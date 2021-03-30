Weekly Horoscope: 28 March To 03 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Early days of the week will be quite exciting for you. During this period you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. Apart from this, you will also have a lot of fun, but the time after this is going to be very busy for you. Work or business may increase your workload. During this time you are advised to take more care of the health of the elderly members of your family. Their health is likely to decline. During this period, businessmen can get good financial benefits. At the same time, there is a strong possibility for the employed people to get the fruits of their hard work. If you are engaged in a government job, you can get the transfer you want. This week of the economic front is going to be mixed for you. During this time expenses may increase slightly. Talking about your health, women are advised to take special care of their health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very auspicious for businessmen. You will get the full support of luck in this period. All your works will be seen one after the other. However you are advised to avoid any kind of haste. Employees will have to avoid debates in the office. Try to improve rapport with colleagues and superiors. This week is going to be very important for the people associated with the field of education. You can get any great success in this period. Your financial condition will be fine. You may get stuck money, but you will be worried if you get money in pieces. Talking about personal life, sweetness will increase in relationship with your spouse. You will spend a very romantic time with your sweetheart. It is possible to meet an old friend at the end of the week. Talking about your health, during this time, there will be plenty of running time, so you are also advised to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will give you good results. Starting of the week will be very fun. During this time, some relatives may come from far away, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be quite cheerful. After a long time with your loved ones, you will have a great time. Not only this, if there is an estrangement with any member of the house, then there is a strong possibility of ending it in this period. If you are a student, then you are advised to pay more attention to your studies, especially if your exams are coming soon, then you should not be negligent at all. There may be some hurdles in the way of businessmen, but you will overcome all the challenges on the strength of your courage and self-confidence. If you work then avoid anger and hurry otherwise your hard work will be in vain. On the economic front, this week will be normal for you. During this time, your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are going to do something new this week, it would be better for you to plan it well in advance. There may be mistakes in haste and haggle, which may cause you to suffer the wrong result. Talking about the working conditions in the business will be normal. You will not get any major benefit in this period. You do not need to be disappointed though. You keep working on your behalf, soon things may turn in your favor. Working people may have to work very hard to achieve their goals in the meantime. You may also be given some new responsibilities. Conditions in family life will be full of ups and downs. Your relationship with your brothers is likely to deteriorate during this period. You better be careful. Talking about health, cough, cold, or throat infection may occur during this period. Avoid consuming cold things. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, some major changes are possible this week, which will give you positive results. If you do business and are planning to invest then you can get a good chance during this time. However, investing in property will be very beneficial for you. Employed people will get the boss's nod. Keeping the workload low in this period will also give you enough time for yourself. Students can get good success, especially if you are trying for higher education then you can get some good news in this period. The money situation will be fine. If you are planning to purchase vehicles etc. then you are advised to avoid it now. Talking about your personal life, try to pay more attention to your spouse so that your loved ones do not feel neglected. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will not be good for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then you will not get any special results in this period. Talking about your work, if you are assigned any important work in the office, then during this time you will be able to complete it. Senior officers will be very satisfied with your work and you will also get a lot of praise. businessmen can get good financial benefits. Your business will grow. If you want to start a new work, then time is favorable for it. If you want to be unmarried and love marriage, then your relationship can get the approval of your family and soon you can get tied up in the knot. In terms of health, these are the chances of you getting mixed up. For some time, if your health is not going well, you are advised to avoid negligence, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October During this period you are advised to be very careful especially you have to control your anger otherwise you may get into trouble. Your uncontrolled anger can spoil your actions. It would be better to use your energy properly. Talking about the work, then concentrate on your important tasks in the office. Nothing will be achieved by mere talk, if you want to win the heart of your boss then you try to give your best. If you do business in a partnership, the relationship with your partner may deteriorate during this time. However, you are advised to avoid such things, otherwise a third can take advantage of it. Your financial situation will be normal. If you spend according to your fixed budget then there will be no big problem. Relationship with your spouse will improve. During this time, you may see a big change in your beloved's behavior. This time will be better for you in terms of health. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, then this week will bring a lot of relief for you, especially if there is any obstacle in your education, then there is a strong possibility of it going away. On the other hand, if you have given any exam recently, then you are likely to get tremendous success. If you do business then your stress may increase in this period. You will be very worried about some pending business plans. On the other hand, you are also advised to avoid borrowing otherwise your finances may get stuck for a long time. On the other hand, the job-seekers need to avoid blindly trusting colleagues in the office, especially if you have been given some important responsibility, then do not go on and on about it. There may be promotion of the people doing government jobs. Also, your income is also likely to increase. Your family's living conditions will be favorable. Your relationship with your family members will remain strong. Talking about your health, you must avoid taking more stress. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Orange

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be some upheaval in private life during this period. Your relationship with a close relative can deteriorate. Regardless of the situation, you are advised to control yourself. To keep the atmosphere of your home happy, it would be better if you do not listen to small things. Apart from this, do not forget to ignore the things of the elders. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then you should take initiative on your behalf. Try to understand your loved one and also take care of their happiness. This will strengthen your relationship. There is a strong possibility of a boom in your financial situation. Suddenly there can be a huge economic benefit. You can get good results on the work front, especially if you work, then your hard work seems to be successful. Use the vehicle very carefully during this period. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be mixed for you. At the beginning of the week, there may be sour sweet pimples with your spouse. However soon everything will be normal between you. Talking about love, then try to strengthen your trust in your partner. Avoid short talk about small things, otherwise your relationship may break up during this time. If you talk about your finances, then your income will be good. During this time you can also get rid of any old debt. If there is a dispute related to the property, then you have to try to settle the matter in peace, otherwise the loss may occur. Talking about your work, this time will be somewhat disappointing for businessmen. Despite hard work in this period, you will not get the results as expected. If the working people are thinking about any change then you are advised to avoid it. This time will be good for you in terms of health, but you have to be more alert towards this widespread global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very important for you. This period will end any of your major problems. If there is a an eligible bachelor in the house, then a good marriage proposal may come for them. If you do a job, then avoid wasting your time in stupid things. Apart from this, criticizing colleagues in the office may also put you at bay. If you miss even a little, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. Businessmen are advised to be very careful in legal matters. Keep yourself away from any non-essential and illegal work. Conditions in your personal life are going to be somewhat stressful. Relations with your father may deteriorate during this period. If you do not agree with any of their decisions, then try to speak peacefully. Your wrong attitude can hurt your father's feelings. This week will be normal in terms of money. This is not the right time to do any economic transaction. Talking about your health, during this time you may have a problem related to your nerves. You should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday