of struggle but during this time you can pay your pending bills. Apart from this, there is a possibility of infighting in the house with money. It is possible that you may not get the support of some family members. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do business then you are likely to get a lot of profit this week. Apart from this, you can also consider any new business proposal. You will have a great name in your area. On the other hand, your opponents will remain active during this period. It will be better if you are able to manage them. Though they will not spoil you much, but will keep trying to interrupt your work. There is a strong possibility of increase in the income of employed people. During this time your relationship with senior officers will be strengthened and you will get good benefits soon. Talking about your personal life , some auspicious work will be done in the house at the end of the week. However, given the current situation, you are advised to take all precautions. On the economic front, this week is going to bring you a golden opportunity. If you take advantage of this opportunity, the problems related to money will end. During this period, your health will be very good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For the Leo sign, this week will be full of ups and downs. First of all, if you work in your work, then some stressful situations may arise at the workplace due to which you may be forced to change jobs. However, whatever decision you take, take it carefully. You will do your own harm in a hurry. Businessmen will also refrain from doing any new work during this period, especially do not do any work in partnership. In your personal life this week will be sunny. Parents will get full support only. Relations with siblings can deteriorate. It will be better to maintain good behavior with everyone so that peace of your home remains. If you are married, you must give enough time to your spouse as well. Somewhere you are ignoring them. This week will not be good for you in terms of health. Insomnia may be the cause of stress. Apart from this, due to disturbances in the catering, your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be full of achievements for you. You will definitely get success in whatever work you choose to do. Employed graduates may get good results of their hard work this week in the form of increments. Apart from this, the seniors will greatly appreciate your actions. Your respect will increase in the workplace and you will be motivated to do more good. If you are working on a new project, your performance during this period will be commendable. businessmen can also get a chance to make a profit. You will get lucky and some stuck work will be completed in this period, which is likely to bring financial benefit. There will be happiness in your personal life . During this time you will get a chance to spend time with family. Your relationship with mother, father, brother and sister will all be stronger. Talking about money, the more you work during this time, the more benefit you will get. On the other hand, you also need to control your expenses. Do not get excited and take your financial decisions. This week will be very good for you in terms of health. During this time you will be able to focus on yourself, so that there will be no problem. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October During this time you will be in some dilemma. Your dreams are very big but you will not understand in which direction to try to fulfill them. In this type of situation you need to get advice from an experienced person. If you do business then this week will be great for you. During this time you will sell fiercely and earn a significant financial profit. Not only this, during this time your hands may also do some big work. If you feel emotionally weak then you will get full support of your family members. Your spouse will encourage you. Apart from this, this time will also be very good with friends. Talking about money, this week will be expensive. During this time household expenses may increase slightly. Talking about your health, if you work on a laptop or computer for a long time, then there may be eye problems during this time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week you may get a job offer from a big company. However, you will find yourself in a state of confusion and feel unable to take any decision. You know your good and bad well, so take your decision very carefully. If you do business then you may have a dispute with someone. If you do any work in anger, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. You can also get stuck in legal matters for a long time. It will be better if you keep calm and try to handle the matter. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, you can get full support from your family members during this time. You can decide to take your love relationship to another level. This week will be full of stress for married people. During this time, your relationship with your spouse can worsen. It will be better for you not to let any third person interfere in your personal matters. Financially, this week will be better than usual. If you spend thoughtfully, then there will be no problem. Talking about health, this week there may be problems related to the throat. Lucky Colour: Pink Good score: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student, it is possible to drop your morale during this period. If you are making any effort regarding education, then it may fail in this period. However you must not give up. Keep working hard on your behalf. Soon your hard work will pay off. At the same time, this week will be disappointing for businessmen. Any big work that goes hand in hand can go. The tough attitude of senior officers to employed people can be disturbing. If during this time you do even a little carelessness then your job may be in danger. Given the current situation, it is advised that you do your work carefully. Your financial situation will be normal. If you are going to do any financial transaction then this is not the right time for this. Also, do not trust others excessively in financial matters. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with family will be good. Talking about health, this week you will not get enough time for yourself, due to which you will be very tired. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week, keeping the work aside, you will be more in the mood for fun. You will want to spend most of your time with friends and family. For the past few days, you were not able to pay much attention to yourself due to stress of work, so you will want to enjoy this time to the fullest. If you work then this week is going to be normal for you. During this time the workload will be less. If you are working from home due to lock down, then this week you can start going to the office. However you need to take full care. Must follow social distancing. The merchant class may get a chance to make small profits during this period. Your business will grow gradually. If during this time you do not get the expected result then you must not be disappointed. Such fluctuations keep coming in business. Talking about personal life, emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. If you are worried about any domestic issue, then your dear ones will help you to resolve it. These seven days will be very good for you in terms of health. On the financial front or the week will be a bit difficult for you, you will not be able to get the financial benefits that you are expecting during this time, apart from this, your money can be spent on non-essential things during this period. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be better for you than usual. During this time there will be method in your might and you will also get success in your efforts. If you work, then this week the workload will be lighter. Apart from this, your pending works will also be completed. You will have good interaction with high officials and you will get full support from them. At the end of the week you can be a part of any important meeting. Efficiency in your negotiation skills will prove to be your strong side. On the other hand, businessmen can get a big relief this week. Your business can once again grow at a rapid pace. Although some days of the week will not be right, soon you can get good results. You need to be more careful in this period in terms of health. Avoid getting out of the house unnecessarily, otherwise you may be in trouble. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Thursday